  1. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    AM chip on Brentford in gw30 for CHE then ars in gw31 then switching to Fulham in gw32 (CHE) could be gold.

    You could get 2 wins or draws with table bonus.

    Possibly a draw at the Emirates but that looks unlikely.

    It uses just one transfer and plays into dgw33 but blocks BB.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Oh, scrub gw33 out of that ...

    2. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      WC 30/31 an issue for many too.

  2. Hanz0
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Plan was to sell Gordon to Rogers or Kluivert for free this GW.

    However would then have to bench one of Isak, Wood, Mbeumo, Gakpo, Dango.

    See any opportunity to make points or best to just save FT?

  3. evilfish
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    I have five BGW 29 players currently. Seeing as I can bench three of them I only need two transfers to get a full team out in 29. I also have all my chips left apart from TC. Assuming Trent is fit would you:

    a). transfer a Pool player out, play AM on Slot.
    b). transfer Rogers in, play AM in a later DGW.
    c). a) + Rogers for a hit
    d). something else

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      a

  4. FPL Equilibrium
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Bench 1 please

    A) Gordon (mci)
    B) Raul (NFO)
    C) Wissa (whu)

  5. donbagino
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    3 FT, 0,6 itb AM Moyes active
    Sels, Fabian
    TAA, Gabriel, Muniz, Robinson, Greaves
    Salah, Diaz, Palmer, Rogers, Amad
    Isak, Wood, Mateta

    a) Moyes-->Emery + Isak -->Watkins (if fit)
    This option means I have to stick with Diaz

    b) Moyes--> Slot + Diaz -->Kluivert
    This option means I get rid of Diaz but I'm not sure if I want Slot for gw26. On the other hand we have ManC-New on gw25 and if either teams loses we can get bonus for AM (Howe, Arteta) at gw26 as they face NF / Liverpool

    1. Manani
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      wouldn't get rid of Isak

  6. Manani
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    A. Havertz > Mateta
    B. Gordon > Semeyno + Havertz + Watkins (-4)

    1. donbagino
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      if you FH 29 than a) is ok.
      I like b) as well - just monitor Watkins news

  7. Jeko
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    I would love to have your advice about Unai manager chip for next double.

  8. Sarri-ball
    • 15 Years
    35 mins ago

    Am chip spurs 27/28/28 if angie gone a option?

    CITY
    BOU
    ful

    Would imagine all be table bonus opertunity

  9. Yes Ndidi
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    0.1ITB, 2FT, all chips bar TC in hand.
    Thinking this might be the best opportunity to activate AM, but need to generate funds

    1. Hall > Castagne, AM Emery (a blanker for a starter in 29)
    2. Bruno > Rogers, AM Emery ( a starter for a blanker in 29 & benching headache this week, but Rogers doubles!)
    3. Forget the DGW, forget AM until later and stick with this.

    Alisson (Muric)
    Gabriel Kerkez Milenkovic (Hall Myko)
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Kluivert (Bruno)
    Isak Gakpo Wood

    Have 10 already in place for 29, will ride out 34 as well, planning FH & BB in the late doubles.

