59
59 Comments Post a Comment
  1. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    A)Amad to Dango
    B) Gakpo to Cunha
    C) Gakpo to Wood

    Pick
    TAA Timber Hall Colwill Greaves
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Kluivert Amad
    Isak Gakpo Wissa

    Open Controls
    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      All moves would be -4 if I transfer Emery out.

      Open Controls
      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        So I guess D option is to save and get Colwill's one pointer.

        Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      A. Gakpo benched. Then next week reevaluate. Ideally you want to keep Gakpo because they have two home games including one against Southampton in 27/28.

      If he's fit, he's a good hold.

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Surely sell Amad who is out for the season

      Open Controls
    4. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    5. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      Yep, Amad out first makes sense at least until we hear worse news regarding Gakpo. Or even avoid the transfer/hit and play Gakpo if he seems to be fit for City.

      Open Controls
  2. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    What would you do this GW

    A Amad > Nwaneri/Dango
    B Emery > McKenna
    C Both for -4

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      c

      Open Controls
    2. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      A with Dango for me
      B is close

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Noé Pamarot
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      A - Dango.

      Open Controls
  3. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Who to bench?

    a) Palmer
    b) Rogers

    Current front 8
    Palmer, Mbeumo, Salah, Kluivert, Rogers
    Wood, Isak, Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Noé Pamarot
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  4. Jullepuu
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Anyone considering transferring out Slot for a hit? Who are you moving him to?

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 8 Years
      56 mins ago

      I'd prioritise AM transfer over any other transfer

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        50 mins ago

        My thinking too - gains to be made, risks to be taken

        Open Controls
        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Yep. And odds are way more in favout of AM outscoring another by 5+ points

          Open Controls
      2. Jullepuu
        • 5 Years
        45 mins ago

        Why? Slot could outscore all the other managers. Taking a hit to chase a table bonus seems like a big risk

        Open Controls
        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 8 Years
          just now

          That's why I'd prioritise the AM transfer over any other. Meaning no hit. Slot COULD, but odds are Arteta will get 8-10 points much more likely than Slot for example. A Pool loss is not even oit of the question. Just my opinion...

          Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 12 Years
      48 mins ago

      Mc Kenna

      Open Controls
      1. Jullepuu
        • 5 Years
        45 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    3. Gubby-Allen
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      Are the points worth it? I haven't researched it much but even having Liverpool win only got me 8 points. If that is a par figure, a -4 seems a bit pointless if you are on him.

      Open Controls
    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      Arteta is the main option

      I don't see Palace winning at Fulham

      But I also didn't see Everton winning at Palace so who knows

      Open Controls
  5. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    On Emery AM. I'm miles off it this season so I quite fancy taking a risk on one of the table bonus candidates. McKenna?

    I'd like a Bournemouth midfielder too but that would need -4 to sell Rogers and I don't know if that's worth it. What do you think?

    1FT 0.0ITB
    Sels
    Gabriel Mykolenko Castagne
    Salah Palmer Bruno Mbeumo Rogers
    Isak Wood

    Emery / Gakpo* Konate Greaves

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I would be inclined to keep Rogers v Chelsea (H). If it was for free I would consider selling.

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks, that’s my inclination too

        Open Controls
  6. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    I regret not picking Silva in GW 25. He was worth the risk! 3 weeks ago I considered it but never did days prior. Heck!

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Oh nvm! Forgot Slot has another game. Need 10 pts at least

      Open Controls
    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      I thought exactly the same. Emery double made us seem it was the right move

      Open Controls
  7. George James
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Best option

    A) Slot + Rogers (Roll FT)

    B) Slot + Dango

    C) Arteta + Rogers

    D) Arteta + Dango -4

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      D but to avoid the hit C

      Open Controls
      1. Noé Pamarot
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Agree with this. Can see Rogers doing something against Chelsea to be honest.

        Open Controls
  8. Gubby-Allen
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Say Ipswich beat Tottenham 2-1 how many points does McKenna get?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      He wins a bottle of champagne

      2 for the goals, 1 each

      6 for the win and 10 table bonus points I think

      18

      Ain't happening

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/help/new

      Open Controls
    3. IPSWICH
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      you're right, we will win 3-1

      Open Controls
  9. Noé Pamarot
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Pickford
    Gabriel TAA Timber
    Rogers Palmer Salah Dango
    Wood Gakpo Isak
    Fab; Amad; Robinson; Myko
    AM: Emery
    0.6ITB 3FT

    For AM:
    A -RvN (v Bre, table bonus)
    B - Arteta (safer choice, but have to do 1 below to afford it)

    Players:
    1 - Gakpo > Cunha
    2 - Amad > Kluivert (already have Dango as above)
    3 - Both

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
  10. Paganoi
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    2 FT. Are these decent moves?

    Gordon > Dango (also have Kluivert)
    Slot > Arteta

    Open Controls
    1. Debauchy
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Aye I also have Dango and Kluivert.
      And - solid.

      Open Controls
  11. Dennis System
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    please can someone explain, why does everyone seem to pick an AM and then seem to transfer them? Is it because you can do -4 and earn 5 points? As you can tell, I do not understand this chip still

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Because apart from the wildcard, it’s the most powerful chip in the game

      That is of course, if you actually use it properly

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Managers gets points just like players in FPL.

      Scoring system is in the link below.

      Certain managers/teams have strong favourite' fixtures - lower ceiling but lower risk of a bust

      Other managers/team have 'Competitive table bonus' fixtures - high ceiling but higher risk of a bust.

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/help/new

      Open Controls
  12. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    So, any new debacles in the last 24 hours around these parts?

    Open Controls
  13. Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    If you could rewind the clock (knowing what you know now) would you have played AM24 or wait?

    Open Controls
    1. Zilla
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      I would still

      Open Controls
    2. Batman1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Still very happy I played AM in 24

      Open Controls
    3. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      23 points so far (Slot) with 2 games still to go. Gotta take it.

      Open Controls
    4. Debauchy
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Happy to have played as will be a distraction trying to get it right in the latter gws.

      Open Controls
  14. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Pickford
    TAA Gabriel Timber
    Salah Palmer Mbuemo Rogers Dango
    Isak Wood
    (Slot)

    (Fab Pedro Greaves Dunk)
    2FT & 0.6m

    A) Slot > Arteta
    B) Slot, Rogers > Arteta & Kluivert/Semenyo
    C) Slot > Glasner
    D) Slot, Rogers > Glasner & Kluivert/Semenyo
    E) Slot, Pedro > Glasner & Cunha

    Appreciate your thoughts!

    Open Controls
    1. Noé Pamarot
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      E looks tempting!

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Can get Cunha next week also once manager money is free and get Arteta and Bou mid this week.

        Open Controls
  15. Eightball
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Raya
    TAA Gabriel Robinson
    Salah Palmer Mbuemo Kluivert Dango
    Isak Woods

    Fab - Gapko - Munoz - Greaves

    I have 1FT left but I think I just roll. Correct bench?

    Open Controls
    1. Debauchy
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yep roll

      Open Controls
  16. CAP
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Fairly straightforward these moves right for 2FT:

    Amad, N'diaye > Dango, Cunha

    Open Controls
    1. Debauchy
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Aye good moves

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      I don't see why not, you're replacing 2 injured players

      Open Controls
    3. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      yep

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.