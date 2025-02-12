In his latest article, Pras – who has finished inside the top 40k of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in each of the last seven seasons and is at 13k in 2024/25 – shares his thoughts on when blanks and doubles will occur, then reacts by plotting a roadmap for upcoming transfers and chip usage.

We’ve concluded a big period of results from the Carabao Cup semi-finals and FA Cup fourth round. In fact, there is already some excellent content on the site discussing its implications on Blank Gameweek 29, Double Gameweek 33 and Blank Gameweek 34.

It’s a time for chip strategy to start taking shape – something covered comprehensively by fellow Pro Pundit and Wire co-host Lateriser.

Therefore, my article will focus on the relevant Premier League teams and their potential windows to target. More of a long-term look at such implications.

Save this one for when you plan to Wildcard.

KEY ASSUMPTIONS

Above: The superb schedule graphic, provided by Legomane (click to expand)

Based on what we know so far, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Bournemouth and Aston Villa should all be optimistic about making an FA Cup semi-final. The weekend of this clashes with Gameweek 34.

Should the four teams come from these five, there would be two or three doubles in Gameweek 33:

Newcastle v Crystal Palace – carried over from their Gameweek 29 blank

– carried over from their Gameweek 29 blank Man City v Aston Villa – moves from Gameweek 34 should either team make it

– moves from Gameweek 34 should either team make it Bournemouth v Man United – moves from Gameweek 34 should either team make it

If Nottingham Forest get to Wembley instead, there could be a fourth blank. For the moment, I’ll assume their elimination as Nuno Espirito Santo’s line-ups suggest he is prioritising the league.

Anyway, this would also mean three blanks in Gameweek 34: Man City v Aston Villa, Bournemouth v Man United and now Newcastle v Ipswich Town. This latter meeting could then be added to Gameweek 36, giving both sides a double.

Another hunch is that Gameweek 37 won’t be a blank. It’d need Man United to reach both the FA Cup and Europa League finals, causing Blank Gameweek 37 and Double Gameweek 36. Yes, I know this is unlikely.

With all this in mind, there are massive implications about which players to target on a future Wildcard. These will shift as doubles are announced – 33 or 36, for example – but, by and large, there is already some forward thinking to be done when it comes to premium assets.

NEWCASTLE UNITED





