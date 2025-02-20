140
140 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Sandy Ravage
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Bench one:
    A - Kluivert
    B - Palmer

    Open Controls
    1. Men in green tights
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Current form has to be Palms unless you have someone else to bench

      Open Controls
    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Are they really the final 2?! I’m looking to captain kluivert this week so palmer

      Open Controls
    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      b if you must

      Open Controls
  2. Ed
    • 13 Years
    2 hours ago

    Gakpo > Cunha (4 point hit)

    Or start either Gakpo or Aina.

    Open Controls
    1. Belli2007
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      I would play Gakpo if fit, been fairly consistent over recent weeks.......but need some news about fitness

      Open Controls
    2. Snoopydog
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Not for a hit

        Open Controls
    3. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Would you lose one of Isak/Wood to get Mateta?

      Open Controls
      1. Men in green tights
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        No I wouldn't who is your third striker

        Open Controls
        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Cunha

          Open Controls
          1. Men in green tights
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            Still a no , Wood is our guiding light almost guarantee to score

            Open Controls
      2. Cojones of Destiny
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        no

        Open Controls
      3. Snoopydog
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          No

          Open Controls
      4. Cojones of Destiny
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        a. gakpo to cunha (bench rogers)
        b. save and play rogers

        Open Controls
        1. Eastman
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          a

          Open Controls
      5. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Amad to Dango even if I have Kluivert?

        Open Controls
        1. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Yes

          Open Controls
          1. Weasel Boy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Cheers

            Open Controls
        2. Men in green tights
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          I would

          Open Controls
          1. Weasel Boy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Thanks

            Open Controls
      6. brixtonBob
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        More press conferences tomorrow ?

        Open Controls
      7. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        I'm getting more and more tempted to trigger am this week on Pereira. Am I correct in saying a win in next 2 equals 20 points ?

        Open Controls
      8. Snoopydog
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          GTG?

          AM: Arteta
          Pickford
          TAA Myko Gabriel
          Salah Palmer Mbeumo Kluivert
          Isak Gakpo Wood

          Fab Rogers Aina Burgess

          No FT 0.2 itb

          Open Controls
        • aapoman
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          2ft and 0.9itb

          Slot
          Pickford
          TAA Robinson Hall
          Salah Palmer Mbeumo Kluivert Rogers
          Isak Wood

          Fabianski; Pedro, Mykolenko, Greaves

          A. Roll
          B. Rogers -> Dango
          C. Rogers + Pedro -> Nwaneri + Cunha

          Open Controls
        • Gorky
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Bench one:

          1) Palmer
          2) Mbuemo
          3) Mateta
          4) Wood
          5) Rogers

          Very tough one!

          Open Controls
          1. Snoopydog
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              Rogers

              Open Controls
          2. Pep's Money Laundry
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Gakpo having Southampton at home in gw28 has made this decision a little difficult.
            Would you replace Gakpo or upgrade 5th midfield?

            A. Gakpo to Cunha
            B. Gakpo to Wood
            C. Keep Gakpo and get Dango (own Kluivert)
            D. Keep Gakpo and get Nwanei
            E. Save FT and start Hall(NFO)

            Using FT's to navigate gw29

            Open Controls
            1. Snoopydog
                1 hour, 30 mins ago

                For better or worse, plan to keep Gakpo to GW29 and swap him out then, probably for Cunha. So, of the choices there, probably D.

                Open Controls
              • Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                He LL probably be rested v Southampton.

                Open Controls
              • C0YS
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                Same boat, I went with C, D is an equally valid choice. Will lose 0.1 on Gakpo but no big deal at this point in the season

                Open Controls
            2. C0YS
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              Play 1 GK & defender - first to 3 votes:

              1. Pickford (MUN)
              2. Sels (new)

              A. Hall (NFO)
              B. Robinson (CRY)

              Cheers!

              Open Controls
              1. Bobby Digital
                • 7 Years
                23 mins ago

                1B

                Open Controls
              2. Eastman
                • 7 Years
                2 mins ago

                1 2

                Open Controls
                1. Eastman
                  • 7 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Sorry 1B

                  Open Controls
            3. Eastman
              • 7 Years
              57 mins ago

              I have no Bournmouth attack but am tempted to go Mitoma instead? Anyone agree?

              Open Controls
            4. STILL ILL
              • 4 Years
              53 mins ago

              I have Amad, Ndiaye, Diaz (and Emery)... and 1,6 ITB. 1FT and Salah, TAA, Diaz, Isak and Rogers who don't play in GW29.

              Amad -> Kluivert/Mitoma? Ndiaye -> Cunha? Something else?

              Open Controls
            5. theshazly
              • 1 Year
              52 mins ago

              Slot
              Raya ( Fab )
              Robinson VVD Kerkez ( Aina / VDB )
              Mbuemo Salah Palmer Kluivert ( Rogers )
              Wood Isak Delap

              2 FT / 1M ITB

              Thinking of :

              A ) Slot > Glasner ( As im chasing in ML )
              B ) Rogers > Nwaneri
              C ) Rogers, Slot > Nwaneri, Glasner
              D ) Rogers, Slot > Mitoma, Glasner
              E ) Something else ?
              F ) Roll

              And If not selling Rogers, Play :

              1 - Rogers
              2 - Delap

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.