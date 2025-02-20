292
  1. Legohair
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    My team

    Pickford
    TAA-Gabriel-Timber
    Salah-Palmer-Amad-Rogers-Kluivert
    Wood-Isak

    Fabianski,Van de Berg, Ndiyae, Milenkovic

    1 FT
    A. Amad to Dango
    B. Amad to Nwaneri
    C. Amad to Trossard
    D. Something else,what?

    1. One for All
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Amad to Mitoma

      1. Legohair
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        Hmm,o haven't thought about that... might do well

      2. Bucket Man
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        Nice shout

  2. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Keeping AM on Emery.

    Either of these worth a hit?

    A Ndiaye > Welbz

    A Gakpo > Cunha

    Thinking A

    1. One for All
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Not worth a -4

  3. OptimusBlack
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Who to play ?
    A- Castagne CRY (H)
    B- Gvardiol LIV (H)

    1. One for All
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      A

  4. Il Capitano
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    2FT 0.4m ITB

    AM Emery
    Pickford
    TAA Gabriel Huijsen
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Kluivert Rogers
    Isak Wood

    Fab - Gakpo* Robinson Greaves

    Rogers > Dango or Gakpo > Cunha (bench Rogers)? Might spend the second FT on the AM (Glasner?) chasing more table bonus.

    1. Bucket Man
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      I'm thinking of doing both moves but would say Rogers to Dango, Cunha fixture not to easy this week. Although as soon as we sell or bench Rogers we know he is going to get some points!

      1. Il Capitano
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Oh guaranteed

        1. Bucket Man
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 14 mins ago

          I benched him V Man City etc and had him for his kind fixtures and DGW for constant 1/2 pointers while he scores and assists in every other competition. That kind of season.

  5. One for All
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Chasing ml 30 PTS behind.

    He doesn't have Free hit and Tc, I reckon he will play it safe and captain Salah, I'm thinking of putting the armbands on Mbeumo or just play it safe with Salah?

    1. Last orders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Play safe, that 30 points is less then 3 a week, no need to risk anything yet

      1. One for All
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Thanks

  6. Zack124
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Who shall I bench?
    A. Nwaneri
    B. China
    C. Wood

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      China for sure, never heard of him.

      1. One for All
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        Lol

      2. Zack124
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        Sorry Cunha

    2. Bucket Man
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Tough choice. Probably Cunha

  7. AzzaroMax99
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    What to do with this bunch? G2G or change something in the starting squad?

    Sels
    Castagne Hall Munoz
    SalahC Palmer Kluivert Trossard
    Isak Cunha Wood

    EmeryAM Pickford Taa Rogers Milenkovic

    1. Bucket Man
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      G2G

    2. Il Capitano
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      TAA over Hall for me

  8. Sarri-ball
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Is perrera at wolves a option am a next 3

    bou
    FUL
    EVE

    is that potentially 3 table opertunities?

    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Yes, for sure.

      That said, I don't fancy Wolves to get anything this week, but the following two look like realistic table bonus opportunities.

  9. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Will u do iwobi to mbeumo for -4 and start mbeumo over palmer?

    1. Bucket Man
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      No

    2. Last orders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      no, if your not playing Palmer now, just get rid

  10. HelmutCool
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Anyone else concidering targeting Glasner or Howe gw31? Dgw32 and then transfer to some manager who doubles gw33.
    (Managed to already use BB, so can roll it for 31-33). Then FH34 and use some FT:s to manage gw36

    1. Bucket Man
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      I've got all chips except TC which I've just used so not got a clue. Howe for the double looks quite good as you have used BB.In my case I was thinking that BB is best for 34 so I will have to WC 30-33 and use AM later on but then when to FH. Any ideas?

    2. After Supper Ghost Stories
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Yes I'm thinking exactly Howe for those 3 gwks

  11. Bucket Man
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Do 1 of 2 of these moves? Thinking both as I can build towards GW29. All chips left except TC

    A)Gakpo to Cunha
    B) Rogers to Dango or Kluivert

    1.2ITB 2FT
    Pickford
    TAA, Munoz, Kerkez
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers
    Wood, Isak, Gakpo
    Elanga, Murillo, Greaves

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Probably A

      But Gakpo is also likely back in the Liverpool line up when fit

      Nunez out of favour again and Diaz has had a rest

      You don't want to pick anyone playing no. 9 for Liverpool as the goals tend to come from further wide or deep.

    2. After Supper Ghost Stories
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      I have similar and will bench Gakpo this week.... I do think Villa can do well v Chelsea but I would rather have Dango or Kluivert ( I have both) this week

      1. Bucket Man
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Thank you both. I miss typed my question. Meant to say do 1 or 2 of these moves not 1 of. If I did 1 only I'd do Dango or Kluivert but I think 2 may be worthwile. Sick of Rogers with 1 or 2 pointers.

  12. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Just checking

    Would you sell Diaz before Gordon?

    1. After Supper Ghost Stories
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Is Diaz first choice after Salah and Gakpo...Jota first choice number 9 I think... but SOT at home, anyone could play

    2. Bucket Man
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Yes. At least you know Gordon plays and he has a DGW upcoming although a blank GW first but if you can bench him then I think I'd sell Diaz now his DGWs are done you don't know who will play.

  13. After Supper Ghost Stories
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Gordon to Mbuemo for -4? Mbuemo 35% ownership, Gordon only 15%....

    Mbuemo fixtures good up to gw29 but not good after whereas Newcastle look great from gw30 so could transfer back from gw30?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      I'd probably sell Gordon but possibly not this week.

      He looked good in the recent cup game but has been a bit flat in the league.

      Along with Newcastle with those 2 losses.

      1. After Supper Ghost Stories
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Thanks

    2. Bucket Man
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Not for me. As a Mbeumo owner away from home I can't remember him returning ever except the penalty retaken v Palace

      1. After Supper Ghost Stories
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Thank you

  14. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Why no love for wissa rather than Cunha? Better fixtures and plays for a better team?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Cunha probably the more consistent and he scored a cracker at Anfield so he's back on the radar etc.

    2. Bucket Man
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      I would consider but with Mbeumo I'm not convinced on the double up and Cunha was amazing for me before

    3. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Fixtures seem to be so subjective. I think Brentfords start to turn for the worse after tomorrow

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      You're probably right about the fixtures for 26-8, but after that Cunha's are much better and I wouldn't really want double Brentford attack from 29 onwards. Depends on your chip strategy I guess (maybe some tunnel vision around BGW29 going on?)

    5. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Cheers all. @mentaculus
      Would not dead end team gw29 but could swap wissa for Cunha if needed that gw
      Thanks again for your time.

  15. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Major benching headache this week. This is currently what it's down as.

    Sels
    Gabriel, TAA, Kerkez,
    Salah, Palmer, Mbuemo, Kluivert,
    Isak, Wissa, Mateta,

    Fabianski, Amad, Munoz, Robinson.
    AM: Slot

    Firstly, do I play either Munoz or Robinson over TAA?

    Secondly, I'm planning on moving Amad to either Nwaneri or Dango. Better for the team, team value and GW29 prep but adds to the headache of benching as who on earth do i bench out of my front 8 this week?

    And lastly, (not particularly benching headache but..) keep Slot or take a hit to go for table bonus. I would have gone for Arteta as safe pick but for a hit I think I'd need to try and aim for the bigger score to compensate for it.

  16. Miami Mouse
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    2 to bench from Alexander-Arnold, Digne, Munoz, Kerkez, Milenkovic. Keep changing my mind. Any suggestions gratefully received. Thanks.

  17. SligoRovers1928
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Have 2.6 million in the bank just transferred Dango in for Amad for -4, bench q of dango, wood or wissa

      1. SligoRovers1928
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          Edit: autocorrected 1 to q

        • Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          Blimey why did you make this transfer ??

      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Anyone activating the am chip this GW?

        1. Holmes
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          I was going to activate before DGW32 announcement

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            Thanks

      3. AzzaroMax99
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Start Sels or Pickford?

