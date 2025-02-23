Another Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline is hurtling into view, so it’s time we examined our colour-coded Season Ticker to pinpoint the teams and players with the best fixtures from Gameweek 27 onwards.

There are several Blank and Double Gameweeks on the horizon, with fixture swings aplenty. Many an FPL manager will be gearing up to deploy most if not all of their remaining chips over the next few months.

So, without further ado, let’s dive in.

SEASON TICKER OVERVIEW: NEXT SIX GAMEWEEKS

The colours reflect the ‘overall’ ratings of each side, with options within the ticker enabling you to separate attack and defence.

BEST FIXTURES: GAMEWEEKS 27-32

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Wolves battled their way through a treacherous recent stretch that saw them face solely top-10 teams in the first seven Gameweeks of 2025.

The next six Gameweeks are notably easier, though – so much so that Wolves top our Season Ticker over that period.

Matheus Cunha (£6.9m) is undeniably the main man, offering multiple avenues to points as both a goalscorer and creator. He led all FPL forwards for goal attempts over the last six Gameweeks, scoring in each of his last three matches.

Nelson Semedo (£4.5m) and Matt Doherty (£4.3m) both have the odd attacking return in them, but left wing-back Rayan Aït-Nouri (£4.7m) could be the man to target from a defensive standpoint, particularly if Wolves are able to eke out the odd clean sheet under new boss Vítor Pereira (£0.8m). Given his side’s league position, he could even spring another upset or two in the Assistant Manager debate.

Aït-Nouri has registered three goals and five assists already this season. Against his upcoming six opponents, the Algerian has a total of three assists and a clean sheet in 2024/25.

Fingers crossed he avoided injury on Saturday.

BOURNEMOUTH

Bournemouth ranked highly when we last frisked the fixtures, and do so again from Gameweek 27 onwards.

At the time of writing, the Cherries boast the league’s best home defensive record (10 goals conceded and five clean sheets in 13 matches), raising the appeal of Milos Kerkez (£5.0m) and Dean Huijsen (£4.5m). The pair offer decent threat at the other end, too, with the latter scoring one of his two goals in the reverse fixture against Spurs. The former has a respectable five attacking returns (two goals, three assists) since the start of Gameweek 10.

Then there’s the increasingly popular midfield trio of set piece wizard Justin Kluivert (£6.0m), makeshift striker Dango Ouattara (£5.2m) and shot-crazy Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m). Much has already been made of the merits of these three players, each of whom could prove valuable additions to an FPL squad with their combination of form and fixtures.

The unexpectedly early return of Evanilson (£5.6m) on Saturday does dent Ouattara’s medium-term appeal, however.

For those still searching for the opportune moment to deploy their Assistant Manager chip, Andoni Iraola (£1.1m) could be the source of some ‘banker’ wins over the next six Gameweeks as his men push for European football next season.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Present or prospective owners of Crystal Palace assets may have a difficult dilemma with which to wrestle.

That’s because the Eagles have a pair of matches against less-than-airtight defences in both Gameweeks 27 and 28 and Gameweeks 30 and 31, followed by an admittedly tricky Double Gameweek 32 – but in the middle of all that, they’ll be absent from Premier League action in Blank Gameweek 29.

One possible solution would of course be to hold existing players or even load up on more to capitalise on two home matches against sides with a combined five clean sheets and 90 goals conceded over the season so far, then use the Free Hit chip in Blank Gameweek 29. That of course depends on your overall chip strategy, including whether you’ve used your Free Hit already or not.

Either way, the likes of Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.4m), Daniel Muñoz (£4.9m) and Eberechi Eze (£6.7m) are all promising options for the above stretch of games.

The notoriously streaky Mateta has hit seven goals in his last seven matches. His running mate Eze had four returns in five prior to an injury-hit last three Gameweeks. Frequently de facto right winger Muñoz has seven attacking returns (three goals, four assists) and eight clean sheets so far this season, with seven of those total returns (one goal, two assists, four clean sheets) coming in his last six matches.

In fact, Palace kept the most clean sheets (four) of any Premier League club between Gameweeks 20 and 26. Interest in centre-back Marc Guéhi (£4.6m) – who has a goal and assist in that time – and shot-stopper Dean Henderson (£4.5m) is therefore also justified.

CHELSEA

The same goes for owners of Chelsea assets, although their dilemma is an altogether different one.

In this case, the Blues boast perhaps the best fixtures of any team between Gameweeks 27 and 28. However, they come into those matches against leaky Leicester and Southampton backlines having won just two of their last 10 league matches.

Those victories came against strugglers Wolves and West Ham, which could bode well given the Foxes and Saints are 19th and 20th in the division. However, Chelsea also lost (and failed to score) against Ipswich and Brighton during this lacklustre run, as well as being held to a goalless stalemate by Everton.

It’s therefore currently anyone’s guess as to which version of Enzo Maresca’s (£1.5m) crew will turn up on a given matchday. What we do know based on recent evidence is that even Cole Palmer (£11.1m) has been poor. Maresca’s experiment starting him as a false nine against Brighton – due to Nicolas Jackson’s (£7.7m) injury – failed miserably, and last season’s unstoppable scorer now has just three goals and one assist in his last 11 league outings.

Chelsea do at least feature in Blank Gameweek 29, even if it is the unappealing task of facing Arsenal at the Emirates. Spurs – who the Blues beat in the reverse fixture, with Palmer registering an 18-point haul – follow that, with Brentford and Ipswich rounding out the next six.

MANCHESTER CITY

Manchester City will be out for revenge in Gameweek 27 given the thrashing they received from Spurs in the reverse fixture. Nottingham Forest have proven hard to beat at the City Ground all season but have wavered defensively in recent weeks.

Brighton and Leicester coming to visit could be the perfect time to hop back on the City train – be it on a Blank Gameweek 29 Free Hit, a Gameweek 30 Wildcard, etc – as Pep Guardiola (£1.5m) and co fight to return to Europe’s top table next season.

Erling Haaland (£14.7m) has looked more like his old goalscoring self again since 2024 began but has been struggling with a knee injury recently, which could open the door for Omar Marmoush (£7.1m) to get more minutes as the focal point of City’s attack.

Phil Foden (£9.3m) and Savinho (£6.2m) have also enjoyed productive runs over the last six to eight Gameweeks or so. They could continue to profit against backlines that have struggled to keep their opposition out either for all or most of the season, such as Leicester, Manchester United and Spurs, or in recent weeks, like Forest.

Expect less from City defensively, though, given the frailties they’ve exhibited at the back all season and the fact that John Stones (£5.3m) has joined Manuel Akanji (£5.3m) on the injury list.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

We come to Newcastle, who present yet another dilemma.

Liverpool away is far from a fixture FPL managers want to target, even if Alexander Isak (£9.5m) did profit from a 3-3 draw in the reverse tie.

West Ham away is a little better given the Hammers’ porous defence, but that’s followed by a blank for the Magpies in Gameweek 29 as a result of their participation in the EFL Cup final.

After that, though, Toon’s fixtures from Gameweeks 30-32 (and beyond) more than warrant investment in their assets. For starters, Eddie Howe’s (£1.5m) group will play four times in that three-round span. Brentford (H) and Leicester (A) are also more than appealing appetisers for what could be a Double Gameweek 32 feast, raising the prospects of an Isak Triple Captain or Howe Assistant Manager.

Depending on the results of the FA Cup between now and then, Newcastle could well have back-to-back Double Gameweeks as well, with a double in Gameweek 33 currently predicted for those teams that reach the semi-finals of that competition.

Isak aside, Lewis Hall (£5.0m) has nailed down the left-back spot to combine seven assists with his eight clean sheets so far this season. Anthony Gordon (£7.5m), Jacob Murphy (£5.1m) and Bruno Guimarães (£6.1m) have all chipped in with their fair share of goals and assists as well.

LIVERPOOL

Finally, a quick word on the runaway league leaders.

Liverpool rank fairly low down our Season Ticker from Gameweeks 27-32, during which time they have no remaining doubles and also blank in Gameweek 29 thanks to facing Newcastle in the EFL Cup final.

Still, Gameweek 27 brings to Anfield a somewhat shaky Newcastle side who have conceded 14 goals in their last five outings. This is followed by Gameweek 28’s visit of Premier League bottom dwellers Southampton.

Many FPL managers may therefore find it hard to sell their Reds assets – the unrivalled Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) in particular – before Blank Gameweek 29, and even Gameweeks 30-32 could well bring forth maximum points for Arne Slot’s (£1.5m) league leaders.



