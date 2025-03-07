342
342 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bad Kompany
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    Best one week forward punt?

    A) Darwin (is he nailed to start this gw?)
    B) Nketiah

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      27 mins ago

      B for me, great option for this week

      Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Bad Kompany
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Cheers both! For Darwin, is the concern his minutes or just that he is Darwin?

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        Just Don trust darwin

        Open Controls
      2. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        18 mins ago

        Mostly on the fact he is Darwin

        Open Controls
    4. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      B.

      Open Controls
    5. Herger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      A, easily for me

      Open Controls
    6. antis0cial
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      If he was nailed to start, A but I’m not convinced so B

      Open Controls
    7. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
        15 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    8. antis0cial
      • 8 Years
      49 mins ago

      No FH 29.
      A) Save and hope enough cover this week
      B) Hall to RAN/Cucu/Forest def

      Pickford
      TAA Gabriel Mykolenko
      Salah Palmer Bowen Kluivert
      Wood Isak* Gakpo*

      Fabiasnki Dango Huijsen Hall*

      Open Controls
      1. Bad Kompany
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        I'd either do Gakpo to a forward of your choice or save. If one of Isak or Gakpo starts I think you're fine. If they both miss out though Huijsen isn't ideal and you'd likely be transferring out Gakpo next gw anyway so why not now is my thought

        Open Controls
        1. antis0cial
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Thanks. I’m half hoping he may get some decent game time (Gakpo). Do you not think he plays at all?

          Open Controls
          1. Bad Kompany
            • 7 Years
            just now

            I've looked at predicted lineups and chances of him starting seem very slim. Not sure if about if he will sub on or not. I sold him earlier so haven't really paid too close attention.

            Open Controls
    9. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      42 mins ago

      Down to 0.0 bank
      Hall to Creswell
      Creswell too big of a leap? He seems to be important to HAM success.

      Open Controls
    10. gomez123
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      Start A) Rogers or B) Dango

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        20 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    11. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      Best captain for gw29? Currently on wood

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        30 mins ago

        Wood, Haaland or Bruno

        Open Controls
        1. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          15 mins ago

          I can't afford haaland so guess wood, bruno or marm then

          Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        26 mins ago

        Haaland is clear as top captaincy pick imo.

        Open Controls
        1. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          25 mins ago

          Yeh but can't afford

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            23 mins ago

            Probably should give more info in your post

            Open Controls
            1. Stranger Mings
              • 4 Years
              8 mins ago

              OK sorry yeh should have said except haaland

              Open Controls
              1. Haa-lala-land
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Wood is a better captain than Haaland 29

                Open Controls
    12. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Wood to Gakpo in gw24 must be up there with my worst ever transfers.

      I'm going back to wood tonight, so that's 2FT's wasted unnecessarily and a net difference of 24 points

      Open Controls
    13. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      36 mins ago

      Thinking ahead to next GW, is the following worth considering?

      Gakpo + TAA + Palmer > Haaland (C), Gvardiol + Elanga -4

      Open Controls
    14. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      After this week, would that be way to go?

      Cunha Palmer Hall
      to
      Haaland Nwaneri Semedo/Williams

      Allows keeping Isak and TAA, downside is Dango/Nwaneri in mid for the last attacking spot.

      Open Controls
    15. FPLMACKEM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      Pickford
      Gabriel, TAA, Robinson
      Salah (C), Palmer, Mbeumo, Dango, Kluivert
      Isak, Pedro

      Fabianski, Cunha, Van Den Berg, Greaves

      2ft 1.9 itb

      A Cunha to Wood (Bench Dango)
      B Roll and play Dango

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        Sell Cunha this GW if certain with the replacement

        Open Controls
      2. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        Depends on your plans with the FT. A sounds good

        Open Controls
    16. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      With impending price changes (Hall, Cunha, Palmer) tonight, cash might be getting tight.

      On no-FH29, Hall to:
      a) RAN (to afford Wissa > Mateta GW30)
      b) Gvardiol (Mbeumo/Dango > Sarr/Eze GW30)

      Open Controls
    17. Hanz0
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Due to financial constraints the striker I choose this week will effect which defender I am able to afford next week in BGW29.

      Best combo?

      A.) Wissa (Avl H, Bou A) & Cresswell (Eve A, Wol A)
      B.) Beto (Wol A, Whu H) & Ait-Nouri (Sou A, Whu H)

      Open Controls
      1. Bad Kompany
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. The Mighty Whites
        • 10 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    18. Bad Kompany
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Putting fpl aside, what are your thoughts on what Arsenal's back 4 will be like for the rest of the season? How do you see the minutes being shared between Calafiori/MLS and Timber/White? Do you think one will emerge as slightly preferred option or do you think it will all depend on the opponent

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Arsenal fan here

        First choice is timber gab saliba Lewis skelly

        With premier league title chances coming to an end soon and UCL progression expect to see white and calafiori getting more and more minutes in the league, especially around the UCL games in April. Could start of with subs and then the occasional start for those two

        I think timber is safe to start the next 3 league games

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 5 Years
          just now

          However if arsenal win the next 3 league games and pool drop points timber could continue starting

          Open Controls
    19. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
        22 mins ago

        One last request for this GW:

        Who to play?

        (A) Kerkez (tot)

        (B) Mykolenko (wol)

        Open Controls
        1. Bad Kompany
          • 7 Years
          20 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
          1. Bad Kompany
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            no cunha

            Open Controls
          2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
              just now

              Gracias!

              Open Controls
          3. The Mighty Whites
            • 10 Years
            19 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
            1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                1 min ago

                Tack!

                Open Controls
            2. Stranger Mings
              • 4 Years
              18 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
              1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                  just now

                  Dziękuję

                  Open Controls
            3. The Mighty Whites
              • 10 Years
              19 mins ago

              Best way to fund Haaland next week? Will have 3FT, 1.3 ITB:

              *Pickford - Vadimarsson
              TAA - *Gabriel - *Colwill - *N. Williams - *Bednarek
              Salah - *Palmer - *Mbuemo - Rogers - *Dango
              Isak - *Wood - Cunha

              A: TAA, Isak & Cunha ➡️ Doherty, Haaland & Beto
              B: Palmer, Rogers & Cunha ➡️ Minteh, Nwaneri & Haaland
              C: Other / get Marmoush instead

              Open Controls
              1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                  just now

                  I like B, though A also has merits

                  Open Controls
              2. Iceball
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                6 mins ago

                Hall out for
                A) Gvardiol and next week 5.3 for a midfield spot
                B) Ait Nouri and next week 6.5 midfielder
                3 weeks before WC

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.