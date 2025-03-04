UCL Fantasy Matchday 11: Ed’s team reveal

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday with Matchday 11 – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Here, Ed, another one of our resident European football doyens and a co-host of the official UCL Fantasy podcast, drops by to give us his team reveal.

You can get his weekly thoughts in more detail via a weekly UCL Fantasy newsletter.

REMINDER: We have unlimited transfers before the Tuesday 17:45 GMT deadline.

For me, it was a truly disastrous Matchday 10. My two forwards combined for zero because captain Serhou Guirassy (€8.2m) missed a penalty and Erling Haaland didn’t even play.

Then, Bayern Munich failed to meet expectations by scraping a draw versus Celtic and my defender Renato Veiga got injured in the 12th minute.

On top of all that, Ousmane Dembele (€8.5m) – Europe’s joint-best goal scorer for form – found a way to avoid any goal or assist in Paris Saint-Germain’s 7-0 win.

The only positives are that I chose to ignore Atalanta, thinking that Club Brugge were being massively underestimated and to triple-up on PSG’s defence. If I hadn’t stuck with those decisions, this could have been a record-breaking disaster for me.

As a consolation, I can at least say that a lot of people had a similarly bad time, as most highly-owned players didn’t perform – except Kylian Mbappe (€10.9m), grrr!

It meant I simply dropped back to my Matchday 9 rank, around 50k. With seven Matchdays still to go, lots of exciting opportunities await.

CURRENT TEAM