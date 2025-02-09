As we approach Gameweek 25, our latest Big Numbers article examines the Opta and StatsBomb data available in our Premium Members Area.

Given we are now almost two-thirds of the way into the 2024/25 campaign, some of the selected statistics cover the entire season while others have been limited – often to encompass the last six Gameweeks – to give a more recent snapshot of goings on across the league. You can, of course, filter and sort all of the data used (and more) within your own parameters.

GOALKEEPERS

28 save points earned by Mark Flekken (£4.4m) is comfortably the most of any Fantasy Premier League (FPL) goalkeeper so far this season, thanks to his 106 saves being over 30 ahead of the next-best tally. Behind the Bees No. 1 – who missed Gameweek 24 with a muscle injury – is fit-again Ipswich goalie Arijanet Muric (£4.4m), recent Chelsea benchwarmer Robert Sánchez (£4.7m), and Nottingham Forest star Matz Sels (£5.0m), who each have accrued 17 save points from between 71 and 75 total saves. Considering both form, availability and the total points leaderboard, there’s a clear top choice for FPL managers among that group…

12 total returns by Jordan Pickford (£5.1m) is top for goalkeepers coming into Gameweek 25, courtesy of his nine clean sheets, two penalty saves – the most by any FPL goalie this season – and an assist in Double Gameweek 24. Selz is again second in this statistic, with 11 returns (one assist and a league-high 10 clean sheets), followed by the eight accrued by each of Dean Henderson (£4.5m), David Raya (£5.5m) and André Onana (£5.0m).

+2.30 expected goals prevented (xGP) by Pickford is also the best performance in that statistic over the last six Gameweeks, during which time Everton’s shot-stopper has conceded six goals from an xG On Target Conceded (xG OTC) of 8.3. He is followed by Selz (+2.00) and Flekken (+1.60), while the top three underperformers, as displayed below, have been Alphonse Areola (£4.2m), Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) and Antonín Kinsky (£4.5m).

4 goals conceded by each of Henderson and Alisson (£5.5m) is the fewest of any goalkeeper with more than two appearances over the last six Gameweeks. Further highlighting their recent defensive solidity, that duo and – you guessed it – Selz have also kept the most clean sheets (three) in the same period.

DEFENDERS