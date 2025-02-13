138
New! FPL Assistant Manager points projections

Come one, come all! The Scout has just released a new points predictor for an aspect of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) that is all the rage at the moment.

That’s right – the Fantasy Football Scout Members’ Area now features a predictor tool in the ‘Rate My Team’ section that forecasts the projected points for every Premier League team’s manager each week.

It comes as many FPL managers weigh up who to trust with their Assistant Manager chip, either for the first time or for the second of three rounds.

A screenshot of these projections for the next three Gameweeks can be found below, while the full version is now live and accessible to Members here. It also includes a ‘value’ score that incorporates each manager’s price compared to their predicted points.

The new tool is the brainchild of coding extraordinaire Chris Atkinson, based on current market-fitted team ratings and 10,000 simulations of the season. The league positions – important for in-game team bonus points – will be updated each Gameweek.

Arne Slot (£1.5m) and Unai Emery (£0.8m), for example, come out on top for projected points for this upcoming round of fixtures, which is of course due to the fact that both Liverpool and Aston Villa play twice in Double Gameweek 25.

Those two aside, Graham Potter (£0.5m) receives strong backing as his West Ham side prepare to host Brentford. The Bees have leaked goals all season, particularly on the road, while the Hammers have talisman Jarrod Bowen (£7.3m) fit and firing again, which was nearly enough to grab a result at Stamford Bridge last time out.

Table bonus points are on offer for Fabian Hürzeler (£1.1m) if his Brighton side can bounce back from their heavy Gameweek 24 defeat and take points off Chelsea in Friday evening’s Gameweek 25 opener. Those FPL managers who backed David Moyes (£0.5m) to great effect for his double last time out may want to pivot away from the Everton boss this time around, given he travels to an in-form Crystal Palace.

To learn more about the entire Rate My Team tool and view tutorial movies, visit the About page.

FPL Scoop London-based freelance journalist, frequently with The i (inews.co.uk), Fantasy Football Scout, and BBC Sport. Bylines including RadioTimes, Cayman Compass, NBC, The Stanford Daily. Got a story? X/Twitter DMs open @dakers_alex, or email alex.dakers@inews.co.uk Follow them on Twitter

  1. F4L
    • 10 Years
    57 mins ago

    you reckon Forest stay with the wing back system?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Difficult to say as it's only been 1 game vs majority of the season with 4ATB

      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        just now

        cheers, yeah tough to know

  2. squ1rrel
    • 10 Years
    54 mins ago

    Pick one to bench out of

    A. Hall
    B. Colwill

    and

    1. Mbeumo
    2. Wood
    3. Isak

    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      a
      2

  3. Botman and Robben
    • 8 Years
    49 mins ago

    GTG?

    Emery

    Sels
    VVD Mykolenko Robinson
    Salah(C) Palmer Rogers Mbuemo
    Gakpo Isak Wood

    Matthews Aina Winks Faes

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yep imo

    2. Bobkat
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes gtg

  4. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    How does this look? GTG and activate Emery? 0 FT 2.4ITB

    AM Emery

    Pickford
    Kerkez TAA Munoz
    Salah Palmer Dango Erlanga
    Isak Gakpo Wissa

    Fab Amad Myko Hall

    1. Bobkat
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Looks good

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      nice

  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    I was going to chase Kluivert price rise to tonight...

    https://x.com/fpl_tactician/status/1890117454153806023?t=kBCt-gLmkz71BRfHHcNySg&s=19

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      Solves my Kluivert v Dango headache

    2. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      No biggie. I have a bench headache this week, this would potentially solve it.

      1. Bobkat
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Was thinking of bringing him in for Gordon but would’ve created a benching headache for me too so might just wait a week now

    3. El Presidente
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      And?...

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Don't think he'll be playing on Saturday if his partner is still in labour

        1. El Presidente
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Hum... idk. Judging by the pic it seems pretty imminent

    4. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      one of the comments
      I haven’t taken a health class since grade school so this information might be outdated but I’m pretty sure men aren’t the ones actually having the babies

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yeah he'll bugger off to play Southampton and miss the birth of his child

    5. FPL Sanky
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Wow...I was going to bring in Kluivert.....so it's Gordon to Dango then for me

  6. Bobkat
    • 2 Years
    44 mins ago

    GTG?

    Slot

    Sels
    Trent Munoz Robinson
    Salah Mbeumo Palmer Rogers
    Isak Wissa Wood

    Fab Gordon Hall Greaves

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      looks good to me

  7. The Mighty Hippo
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    Is this okay? I'm going to hold of on the AM chip for a week or so.

    Pickford
    Gabriel | TAA | Munoz
    Salah (C) | Bowen | Palmer | Eze | Amad
    Gapko | Isak
    ------------------------------------------
    Fabianski | Ndiaye | Robinson | Colwill

    1. Bobkat
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yep gtg

  8. tim
    • 15 Years
    27 mins ago

    Watkins or Wood?

    1. Bobkat
      • 2 Years
      just now

      If fit Watkins this week but Wood long term

  9. RogueBlood
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Bottomed, 3FT with 1.3ITB and all chips minus TC available what would you do with this lot?

    Raya
    Gabriel, Zabarnyi, Konate
    Salah, Palmer, Rogers, Mbuemo
    Wood, Isak, Gakpo

    Fab, Mykolenko, Sarr, Hall

  10. ABCDEFC
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Rogers or Kluivert?

    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      just now

      GW29?

  11. OneTeamInBristol
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Sels
    Gab TAA Munoz
    Salah Palmer Semenyo Mbuemo
    Wissa Isak Gakpo

    Subs: Fab, Castagne, Huijsen, Iwobi
    0.8itb, 2ft Assman - Moyes

    a) Moyes to Emery roll the other transfer
    b) Moyes and Iwobi to Emery and Rogers

    I am not planning on free hitting in 29

    1. OneTeamInBristol
      • 1 Year
      just now

      If i do option b, it means benching Wissa.

  12. Manani
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    Have Semyno
    A. Gordon + Havertz > Danjo + Watkins
    B. Gordon + Havertz > Mbuemo + Mateta

  13. Erez Avni
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    I Don’t have enough money for Kluivert so:

    A. Semenyo
    B. Dango

    1. Manani
      • 13 Years
      just now

      a

  14. notlob legin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Referring to the article - this is a great new addition. Thank you.

  15. rokka222
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    Start Mbuemo at West Ham or Kleivert at Southampton????

    1. Manani
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Kluviert

  16. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    A,B or C?

    A) Moyes to Emery
    B) Moyes and Amad to Emery and Rogers/Malen -4
    C) Moyes, Foden and Ndiaye to Emery, Rogers/Malen and Watkins -8

  17. fantasyfog
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    How many points for Mbeumo next 3?

    Just thinking about what I'll miss out on

  18. Messiah Hazard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Which one would you rather have?
    1. Luis Diaz and no AM (current)
    2. Mbuemo and activate AM for Slot

    1. fantasyfog
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Diaz to Mbeumo? After double

  19. KUNingas
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Best GK until GW31, Kepa?

    1. fantasyfog
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Keeper?

  20. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Best replacement for Sanchez with no GW29 keeper. Fabianski other keeper. Likely WC30.

    A. Pickford (cry, MUN, bre, wol, WHM

    B. Kepa (sou, WOL, bha, tot, BRE)

    C. Martinez (IPS+LIV, CHE, cry, bre, sub needed for GW29 unless Fabianksi regains his spot)

