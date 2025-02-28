36
36 Comments Post a Comment
  1. rozzo
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    Sels Fabianski
    TAA Gabriel Kerkez Mykolenko Castagne
    Sakah Palmer Mbeumo Bowen Dango
    Isak Cunha Wood

    2ft
    1.5 itb

    Assman used. All other chips available

    Okay to save transfers up until gw29?

    Then afterwards get the likes of Hall and Mateta in?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Who would you lose for Mateta? That’s the tricky part. Wood’s fixtures will improve in 29. Cunha great fixtures and obviously Isak with the double

      Open Controls
  2. GW28 fixtures and clean sheet odds
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    GW28 fixture odds can be found here:
    https://prnt.sc/_jD-lJqeRJRY
    (Provided by William Hill.com)

    GW27 clean sheet results:
    CHE: 43% ✅
    MNU: 42% ❌
    ARS: 40% ✅
    WHU: 36% ✅
    BRE: 34% ❌
    LIV: 34% ✅
    FUL: 30% ❌
    CRY: 29% ❌
    AST: 27% ❌
    WOL: 27% ❌
    BHA: 25% ❌
    MCI: 25% ✅
    EVE: 23% ❌
    BOU: 22% ❌
    NFO: 20% ✅
    LEI: 15% ❌
    IPS: 14% ❌
    NEW: 11% ❌
    TOT: 11% ❌
    SOU: 7% ❌

    Highest weekly clean sheet % odds success rate this season currently: 41.93% (up from 40% on the previous GW)

    GW28 clean sheet odds:
    LIV: 50%
    CHE: 48%
    CRY: 45%
    ARS: 40%
    WOL: 34%
    BHA: 31%
    EVE: 29%
    MCI: 29%
    NEW: 29%
    BRE: 22%
    AST: 21%
    FUL: 21%
    MNU: 21%
    TOT: 20%
    BOU: 18%
    NFO: 18%
    WHU: 18%
    IPS: 15%
    LEI: 7%
    SOU: 4%
    (Provided by FantasyFootballPundit.com)

    Clean sheet totals:
    Liverpool: 12 (+1)
    Nottingham Forest: 11 (+1)
    Arsenal: 10 (+1)
    Everton: 9
    Crystal Palace: 8
    Newcastle: 8
    Man City: 7 (+1)
    Man Utd: 7
    Bournemouth: 6
    Brighton: 6
    Spurs: 6
    West Ham: 6 (+1)
    Brentford: 5
    Chelsea: 5 (+1)
    Wolves: 5
    Fulham: 4
    Aston Villa: 3
    Ipswich: 2
    Southampton: 2
    Leicester: 1

    *(+1) denotes team kept a clean sheet in the past GW.

    Hope you all have a great GW 🙂

    G

    Open Controls
  3. Cheeky Onion
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    5FT & 0.7m ITB

    Sels
    TAA - Gabriel - RAN
    Salah - Palmer - Mbuemo - Semenyo
    Isak - Cunha - Wood

    Fab - Kerkez - Keane - Winks

    Have enough transfers to navigate BGW29 without FH - what move to make for this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      What move did you do last week? It looks identical?

      Open Controls
      1. Cheeky Onion
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Konsa > RAN

        Open Controls
  4. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Why do people use the FPL app and not the website? Genuinely interested to know. I find it awful. The website is so much easier to navigate.

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Always the website, I deleted the app

      Open Controls
    2. Quality Quality Qualit
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      I thought that, and only this season started to use the app a bit, I still prefer the website, but the app is not as awful as it might seem at first sight.

      Open Controls
    3. Tazah
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      I use ffm app, nice and easy and simple...

      Open Controls
    4. it lies in the proles
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      It is awful, website always

      Open Controls
  5. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    New Community Article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/02/28/ffs-mini-leagues-and-community-competitions-gameweek-27

    The latest news about Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues and many community mini-leagues.

    Open Controls
  6. it lies in the proles
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Get Cucurella or Daniel Muñoz?

    Open Controls
    1. Goat
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Munoz

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby_Baggio
      • 13 Years
      2 hours ago

      for just this week Munoz but GW29 munoz has no game

      Open Controls
  7. Bobby_Baggio
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Afternoon - cant really see what to do and may save. 2.1m ITB and 4 FTs. All Chips available apart from TC. CHeers

    Pickford
    Kerkez - TAA - Colwill
    Palmer - Salah(C) - Kluivert - Gordon - Rogers
    Wissa - Cunha

    (Turner) - Isak - Robinson - Castagne

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Keep rollin' rollin' rollin'

      Open Controls
    2. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Mateta ?

      Open Controls
  8. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    I have TAA, Salah, Munoz, Rogers and Isak. Who should I get rid of for BGW29 with 0.2m itb? I'm actually thinking about keeping all five. Only one who I've considered getting rid of is Rogers, but there's not much out there for 5.8m.

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      43 mins ago

      Semenyo

      Open Controls
    2. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Is Rogers your 5th mid? You're just short of Kluivert. Semenyo also a good option. Depending on when you WC, TAA and Munoz can go too. I'll probably just stick with Salah & Isak in GW29 and WC in 30 or 31.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yeah Rogers is my 5th mid. Got Kluivert and no WC left...

        Open Controls
  9. boombaba
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Isak JP to Cunha Mateta for free?

    Plan to WC 31

    Open Controls
    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Too early to say.
      Mateta in 28 & 30 could be lovely, and if Isak looks like he might miss 28 that's the way to go.
      JP & Cunha possibly too close to call. Cunha better 29 fixture I guess.
      The ability to roll transfers through the WC muddies the waters a bit.
      If I was WC31, I'd want Isak & Mateta for 32 anyway
      At the moment, I'd stick. Just.

      Open Controls
  10. Yes Ndidi
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Quiet around here at this time of day.

    Just looking at the cup fixtures, and if the matches do go the way of the home side, we could easily have BHAvWHU, SOUvFUL & WOLvLEI on top of LIVvTOT & CHEvEVE happening in 34, plus anyone who might get knocked out in the QF.

    Which means that 34 might be easily navigable without FH, and 33 might not be the double we're all hoping for.

    Going to be interesting.

    Open Controls
    1. Lovely ball from Silva to A…
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Yes Indeed

      Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not so sure about that. It would still mean that up to 4 of these fixtures could be moved form BGW34, to DGW34 and I've currently got players from 7 of them, and am planning to be players from at least two of the other 3 (City, Villa, Utd) if they DGW33.

      Bournemouth v Manchester Utd
      Manchester City v Aston Villa
      Newcastle v Ipswich
      Arsenal v Crystal Palace
      Notts Forest v Brentford

      Open Controls
  11. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    51 mins ago

    DGW33 (not 34)

    Open Controls
  12. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    49 mins ago

    Which option for this GW only:

    A) Watkins vs Brentford away
    B) Cunha vs Everton home

    Open Controls
    1. OneTeamInBristol
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Close, but B

      Open Controls
  13. OneTeamInBristol
    • 1 Year
    39 mins ago

    Sels
    TAA Gab Munoz
    Salah Bowen Palmer Mbuemo
    Isak Cunha Wissa

    Subs: Fab, Castagne, Huijsen, Semenyo

    Easy roll, right?

    Open Controls
  14. La Roja
    • 12 Years
    35 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Isak
    B) Mbeumo
    C) Kluivert

    Open Controls
    1. Lovely ball from Silva to A…
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Kluivert

      Open Controls
  15. JBG
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Maybe Howe will make it easier for you. So wait and see

    Open Controls
  16. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Is anybody else considering the chip strategy below ?

    AM (31-33), FH34, BB36, WC37

    If GW37 cup semi postponements are moved from GW37 to GW36 it would allow me to load up on GW36 doublers, then WC them out when they blank the following GW. It's a definite possibility for me, I've got a decent 11 for GW29, and a squad for after that which is probably the strongest I've had all season that includes plenty of players who are likely to DGW33, and I should have FTs in the bank for the potential DGW36ers. It's risky given that we probably won't know if GW37 is going to be blank until after the GW34 cup semi's but if it is that strategy could be golden.

    Open Controls
    1. Lovely ball from Silva to A…
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Looks good to me.. WC can be played whenever you fancy IMO!

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.