94
94 Comments Post a Comment
  1. potatoace
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    21 weeks , I've had Konsa. Most of it spent on my bench, no use to man or beast. Now the very week he may be called upon he goes and hurties himself. The plonker

    Open Controls
  2. Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Rule no.1 if your double is Liverpool it's not really a double is it...no Aston Villa players for me even if they didn't blank in 29

    Open Controls
    1. iFash@FPL
        just now

        How about their manager for AM?

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.