A brief FA Cup-enforced break ahead of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 28 gives us the perfect chance to dive back into the Opta and StatsBomb data available in our Premium Members Area, for another instalment of Big Numbers.

As we’re now over two-thirds of the way into the 2024/25 campaign, some of the selected statistics cover the entire season. Others have been limited to give a more recent snapshot of goings on across the league.

You can, of course, filter and sort all of the data used (and more) within your own parameters via the Members Area.

GOALKEEPERS

38 points scored by Ederson (£5.3m) over the last six Gameweeks can be bettered by no other goalkeeper – aside from Alisson (£5.5m), who has only one more point from almost 300 more minutes thanks to his pair of Double Gameweeks.

City’s shot-stopper even missed a game in that stretch but remains 10 points clear of the next-best challenger, having kept three clean sheets, conceded three times and combined four save points with seven bonuses – even two assists.

+2.70 expected goals (xG) prevented is another league-leading stat owned by Ederson – one for the run-in? The Brazilian closely followed in this respect by top save-maker Mark Flekken (£4.4m).

14 saves made by Guglielmo Vicario (£4.8m) since his return to Spurs’ line-up in Gameweek 25 is the second highest tally, behind the 19 of Southampton’s Aaron Ramsdale (£4.4m). However, Vicario has stopped a significantly higher percentage (87.5%) of the shots he’s faced than Ramsdale (65.5%) and is one of the division’s best in this metric.

Indeed, aside from Alisson’s 78.3%, Vicario has the highest save percentage of any top-flight keeper with more than 10 appearances. Could he make the Lilywhites more worthy of investment for an upcoming double header against Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers?

58.9% is the division’s worst save percentage among current first choice goalies and belongs to Jose Sa (£4.3m). Wolves have admittedly performed better lately, keeping unexpected clean sheets in two of their last four, but it’s still something to keep in mind before investing into their imminent fixtures.

4 clean sheets and five goals conceded since Gameweek 20 make Dean Henderson (£4.5m) the top performing recent stopper. Crystal Palace sit out the action in Blank Gameweek 29 but the Eagles have strong fixtures immediately before and after, including a double.

DEFENDERS