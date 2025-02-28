There’s no Premier League football this weekend but 11 top-flight teams are in FA Cup action from Friday to Monday.

Friday 28 February: Aston Villa v Cardiff City

v Cardiff City Saturday 1 March: Crystal Palace v Millwall, Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers , Manchester City v Plymouth Argyle

v Millwall, v , v Plymouth Argyle Sunday 2 March: Newcastle United v Brighton and Hove Albion , Manchester United v Fulham

v , v Monday 3 March: Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town

And their respective managers have faced the media ahead of those cup ties.

While there’s some time (and more press conferences!) to come before we reach the Gameweek 28 deadline, it’s still worth paying attention to the latest team news from these head coaches.

With that in mind, here are all the key injury updates from the pressers.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe isn’t sure if Alexander Isak (groin) will be fit for Newcastle’s FA Cup clash with Brighton.

The forward was a surprise absentee in Gameweek 27, having been ruled out with a groin injury.

“I haven’t seen him since the game [against Liverpool]. We don’t think it is a long-term problem, but there was no risk taken on Wednesday and there can’t be at this stage of the season. We will see how he is today and have a discussion with him. If he’s fit, he’ll play.” – Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak

Howe added…

“I think with Alex, it is pretty clear for me, if he is fit in any game leading up to the EFL Cup final then he will play and we have to have that mindset with all of our players. You can’t save players as they will lose rhythm. The best thing for a player to stay in good form and to stay fit is to play them and that’s what we will try to do with all of our players.” – Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak

Callum Wilson, who was left with a cut just above his eye on Wednesday, should be fine.

Sven Botman (knee) and Joelinton (knee) could also feature.

Jamaal Lascelles (knee) remains out.

“I believe Callum Wilson is okay. He took a cut to his eye but nothing more than that. Fingers crossed he is fine.” – Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson

“They have a chance. Today is a big day for them. We will see how they are and whether they train with the team for the first time or not. Knowing both players, they will be very keen to be involved.” – Eddie Howe on Sven Botman and Joelinton

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola confirmed Erling Haaland suffered no reaction to his knee against Tottenham on Wednesday.

As for Oscar Bobb, he is back in training but won’t be rushed back.

Manuel Akanji (groin), John Stones (quad) and Rodri (knee) remain on the injury list.

“He is getting better, training yesterday and today as well. It has been longer than we expected, but hopefully he can finish and help us in the last part of the season. We want to help him desperately. It’s been a tough period for him but always there is light at the end of the tunnel, this is life and especially in sport.” – Pep Guardiola on Oscar Bobb

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Fabian Hurzeler has suggested the game will come too soon for Brighton captain Lewis Dunk (ribs), who has missed the last three Premier League matches through injury.

As for Eiran Cashin, the January arrival will be available after missing out on the matchday squad last time out.

Jason Steele (shoulder), Igor Julio (hamstring), Joel Veltman (foot), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) and James Milner (hamstring) remain sidelined, while backup goalkeeper Carl Rushworth is cup-tied.

“So far, there is no other change. Hopefully, it stays like this. Of course, we are looking forward to our skipper [Dunk] being back, but I think that the game on Sunday will be a little bit too early.” – Fabian Hurzeler

ASTON VILLA

Emiliano Martinez (knock), Tyrone Mings (knee) and Donyell Malen (illness) will be assessed ahead of Villa’s clash with Cardiff.

The match will likely come too soon for Boubacar Kamara (hamstring) and Amadou Onana (unknown), but both players are closing in on returns.

Pau Torres (foot), Matty Cash (knock) and Ross Barkley (calf/knee) remain out, while Axel Disasi is again cup-tied.

“Tyrone Mings, as well, doubt. Emiliano Martinez, doubt. Barkley is not for tomorrow. Onana, doubt. Kamara, doubt. They are close to coming back, but we will see this afternoon. “Malen, he is sick, but hopefully he can recover for tomorrow. Being sick is different, but it depends.” – Unai Emery

MANCHESTER UNITED

Ruben Amorim says he is not expecting anyone to return for the visit of Fulham.

“No. Nobody different is back. They are still trying to recover to help us in the next games.” – Ruben Amorim

Alejandro Garnacho is expected to be fit despite carrying a knock.

Altay Bayindir (unknown), Tom Heaton (unknown), Jonny Evans (back), Luke Shaw (hamstring), Lisandro Martinez (knee), Tom Collyer (unknown), Kobbie Mainoo (calf), Mason Mount (hamstring) and Amad Diallo (ankle) remain out.

Patrick Dorgu serves the first of a three-match ban.

BOURNEMOUTH

Andoni Iraola hasn’t ruled out Ryan Christie (knock) but has admitted it will be difficult for him to be available this weekend.

Julian Araujo has been cleared to start training after undergoing hamstring surgery.

“[The squad] is not going to change a lot in only two or three days. I think it’s going to be very difficult for Ryan Christie to be available; he hasn’t had an acute injury but it’s something that he’s dealing with. I don’t want to rule him out because we still have one day and we will try until the end, but I think it’s going to be difficult. “We also received good news about Julian [Araujo], he went to Finland to check with a surgeon and everything looks fine. He’s clear to start training with no limitations and he is available. “I don’t think there are more changes, no.” – Andoni Iraola

Iraola also provided an update on right-back Adam Smith (calf).

“I think it’s still not clear. He’s having some issues with the calf in his recovery; it was a hamstring injury but now he’s having issues in his calf. He’s still not training with us, no.” – Andoni Iraola on Adam Smith

Marcos Senesi (quad) and Enes Unal (knee) remain on the sidelines for the Cherries, while Illia Zabarnyi serves the second of a three-match ban.

CRYSTAL PALACE

The Eagles have come through their midweek victory over Aston Villa unscathed.

“All players are fit and available again. [Marc Guehi] is okay. It helped that we had one more day between these two games. The only change in the squad is Matheus Franca will be in the squad, and Caleb Kporha won’t be, but all others are ready.” – Oliver Glasner

Chadi Riad (knee), Joel Ward (unknown) and Cheick Doucoure (knee) remain out.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Nuno Espirito Santo said that there were “some” players who will need to be assessed but refused to elaborate any further.

Carlos Miguel (hamstring) was the only absentee in Gameweek 27.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Hwang Hee-chan is available for Wolves and could return to the matchday squad on Saturday.

Emmanuel Agbadou (muscle), Rodrigo Gomes (pelvis) and Goncalo Guedes (knee), plus longer-term absentees Yerson Mosquera (knee), Enso Gonzalez (knee), Leon Chiwome (knee) and Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) remain sidelined.

FULHAM

Marco Silva confirmed that Emile Smith Rowe (knock) has returned to training for Fulham.

Reiss Nelson (hamstring), Kenny Tete (knee) and Harry Wilson (foot) remain on the longer-term injury list.

“The same three players who have been out for a long period are still out – Kenny [Tete], Reiss Nelson and Harry Wilson. “Emile is back in training with the team. We have another session tomorrow and after that we will make the decision.” – Marco Silva

IPSWICH TOWN

Omari Hutchinson will miss out after the winger suffered a knee injury in Gameweek 27.

Kieran McKenna also provided updates on Kalvin Phillips (calf) and Julio Enciso (knee).

“Omari’s had some scans. It’s an injury to the knee area. Thankfully it doesn’t seem to be very, very serious, but it’s still significant. He certainly won’t be involved in the next game and possibly the next few games, so that’s very disappointing.” – Kieran McKenna on Omari Hutchinson

“He [Enciso] is not training on the pitch yet but he’s progressing well. He’s stayed with us, so it’s good to have him around the building and the group. It helps with his English as well. There aren’t many Spanish speakers here, so if he’s going to be understood, it’s going to be in English. He’s working hard in the gym now and hopefully will be out on the grass soon. “Kalvin’ is progressing well, but we’re not exactly sure when he’s going to be back. He’s not training with the group today or for the next few days. That’s a day-by-day case.” – Kieran McKenna

Conor Chaplin (knee) is nearing a playing return, while Wes Burns (knee), Chiedozie Ogbene (Achilles) and Christian Walton (groin) are all on the medium-to-long-term injury list.