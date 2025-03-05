131
131 Comments Post a Comment
  1. F4L
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    saying psg will rue this chances is an understatement...

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      *missed chances

      Open Controls
  2. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Jeez how have psg not scored

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      34 mins ago

      Mr Becker

      Open Controls
  3. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    34 mins ago

    How have PSG not got 3 goals by this stage?

    Open Controls
  4. Riverside Red
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    PSG murdering Liverpool

    Open Controls
    1. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      Surely its Le var pool tonight?

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        What's the issue with an offside goal being ruled out?

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          29 mins ago

          Doubt that’s what he’s referring to

          Open Controls
        2. BUZZBOMB ♡
          • 10 Years
          26 mins ago

          You are assuming that a still photo of some shadow puppetry with dotted felt tip marks proves its offside and that Konate didnt foul as last man as given by an Italian referee who blows more than Stormy Daniels normally

          Open Controls
          1. TheBiffas
            • 4 Years
            23 mins ago

            Shadow puppetry 😆 I'm sorry it might have been a red but can't take this serious

            Open Controls
            1. BUZZBOMB ♡
              • 10 Years
              22 mins ago

              I didnt say it seriously. Bet your fun at parties.

              Open Controls
              1. TheBiffas
                • 4 Years
                16 mins ago

                Says the guy using "liVARpool" in big 2025, peak comedy

                Open Controls
                1. BUZZBOMB ♡
                  • 10 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Who does that? I think ur confused. Ive never.

                  Open Controls
  5. BUZZBOMB ♡
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    What a game.

    Open Controls
  6. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Allison is the best keeper I've watched. Only start watching in 08 though

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      26 mins ago

      Petr Cech when in his prime was something else

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Did you actually?

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Not counting world cup finals

        Open Controls
  7. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    How have they not scored ?

    Open Controls
  8. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Alison having a Courtois 2022 UCL final esque performance

    Open Controls
  9. Zinedine Kilbane
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    How nailed is Cresswell for the next 3 games? Have 4.2m for a defender, any better alternatives?

    Open Controls
  10. Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    Got "PSG 0-1 Liverpool (Salah '89 (pen))" written all over it

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Has he even touched the ball yet

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        That's what makes him a better RW than when CR was here, he just pops up and picks the ball up for a pen and scores. With his first proper touch of the ball

        Open Controls
  11. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Kind of funny that Liverpool wins the league stage and gets team of this level.

    Open Controls
    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Gotta give it to PSG. They have been very active and dangerous.

      Open Controls
    2. Riverside Red
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Luck of the draw

      Open Controls
  12. Riverside Red
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Incoming Salah penalty in the 2nd half.

    Open Controls
  13. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    20 mins ago

    Why is Konate still on the field? Where was the red?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Yeah I wonder why that might be

      Open Controls
    2. Riverside Red
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Ref came on the Liverpool plane...born in Bootle

      Open Controls
  14. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    Liverpool with 0.00 xG in that half

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      0.13.

      Open Controls
  15. Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    TAA can't defend for his life

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      its odd though right now looks like its more lack of effort rather than lack of ability in regards to defending, either that or hes tired/struggling with the little injuries hes picked up this season.

      Open Controls
    2. Bada Bing
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      His defending is consistently atrocious.

      Open Controls
  16. putana
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Mendes showing Trent what a real fullback looks like

    Open Controls
  17. jimmy12
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Who to swap out Cunha for with 7.6m ?

    Other STs are Isak and J,Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      wouldnt overthink it and buy Wood

      Open Controls
      1. jimmy12
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        Done

        Open Controls
    2. The Mandalorian
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Why not hold until 30 and bring in Mateta?

      Depending on your WC week.

      Open Controls
  18. F4L
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    huge 45 mins upcoming for benfica and psg. could really shake up this years' cl if they can win by 2+ today

    Open Controls
  19. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    12 mins ago

    Winner gets Villa or Brugge

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      😆

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      big shame the english clubs all got stuck on the same side

      Open Controls
      1. Riverside Red
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        UEFA bias against UK teams

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          That's why 2 of them got the easiest ties

          Open Controls
          1. Riverside Red
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            But end up playing each other

            Open Controls
          2. The Mandalorian
            • 12 Years
            4 mins ago

            Barcelona got a free run to the final.

            Open Controls
            1. Riverside Red
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              And making hard work of it tonight

              Open Controls
            2. Nightcrawler
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              Barca play Bayern or inter in the semis.

              Open Controls
      2. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        I actually enjoy English teams playing each other in ucl 2 leg ties. Used to have a lot of that in the late 2000s

        City spurs the most recent one. Was a classic

        Open Controls
  20. The Mandalorian
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    PSG with a small fan base have easily spent over a billion pounds on players in pursuit of the UCL.

    UEFA have not nvestigated them but instead went after Man City.

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Will somebody think of the poor Man City owners?

      Open Controls
    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      You know its the premierleague and not uefa right?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mandalorian
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        UEFA investigated Man City.

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 13 Years
          just now

          In 2018. Let it go

          Open Controls
  21. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    PSG should have been 7-0 up

    Open Controls
    1. Riverside Red
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Slight exaggeration...3 up and against 10 men

      Open Controls
  22. zøphar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    4 mins ago

    Taking questions for the Gameweek 28 Q&A, answers will be posted in a separate article

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Are you ok? What happened to gw27?

      Open Controls
    2. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Does GW28 matter or should we just continue to focus on GW29?

      Open Controls
    3. Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Does Dango start vs Spurs? Can he start in our FPL teams?

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.