Champions League March 4

UCL Fantasy Matchday 11: Ed’s team reveal

5 Comments
The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday with Matchday 11 – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Here, Ed, another one of our resident European football doyens and a co-host of the official UCL Fantasy podcast, drops by to give us his team reveal.

You can get his weekly thoughts in more detail via a weekly UCL Fantasy newsletter.

REMINDER: We have unlimited transfers before the Tuesday 17:45 GMT deadline.

For me, it was a truly disastrous Matchday 10. My two forwards combined for zero because captain Serhou Guirassy (€8.2m) missed a penalty and Erling Haaland didn’t even play.

Then, Bayern Munich failed to meet expectations by scraping a draw versus Celtic and my defender Renato Veiga got injured in the 12th minute.

On top of all that, Ousmane Dembele (€8.5m) – Europe’s joint-best goal scorer for form – found a way to avoid any goal or assist in Paris Saint-Germain’s 7-0 win.

The only positives are that I chose to ignore Atalanta, thinking that Club Brugge were being massively underestimated and to triple-up on PSG’s defence. If I hadn’t stuck with those decisions, this could have been a record-breaking disaster for me.

UCL Fantasy Matchday 11: Ed's team reveal

As a consolation, I can at least say that a lot of people had a similarly bad time, as most highly-owned players didn’t perform – except Kylian Mbappe (€10.9m), grrr!

It meant I simply dropped back to my Matchday 9 rank, around 50k. With seven Matchdays still to go, lots of exciting opportunities await.

CURRENT TEAM

 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

5 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Meta12345
      23 mins ago

      Play semenyo away to tottenham or wood home to man city?

      1. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Wood

    • DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Save Ft?

      Raya
      VVD Robinson Mykolenko
      Salah Palmer Mbeumo Bowen Dango
      Isak Watkins

      Matthews Pedro Hall THB

      Thanks

      1. CONNERS
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yeah, although I would play Pedro over Dango personally.

    • GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Not so sure about triple Inter defence Ed. Their defence in CL has been great, though 7 cleansheets all with Sommer in goal and their group games were far from the toughest. Martinez has played only one CL game ever, for Leipzig. Only Leverkusen have kept Feyenoord scoreless in MD1 of 10 for them. They've put 3 past Benfica, City and Bayern so I don't fancy them to get through to quarter finals but do think they'll score in both legs.

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.