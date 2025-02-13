New! FPL Assistant Manager points projections

Come one, come all! The Scout has just released a new points predictor for an aspect of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) that is all the rage at the moment.

That’s right – the Fantasy Football Scout Members’ Area now features a predictor tool in the ‘Rate My Team’ section that forecasts the projected points for every Premier League team’s manager each week.

It comes as many FPL managers weigh up who to trust with their Assistant Manager chip, either for the first time or for the second of three rounds.

A screenshot of these projections for the next three Gameweeks can be found below, while the full version is now live and accessible to Members here. It also includes a ‘value’ score that incorporates each manager’s price compared to their predicted points.

The new tool is the brainchild of coding extraordinaire Chris Atkinson, based on current market-fitted team ratings and 10,000 simulations of the season. The league positions – important for in-game team bonus points – will be updated each Gameweek.

Arne Slot (£1.5m) and Unai Emery (£0.8m), for example, come out on top for projected points for this upcoming round of fixtures, which is of course due to the fact that both Liverpool and Aston Villa play twice in Double Gameweek 25.

Those two aside, Graham Potter (£0.5m) receives strong backing as his West Ham side prepare to host Brentford. The Bees have leaked goals all season, particularly on the road, while the Hammers have talisman Jarrod Bowen (£7.3m) fit and firing again, which was nearly enough to grab a result at Stamford Bridge last time out.

Table bonus points are on offer for Fabian Hürzeler (£1.1m) if his Brighton side can bounce back from their heavy Gameweek 24 defeat and take points off Chelsea in Friday evening’s Gameweek 25 opener. Those FPL managers who backed David Moyes (£0.5m) to great effect for his double last time out may want to pivot away from the Everton boss this time around, given he travels to an in-form Crystal Palace.

