It’s Gameweek 28 Scout Picks time as we nail down our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) player selection for the next round of fixtures.

We deliberated over the Scout Squad submissions made by Sam, Marc, Tom and Neale before coming up with the final team.

As ever, certain restrictions limit our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 28 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

The game’s third-highest scoring goalkeeper, Arsenal’s David Raya (£5.5m), gets the nod between the posts.

The Spaniard has been in fine form this season, keeping 10 clean sheets and conceding just 23 goals across his 27 Premier League appearances.

He’ll be facing a Manchester United side who have scored only seven goals in their last six matches and have the division’s sixth-lowest goal tally.

Arsenal kept out United in the reverse fixture, too.

DEFENDERS





