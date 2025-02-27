Fantasy EFL Captaincy Poll: Double Gameweek 30

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 30 sees 60 fixtures take place from Thursday to Wednesday, as the entirety of League One and League Two double this Gameweek! Let’s take a look at the latest captaincy poll results. It helps provide an insight into who the community feels is the best armband candidate. Thanks to all who voted via our X account!

Stay tuned for more articles throughout the week, following the Cumbrian derby on Thursday eve at SO Legal Stadium.

FANTASY EFL CAPTAINCY POLL

% of votes in poll Ryan Johnson 52% Sam Gale 21% David Okagbue 8% Five players 4%

CAPTAINCY POLL: LEADING ASSET

AFC Wimbledon’s Ryan Johnson (D) leads the race to wear the armband by huge distance, garnering 52% of the votes!

The centre-back is the highest-scoring player for the Dons, nailing 189 points in 29 matches, helping them keep 13 clean sheets (+65) in that period. Currently in 1.1% of squads, he hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 14, and faces London rivals Bromley (H) and 23rd-placed Morecambe (A) in Double Gameweek 30. With 41 tackles, 205 clearances and 16 blocks, he’s a contributions magnet, and over half of the voters don’t see this slowing down.

CAPTAINCY POLL: SECOND-MOST POPULAR

Unsurprisingly, given that hes averaging 7.5 points through eight games, Gillingham’s Sam Gale (M) is a top option, picking up 21% of the votes.

The out-of-position midfielder, playing centre-back, has made 21 interceptions in that time for the Gills, scoring 60 points overall for his efforts. They take on 23rd-placed Morecambe (H) and 16th-placed Newport County (A), where Gale is expected to continue his top form. He also did pick up an assist (+3) in Gameweek 27, so attacking returns aren’t out of the question.

CAPTAINCY POLL: THIRD-MOST POPULAR

League Two leaders Walsall have been flying this season, and David Okagbue (D) is the second-highest scorer for the Saddlers. He’s played 32 of 33 matches for Mat Sadler’s side, helping them keep 10 clean sheets in 32, and has also made defensive contributions throughout the season: with 38 tackles, 179 clearances and 21 blocks. Moreover, he also has two goals (+14) and four assists to his name, and is only selected by 2%. They face 15th-placed Swindon Town (H) and 24th-placed Carlisle United (A), two of the best Double fixtures on paper. 8% of voters feel that the 21-year-old is the standout this week.

CAPTAINCY POLL: THE 4% CLUB

Five players have secured votes as the Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 30 deadline looms.

WALSALL ASSETS

Walsall’s Jamille Matt (F) has 11 goals (+55) and two assists in 30 matches, and is now leading the line following Nathan Lowe’s (F) departure. Only selected by 0.8% and with two ideal fixtures, the number nine will be hoping to guide his team towards the title.

Moreover, Demonstrating Walsall’s strength, Taylor Allen (M) earns a place on the list. This versatile player, usually deployed as a centre-back, has excelled in an attacking role. He’s racked up six goals (+36) and nine assists in 32 matches from defence. His defensive work, including 27 interceptions (+54), further underscores his value. With strong recent form – 22 points in three games – and promising fixtures, the number 21 has consistently scored across multiple categories.

ALTERNATE OPTIONS

Elsewhere, Jack Shepherd (D) is only owned by 0.2%, despite averaging 5.2 points for Bradford City. The 23-year-old has helped them keep eight shutouts in 29, and is a consistent defensive contributor. He’s also scored two goals, and has seven double-digit hauls. The Bantams face ninth-placed Salford City (A) and 11th-placed Cheltenham Town (H).

Furthermore, the second-highest Fantasy scorer with 231 points, Anthony O’Connor (D) has been a standout for Harrogate Town. The number 15 has made 43 tackles, 40 blocks, and leads with 363 monster clearances in 33 games! With a 3.3% selection rate, they play 20th-placed Accrington Stanley (H) and sixth-placed Port Vale (A). This is likely to present strong opportunities for clearance points.

Finally, Connor Hall (D) has caught the attention of one manager. The number five leads Port Vale’s scoring with 179 points, keeping 11 shutouts in 29, and making defensive contributions consistently. He’s in great form, and has returned in all of his previous five games. He is owned by just 0.4%, too. Facing 22nd-placed Tranmere Rovers (A) and 21st-placed Harrogate (H), the fixtures look brilliant for Darren Moore’s side.