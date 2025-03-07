Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 28 clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Fulham.
The match at American Express Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 8 March.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
BRIGHTON
FULHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|8th
|Brighton
|27
|43
|+5
|LLWWW
|9th
|Fulham
|27
|42
|+4
|LWWLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):