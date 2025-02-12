308
  1. FantasyClub
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Can’t believe the missed opportunity with TC25. Another 29 points is insane

    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 3 Years
      43 mins ago

      People seem to hold TC chips in the hope or belief that there will be better weeks but there often isn't.

      Whilst the best player is fit and in form it will.nwver be set up better. Last season it failed a bit with Haaland, this one not..

    2. Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      I used my TC chip way too early this season

  2. DropkickMurphys
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Sorry I’m late to the party but I remember this “fpl influencers” (lol) all around saying “oh Bou away and Eve away… he’ll most likely blank…” for the best player in the world now. Then of course he goes scores 29 pts lol.

    1. Tazah
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      You do realise they are normal people too with opinions that can be wrong at times.

      Similar to you and me

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      I ain't an influencer and didn't LOVE it either (form aside).

      His 4 returns this DGW:
      - Penalty via questionable foul on Gakpo
      - One quality curler
      - Good cross, but to shortest guy on pitch who scores a header
      - One relative tap-in (mistake from Tarkowski, should have left it for GK)

      Not mad about it. He's done it all season, but the returns were quite fortunate. 4 returns from 1.67 xGI, which is far over double the expected return (even his season actual vs xGI isn't that extreme).

      But he's quality!

  3. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    do you think man u can beat arsenal ? leicester and ispwich either sides of this fixture for amorin gw27-29. cheers

    1. Boberella
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Knowing Man U, they’ll probably beat Arsenal, draw with Leicester and lose to Ipswich.

  4. FootballRookie
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Gordon and Amad >>> Rogers and Kluivert

    Yay or nay?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      not sure about rogers unless fh29?

  5. jamichael
    • 11 Years
    58 mins ago

    Pls suggest martinelli to which potential midfielder? Budget of 7.1. Thanks

    1. vova
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Kluveirt or Semenyo (I like for differential)

  6. vova
    • 14 Years
    56 mins ago

    A) Downgrade TAA > Timber and activate Slot AM
    B) Sarr > Nwaneri and activate Emery AM

  7. RICICLE
    • 2 Years
    55 mins ago

    Hi chaps!

    Just wondering if I’ve got team & bench order looking correct here, so tough this gameweek!

    Sels
    Gabriel - TAA - Huijsen
    Rogers - Kluivert - Palmer - Salah - Mbuemo
    Gakpo - Isak
    __________________________________
    Fabianski: Wissa: Aina: Lewis

    Shall be doing AM > Emery most likely for free

    Thanks gents.

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Looks good

      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Cheers bud! Really hurts benching Wissa, played him for his blanks, now go watch him haul haha!

  8. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    53 mins ago

    A. Isak vs MCI(A) + 4 pts
    B. Watkins vs IPS(H) & LIV(H)

    1. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      A.

      City's defense has not looked capable of handling Isak

  9. Dthinger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    Hmmm. My transfers for GW 25 went from pretty straightforward to a major headache. I have Martinelli, Ndiaye, Doucoure, and Dubravka(Pope risk, plus plays City). My plan was to just do Marti + Dubs to Rogers + Martinez, but that leaves me short now. Would it be better to just hope for the best with Dubravka and deal with the banned/injured players?

    Current team:
    Dubravka
    Robinson Konate N.Williams
    Salah Palmer Enzo Martinelli*
    Haaland Jimenez Ndiaye*

    Valdimarsson Doucoure* O'Shea Hall

    1. Lucky Z
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Valdi can play also. I would focus on the others

  10. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    Salah definitely hitting the 300 mark this season?

    1. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      he's already at 251, so yeah..barring injury he should smash that

      1. Kaneyonero
        • 8 Years
        34 mins ago

        Incredible stats really

    2. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      251 after 24 weeks? 49 more/14 weeks.

    3. Boberella
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      On for 400 probably

    4. Lucky Z
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      can be 400 easily at this rate

  11. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    49 mins ago

    Why do some content creators make videos for 25, before 24 is even finished? For money I guess. Its just stupid when some of the information is totally wrong 5 hours later. Look at all their videos, they are talking about TAA out.

    1. Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      TAA ain't really all the hype tbf

    2. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      Who is the mug here?
      Them. Of course.
      Viewers. Absolutely.

      Dirty $$$ in answer to your question.

  12. Lord Flashheart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    47 mins ago

    Bruno and Ndiaye
    to
    Nwaneri and Watkins (if healthy)

    Worth -4?

    1. Boberella
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I’m looking at Nwaneri too. Could be a slovenly punt with Havertz and Martinelli out.

  13. No Kane No Gain
    • 6 Years
    47 mins ago

    Gakpo injured or was it a tactical sub?!

    1. Lord Flashheart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      not injured

      1. xuwei
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Looked like he was limping though

  14. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    43 mins ago

    Are Ndiaye & Gakpo injured?

    Gordon > Dango or who’s the Ars front man now?

    AM Moyes take Emery or chase a SGW manager?

    1. xuwei
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      32 mins ago

      Ndiaye was injured and in tears.

      1. Dthinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        31 mins ago

        started to try to jog on it and then pulled up and shook his head--then started crying

        1. xuwei
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Probably didn’t play a chip.

  15. vova
    • 14 Years
    36 mins ago

    Gakpo should be fine I guess, he was a bit anonymous today but still one of Liverpool's most important players in the last couple of months, I would be surprised if he doesn't start vs Wolves (I saw him limp too, but didn't look serious + it was a very physical game)

    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      It was weird becuase he was walking fine then the limp started as soon as he left the pitch lol

    2. FantasyClub
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Hard to sell before home fixture. Loves to score at home

  16. FantasyClub
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    If going Kluivert, kinda have to double up now eh with Dango or Semenyo if want a difference

    1. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Nah, he’s still quite low owned? I’ve just doubled up with Huijsen

      1. FantasyClub
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Over 20% now and will rise more of course

        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I’d still say that’s fairly low, only when it gets to like 30%+ I start to think “hmmm”, but for now, still a very effective player to climb rank.

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not really. People are going too far with Bournemouth. Double up in attack is not worth the risk.

      1. FantasyClub
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Not sure it’s going too far
        In form team with inform players with good fixtures

  17. Lucky Z
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    All on all, it is not AM Chip, as nothing related to Manager counts like red cards or even if the manager is sacked. It is rather a Team Chip

    1. FantasyClub
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Good point

  18. Stimps
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Already have Dango.

    Gordon ->

    A) Kuivert
    B) Mbuemo

    1. Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

  19. evilfish
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Who makes way for Slot? Gakpo or Trent?

    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Gakpoo

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Gakpo

  20. FDMS All Starz
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Would you do Sarr to Semenyo/Kluivert today or wait?

    Henderson (Fabianski)
    Milenkovic Gabriel TAA (Castagne Mykolenko)
    Salah Palmer Mbuemo Rogers (Sarr*)
    Mateta Isak Wissa

    0.9itb, 4FTs

    1. FDMS All Starz
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sarr expected to drop tonight

    2. evilfish
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I would do it before the drop.

  21. Manani
    • 13 Years
    23 mins ago

    got all chips except AM

    A. Havertz > Mateta
    B. Play Gordon

    dont fancy Wood for next 4, so want to save for 1 more week and access my option after

    1. Boberella
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      A with Havertz injured.

  22. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Kerkez or Huijsen?

    1. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      There’s actually not a huge different between the two, Huijsen hoovers bonus, but Kerkez is likelier in more attacking positions.
      If needing or wanting to save funds, definitely Huijsen, but Kerkez is the more exciting pick. I myself have Huijsen.

    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I have Kerkez. I'm not convinced I have the right one.

  23. andymck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    I have the exact money to do Gordon and Armstrong to Kluivert and Wood for free, is that a no brainer or have I missed the boat on Wood?

    1. evilfish
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      I didn't get Wood earlier in the season because I thought I had missed the boat. I regretted that decision and he's been in my team for a few weeks now. I'd get him.

    2. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      I think NOW, yeah……the points have been missed with Wood, and isn’t the best time to jump on Forest attackers with their fixtures, but…….he does seem to score the lad haha. Better kicks out there but he’s still a good shout.

      1. andymck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        The other option is to go for one of the other Bournemouth mids and grab Mateta instead of Wood! Lots to think about…

        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Indeed that could be an option, personally I don’t think Mateta can keep this form up, but hey, when ya scoring ya scoring! Hehe

        2. Manani
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          i am leaning towards Mateta. even with blank, I think there are more points in the next 4 games for Mateta compared to Wood (and you can also transfer Mateta out GW29)

  24. Botman and Robben
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    GTG? Play Aina over Robinson? Activated AM.

    Emery

    Sels
    VVD Mykolenko Aina
    Salah Palmer Rogers Mbuemo
    Gakpo Isak Wood

    Matthews Robinson Winks Faes

  25. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Who plays up top for Arsenal with all injuries?

    1. dennis the menace
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably Trossard

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Ta

  26. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    I find it quite amusing that you can sort Managers by stats like form 😀

  27. tbos83
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Not a Pool fan, but if Salah doesn't get the ballon d'or this season there's no justice.

  28. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    AManager; Emery

    Pickford
    Robinson Trent Munoz Kerkez
    Kluivert Mbeumo Palmer Salah C
    Isak Gakpo

    Stolar Gordon Milenkovic Ndiaye

    Gtg?

    1. Mata of opinion
      • 5 Years
      just now

      What about Gordon ahead of Mbuemo? City look so poor at the back

  29. Il Capitano
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    4FT 0.4m ITB

    AM Moyes
    Pickford
    TAA Gabriel Robinson
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Rogers
    Isak Gakpo Wood

    Fab - Sarr Hall Greaves

    Moyes > Emery pretty much locked in, worth also doing Sarr to Dango even if it creates a benching headache?

  30. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    just now

    So Moyes AM lost to Salah tc by 7 points. Not too bad.

