97
97 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Call Me Old Fashioned
    • 14 Years
    27 mins ago

    Sels
    Trent Kerkez Munoz
    Salah Palmer Mbuemo Rogers Dango
    Isak Wood

    Fabianski, Cunha, Hall, VandenBerg

    2FT and 2.5M in bank. WC, FH and BB left. I had been wanting to save the FH but I feel like I can't now given Cunha, Hall injuries and VandenBerg. What transfers look best here?

    1 - Hall to Ait Nouri
    2 - Hall to Gvardiol
    3 - Cunha to Marmoush
    4 - Cunha to Wissa
    5 - roll and reassess

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      1 or 5

      Open Controls
  2. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Price changes 7th March

    Rises:
    Mbeumo 8.1
    Neto 6.3
    A.Becker 5.6
    Beto 5.1
    Guéhi 4.7

    No falls

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      tanks Rainy

      Open Controls
  3. nanxun
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Thx, Rainy!

    Open Controls
  4. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    12 mins ago

    1FT - 5.6 bank
    Raya-(Fabianski)
    Robinson-Gabriel-Kerkez-(Hall-van den Berg)
    Salah(C)-Palmer(VC)-Dango-Kluivert-Mbuemo
    Isak-Beto-Mateta

    what do ya think of
    Isak to Haaland leaving 0.0 bank but a solid GW 29 squad

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.