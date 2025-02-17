Are you one of the millions of Fantasy managers with the new Assistant Manager chip still active in Gameweek 26?

The chances are you may have looked at the upcoming Gameweek’s fixtures and winced.

Most who deployed the chip in Gameweeks 24 and 25 had a straightforward choice of a manager with a ‘double’.

Now, though, we’re back to a single Gameweek.

So, should we stick with Arne Slot (£1.1m), Unai Emery (£0.8m) or David Moyes (£0.5m)? Or is it time to twist?

We assess the options.

SLOT, EMERY + MOYES

Arne Slot (£1.5m) is heavily backed already but after enjoying consecutive Double Gameweeks his Liverpool side must now travel to Manchester City for their sole match in this round. It’s perhaps not as daunting a task as it once was but still far from the easiest possible fixture.

The performance of ‘mini-Rodri’ Nico Gonzalez (£6.0m) in Gameweek 25 could also mean that City are going to tighten up.

Following Aston Villa’s Double Gameweek 25, Unai Emery (£0.8m) will also be in plenty of FPL squads. Chelsea’s visit to Villa Park isn’t the most appealing fixture on paper but the Blues aren’t in a good run of form – so there’s certainly merit to keeping the chip on Emery. Villa have lost only once at home all season.

David Moyes (£0.5m) excelled for those who backed him in Double Gameweek 24. Plenty moved to Emery/Slot in Double Gameweek 25 but Everton delivered yet again away at Crystal Palace. Moyes was rewarded with a tidy eight-point score.

There’ll be no ‘table bonus’ on offer for any of these three managers in Gameweek 26, however.

Which managers could get table bonus points in Gameweek 26?

If you’re new to the Assistant Manager chip, Premier League bosses get extra points if they beat (+10) or draw with (+5) a team five or more places ahead of them in the table.

Here are those eligible in Gameweek 26:

Ruud van Nistelrooy – Leicester City (19th) v Brentford (11th)

– (19th) v Brentford (11th) Graham Potter – Arsenal (2nd) v West Ham United (16th)

– Arsenal (2nd) v (16th) Vitor Pereira – Bournemouth (5th) v Wolverhampton Wanderers (17th)

– Bournemouth (5th) v (17th) Oliver Glasner – Fulham (8th) v Crystal Palace (13th)*

– Fulham (8th) v (13th)* Kieran McKenna – Ipswich Town (18th) v Tottenham Hotspur (12th)

– (18th) v Tottenham Hotspur (12th) Ivan Juric – Southampton (20th) v Brighton and Hove Albion (10th)

*Glasner will not be eligible for table bonus if Aston Villa beat Liverpool on Wednesday. Fulham would drop to ninth as a result.

There aren’t too many likely ‘upsets’ on the cards. Glasner seems the best bet, at first glance, with Fulham struggling at home against the division’s lesser lights. The Cottagers lost to Wolves on their own turf, drawing with Southampton, Ipswich and West Ham. Marco Silva’s side made heavy work of defeating Leicester at Craven Cottage, too.

The other managers eligible for table bonus are, problematically, all in the bottom five.

Here’s who the bookies think has the best chance of prospering:





