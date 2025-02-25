Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 27 clash between West Ham United and Leicester City.

The match at London Stadium kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Thursday 27 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

WEST HAM

LEICESTER

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 16th West Ham 26 30 -17 LDLLW 19th Leicester 26 17 -34 LWLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



