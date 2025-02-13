244
  1. bruik
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    I've read a few times now that teams with a confirmed fixture in BGW34 like Liverpool will not have any Blank nor Double Gameweek anymore in the run-in. Wouldn't they have a DGW 36 / BGW37 if their scheduled GW37 opponent reaches the FA Cup Final? Or am I missing something?

  2. Jullepuu
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    I am most likely going to get Kluivert and Mbeumo in the next 2 game weeks. Which one should I get now?
    A) Kluivert
    B) Mbeumo

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  3. Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Really sucks that Jackson is out for 6 weeks. I was desperate to buy him...

  4. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Best Gordon replacement

    A: Mbeumo
    B: Semenyo
    C: Kluivert

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      C

  5. boombaba
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    If Hall drops 0.1m will my SP change? It currently is as below…

    PP4.3
    SP4.7
    CP5.1

    1. AIRMILES
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes

    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Y

