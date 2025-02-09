17
  1. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Wasn't this one of the least liked articles? Nothing against it, but it doesn't feel "clever". A lot of irrelevant facs and stats without any significant meaning from fpl point of view.

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      After having read it, not as much complaining. However, looking at only one aspect when comparing players doesn't feel like correct approach.

    2. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      Interesting, it was one of my favourites. After the Preamble, of course

    3. bruik
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Enjoyed reading it. Simple facts don't need to be clever. And to me quite relevant from an FPL perspective.

  2. BlzE_94
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Pick one to play please:

    A) Hall vs MCI (A)
    B) Castagne vs NFO (H)
    C) Mykolenko vs CRY (A)

    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      48 mins ago

      C

    2. snow pea in repose
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      Myko possibly injured? Sat out today

      Open Controls
      1. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        'Ashley Young was recalled to the starting line-up in place of Vitalii Mykolenko, who missed out on the matchday squad as a precaution after feeling his calf'

        https://www.evertonfc.com/news/2025/february/08/report-everton-bournemouth/

  3. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Worth shipping Bruno out now for Kluivert early or just wait till later this week?

    Cheers

    1. bruik
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      I read some rumours Kluivert may miss the next game due to his wife being due. Not sure how reliable, but may be a reason to wait.

  4. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    53 mins ago

    Pick a player, any player. Thankee.

    1. The Tonberry
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Mepham

  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Long term good.

    Short term horrific.

  6. rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    Whisper it...

  7. No Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    No price changes

  8. Catilo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Good article, cheers.

  9. Norco
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Pick one to bench (benching headache indeed):

    1. Mbeumo
    2. Wood
    3. Mateta

