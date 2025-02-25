Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 27 clash between West Ham United and Leicester City.
The match at London Stadium kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Thursday 27 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
WEST HAM
LEICESTER
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|16th
|West Ham
|26
|30
|-17
|LDLLW
|19th
|Leicester
|26
|17
|-34
|LWLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):