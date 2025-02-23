97
  1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Good evening all!!

    Start one from each section…

    A- Doherty(Fulham home)
    Or
    B- Robinson(Wolves away)

    And

    1- Sels(Arsenal home)
    Or
    2- Pickford(Brentford away)

    Currently starting A1

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. MGMT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      b1

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Cheers mate!!

    2. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      A1 too. Lovely save points all from midfield efforts.

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        Thankyou mate!! Hopefully!! Double figures in saves would be nice!!

    3. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Wow, you own Doherty. How did that happen?

      Robinson, Picknose

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Haha needed to raise funds to get Watkins before his double, had 4.3 to spend

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          You sure you aren't a close family member? Or the man himself?!

          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            Haha I can assure you I’m not

    4. Egg noodle
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      A1

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Cheers mate!!

  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW26 (253 teams)

    Safety score = 73
    Top score = Scott Daniel with 114

    35 teams to be removed, 218 teams through to GW27
    Congrats to all the survivors 🙂

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

    1. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Still in! In 40th place, no more or less

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Only noticed I'm still in. Sod's law that will mean I'm booted out next GW :mrgreen:

    3. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I can’t believe I survived this

      Right on 73 points, thought I was definitely out

    4. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Good to see some regular posters still qualified.
      Still in myself but used the AM chip,
      Would have gone out in 24 otherwise.

  3. Raging wildcard
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Can't decide which one of these to bench for next gameweek:

    Dango
    Kluivert
    Isak
    Wissa
    Cunha

    Edging towards Dango

    1. Egg noodle
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Yeah, gotta be one of the Bournemouth boys. I'd bench Kluivert based on Evanilson not featuring today.

  4. jonnybhoy
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Start one got pickford already

    A) Mykolenko (Bre A)
    B) Mazraoui (IPS H)

    1. Egg noodle
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      B

    2. Raging wildcard
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      I'm going Mazaroui, he's been stinking up my bench for a while but now is his time to shine

  5. Egg noodle
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Anyone know how likely is Haaland to start in GW29?

    1. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Tonight, with it being in 3 GWs time, no one could ever know this. Pep is melting into a waxy blob with no wick. Personally, he's fit enough but Pep is desperate to try a diff system.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Guardiola said before the game that he hopes Haaland will be fit to return for their upcoming fixture against Spurs.

      “Yesterday after training (we made the decision to not play Haaland). He improved but he didn’t feel good,” he told Sky Sports prior to kick-off. “Hopefully (he will come back on Wednesday against Tottenham).

      https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6154450/2025/02/23/erling-haaland-injury-pep-guardiola/

  6. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Best budget midfielder going forward as a replacement for Dango who also plays 29?
    Looking because I expect he'd lose his place to Evanilson soon. I've got Kluivert, can't afford Semenyo

    Nwaneri the only one? Not convinced on him though

    Any others?

    1. Mata of opinion
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Saka should be back in a month or so. Would keep Dango

    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      I'd consider Enzo. Seems to have a bit more freedom to go forward now that Jackson is crocked and Nkunku is crap. Two lovely fixtures, although 29 has got 2pts all over it. Cheap, nailed & benchable.

      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Dango will still probably start with Evanilson though. Just be pushed out to where Brooks is at the moment.,

    3. Cesc Pistols
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Mitoma?

  7. Les Bleus
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Which would you rather?
    A) Mbeumo
    B) Bowen

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Probably Bowen - better entry point against Leicester this GW then Newcastle in 28 (may have one eye on the EFL cup final)

      1. Les Bleus
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Cheers!

  8. T88MYE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Still can't get my head around my Chip Strategy.

    BB, TC, FH and WC all in tact.

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      I'm not really thinking about it. The only one which concerns me really is BB, as I need to plan for that. Worst case scenario, I play it in 38.

    2. Les Bleus
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      WC30/31 TC22, BB33 FH34

      You’re welcome

      1. Les Bleus
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        TC32*

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      WC30/31, TC32, BB33, FH34

    4. Tazah
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Same boat as you but I'm just gonna go with the flow, see how the double and blank game weeks set up in the next few weeks

    5. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Will be a lot clearer after GW29 (probably after GW30 deadline) re the DGW33 / BGW34 teams.

    6. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Time is running out. You already missed TC 24. Target the DGWS. Your chip strategy should be team dependent. Gotta work that one out yourself.

    7. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      If Newcastle get to semi finals I think they double in gw36 as they would have played an extra cup final.

      It would be brutal to play GW33 too.

      It's only Palace and Villa who just don't play a game.

      I know there is a IB but most of them will play minutes anyway

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Newcastle need to make the FAC final for a potential double in 36

        FAC SF clashes with 34, prediction is to move the 34 fixture forward to 33.

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Planet FPL changed their mind this week

          And Ben crellin almost has given up lol. https://x.com/BenCrellin/status/1890441911682441569?s=19

          FPL.team hasn't changed

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            oh I really cant be arsed to figure that out. The guy speaks in riddles. Its like playing tom raider 1 on the pc.

  9. KeanosMagic
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    2 weeks in a row I've captained my highest scoring player, and benched my 4 lowest scoring players (who all played 60+). Unheard of!

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Nice. Benching choices are pretty satisfying.

  10. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Should I sell Rogers for Elanga to avoid Rogers price drop? I can bench Elanga till GW29 which is when I will be needing him

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Yes. Would be ok against Arsenal anyway. Or Enzo?

  11. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Who should I take out for Cunha?

    a. Watkins

    b. Wood

    Cheers

    1. BlzE_94
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      A

    2. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      A easy

    3. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Thats what I was thinking too - cheers 😉

    4. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      A

  12. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Best Rogers replacement
    A) Kluivert (Already have Dango)
    B) Elanga

    I don't need any of them for the next 2. So was thinking Elanga as he has a better fixture in GW29

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      A

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      B.

  13. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    RP

    Dango to Bowen?

    Target Lei and have Kluivert.

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Luxury transfer

      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        I have the luxury

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          If I could get Bowen I'd do it in a flash

  14. Vasshin
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Which one is better:
    1. Start Nwaneri and bench Rogers
    2. Transfer Rogers to Kudus/Kluivert/Kulu/Semenyo/Johnson/ or anyone under 6.9 and bench Nwaneri for -4 (which one)

    Thanks

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      1

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Like Kudos or Bournemouth player. Bournemouth would have scored a couple of it wasn't for the Red IMO

  15. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Will wait for Gapko news (I think).
    1FT 0.4 itb AM BB FH WC

    Raya (Fabs)
    TAA Munoz Hudjsen (Hall Myko)
    Salah Palmer Kluivert Mbeumo (Dango)
    Mateta Gapko Isak

    Gapko to Cunha maybe obvious especially with Liverpool CL. But Trent could be rested too.

    I am still 50/50 on FH29. There's only value in Palmer who I want to sell GW30 anyway

    A. Having a Six round draw maybe worth rolling?

    B. just do Gapko to Cunha/Marmoush anywsy

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Get Cunha

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Stick

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        If the team news is positive, he will need some minutes. Newcastle defence very shaky. Just got lucky with Halls great delivery

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          If it negative then losing 0.q isn't the end of the world. Cheers

          I think I prefer Marmoush to Haaland anyway if Man City v Newcastle is anything to go by

    3. vova
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Trent less likely to be rested since Bradley is injured atm... I reckon Trent is more likely to start and get subbed later on if Liverpool are winning

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        True. Quansah on for the 65th minute lol

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          But he has a cup final GW29 too

  16. Yes Ndidi
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Anyone still with an open AssMan?
    Bit of a mediocre job for me, with Emery (IPS, LIV & CHE), thinking of chasing table bonus with the 3rd week.

    Periera home to Fulham the best option, or does anyone have any better ideas please?

    1. CobraKai
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I got it, the alternative is Glasner. Leaning toward Periera.

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      I preferred Glasner this week but Periera this week

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Yup chase table bonus.

      Top 3 options:
      Glasner v AVL (H)
      Pereira v FUL (H)
      Ange v MCI (H)

  17. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Had intended to get Haaland for GW29, but think I’ll go Cunha instead for GW27-GW29, moving on Gakpo who’ll surely drop tonight! Not convinced he’ll start vs Soton in GW28

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      But will Gapko get more points GW27?

  18. Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Problem with Bowen is Wrst Ham just don't score enough goals

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      True but Bowen scores them lol

    2. CheesyZoot
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I’m chasing so going to punt on him this week

  19. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    So tempted to capt palmer this week against saints.. but with chelsea form not sure if i should do it. Any suggestions?

    1. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      I wouldn't he's been terrible

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Probably the guy with 108 points more than Palmer. If our form was good I might be more tempted to risk it - but our fork has been poor.

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Wait till you hear about our spoon.

        1. Letsgo!
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Haha . I was just thinking anyway to catch up my mini league and palmer up against saints would be nice

        2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
            just now

            That cuts like a knife

      2. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        do it

    3. CheesyZoot
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Is Amorim a decent shout for AM this week?

      Currently on Glassner

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Stick with Glasner for table bonus opportunity

    4. FPL Sanky
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Bench one
      A) Kluivert (BHA A)
      B) Dango (BHA A)
      C) Wood (ARS H)

      For the first time, thinking of benching Wood

      1. Letsgo!
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    5. speardrops
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      A - Enzo and Bowen (-4), bench Wood
      B - Enzo, bench Kluivert

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        someone said enzo might be injured, monitor.

    6. Letsgo!
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Start schade or kluivert?

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        kluivert, pens.

