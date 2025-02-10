In his latest article, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman provides a fan’s eye view of Aston Villa and their Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets in Double Gameweek 25.

Right then, the ‘double’ is confirmed and Marcus Rashford (£6.6m) has made his debut, so let’s talk Aston Villa assets for Gameweek 25.

MORGAN ROGERS

Let’s kick off with Morgan Rogers (£5.6m), who I think is Aston Villa’s best option for this ‘double’.

Still under-priced, he comes into Gameweek 25 with just nine points in his previous four matches, with a single assist at Goodison Park, but his versatility and expected minutes are both firmly in his favour.

His home form under Unai Emery is also worth touching on. In his past 14 Premier League appearances at Villa Park, Rogers has scored six goals and provided four assists.

There’s been a UEFA Champions League hat-trick against Celtic, too, with a further three goal involvements (two goals, one assist) in the FA Cup, all at home.

His numbers therefore show he remains good value in FPL.

I’m not quite as keen on Rogers as an FPL asset playing off the right, but having shifted to that position on Sunday following Marco Asensio’s (£6.0m) introduction, he actually played really well and perhaps should have added a second goal from this situation:

I think he’ll remain as a No 10 against Ipswich Town and Liverpool, however, at least until Emery is ready to make his substitutions.

In a central role, Rogers is arguably more likely to assist, driving forward and threading balls through to the wide midfielders/centre-forward, but he’ll still shoot and his positioning means he is well placed to get on the end of cut-backs.

A couple of things to factor in. Rogers is on eight yellow cards. Two more and he’ll get a two-match ban.

Also, if you don’t own him already, you might have to use two transfers to get him in/out. That’s if you don’t plan to Free Hit in Gameweek 29, of course, as Aston Villa along with Liverpool, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace will blank.

Careful planning is therefore required, but in most cases, Rogers is still worth it.

“With Morgan Rogers, he’s being consistent as well. He’s performing fantastic and always doing his task in everything tactically offensively and defensively. He’s scoring goals, he’s as well assisting players, he’s getting our identity stronger with his skills and how he is as well adapting in different positions in the attacking third.” – Unai Emery on Morgan Rogers

OLLIE WATKINS