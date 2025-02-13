168
  1. Yolo Toure
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Really need some help here:

    Flekken
    Gabriel Kerkez TAA
    Mbuemo Palmer Salah Kluivert
    Wood Isak Gakpo

    Valdimarsson Hall Amad 4.0

    0.1 itb and 1 free transfer

    what should I be doing here? I have Assistant Manager, BB, WC, FH to play

    1. shorey143
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      I reckon roll

      WC 32
      BB33
      FH34
      AM 36-38

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      if Gapko is out punt on Mateta

  2. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour ago

    For anybody who is wondering if Kluivert will miss the Southampton game.

    https://x.com/lucadamico86/status/1890149118053425288?s=46&t=rk_g031AJIN3PVvBEzGkAw

    1. Udogie-style
      • 1 Year
      58 mins ago

      Roy very generous with wishing good luck, etc! Lol

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      lol.

    3. El Presidente
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Lol

    4. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      FLOL

  3. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    57 mins ago

    I'll take 15.02 from Emery!

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      I like it, but you are awful

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cjBKinujsds

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        20 mins ago

        lol

      2. Yes Ndidi
        • 5 Years
        just now

        That was Mandy's catchphrase:
        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMa5D6UcYI4

  4. sneif4
    • 12 Years
    56 mins ago

    Anyone considering TC on Salah? I realise I've absolutely missed the boat last game week!

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Hardly any. Good time to use IMO. Many are locked in to AssMan.

    2. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      If i didn’t have my AM in play I would absolutely TC him.
      Not missed the boat at all! He could even go and surpass last GW’s score for all we know hehe!

    3. sneif4
      • 12 Years
      23 mins ago

      Good to hear it! Thought I was missing something obvious. Reckon I'll do it

      1. Yank Revolution
        • 13 Years
        just now

        In same boat, gonna use mine on Salah this week.

  5. AlpoShearer
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    Bench one?
    A. Mbeumo
    B. Kluivert
    C. Isak
    D. Wood

    1. shorey143
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bench boost

    2. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      A chance Kluivert doesn't play. Bench Wood I'd say and he'll come in if that happens.

    3. Steve McCroskey
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Same dilemma - I'm leaning towards Isak

  6. Danstoke82
    • 10 Years
    50 mins ago

    Really cannot decide on which Bournemouth mid to bring in, please help!

    A) Kluivert
    B) Dango

    Thanks in advance

    1. Steve McCroskey
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      I have B but if I had the money I'd say A.

      That's assuming he plays and isn't off on paternity leave!

    2. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      A if you can afford

  7. Steve McCroskey
    • 11 Years
    46 mins ago

    I plan to activate the AM chip this week, my only route to Emery is either:

    A. Hall > 3.9 (probably Greaves)
    B. Mbuemo > Kluivert (already have Dango)

    I plan to ride out 29 without FH, currently got 7 starters

    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      A

  8. Drip Doctor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    44 mins ago

    Does anyone know when Evanilson is likely back? If I get Ouatarra, ideally I want him for 29 & 30

  9. kysersosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    Good week to use the AM chip? Thinking Emery, as Villa look to utilise their new additions.

    1. Viper
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm thinking 36,37,38

      1. Viper
        • 15 Years
        just now

        I need to keep transfers for 29 so don't want to be using them on managers

  10. Count Olaf
      35 mins ago

      Who would you sell for Kerkez/Huijsen?
      A) Aina (bought at 4.5)
      B) Robinson (bought at 4.7)
      C) Neither

      My other defenders are Gabriel, Trent and Greaves.

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Trent if there is any doubt

    • Sausage™️
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      Is Watkins starting?

      1. Epic Fail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Team sheets aren't out yet.

    • The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      Who would you have as first on the bench, Aina or Amad?

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        Amad.

        1. Epic Fail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Amad.

    • Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      30 mins ago

      Currently starting Wood (ful) and Amad (tot) with Sarr (EVE) on the bench.

      Which option(s) to choose?

      A. Sarr > Kluivert/Semenyo -4 and bench one of Amad/Wood

      B. Gakpo > Wissa -4 and AM Slot

      C. Roll and AM Emery

      D. Roll and hold back AM for GW36-38

      1. Viper
        • 15 Years
        10 mins ago

        I'm going D personally

      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        D and if Gapko is out for a bit he is a sell anyway, with CL/rotation against Southampton (so is Trent)

        Just wait for team news

    • Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      A) Moyes, TAA to Slot, RAN
      Or
      B) Moyes, Amad to Emery, Nwaneri?

      1. Jars458
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Definitely B out of those options, Nwaneri a good differential.

    • Viper
      • 15 Years
      23 mins ago

      My intention this week is to do Gordon -> Kluivert and next week Rogers -> Dango.

      Is there enough of a 'risk' with Kluivert to just go Dango now & Kluivert next?

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        THIS WEEK! I 'AV MOSTLY BEEN EATING, PROZAC!

        (Jesse from the Fast show)

        I think he will be fine, i am just a bit worried if Gapko is out too.

    • RogueBlood
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      3FT with 1.3ITB and all chips minus TC available what would you do with this lot?

      Raya
      Gabriel, Zabarnyi, Konate
      Salah, Palmer, Rogers, Mbuemo
      Wood, Isak, Gakpo

      Fab, Mykolenko, Sar, Hall

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Not a lot. Bournemouth midfield Good cover if Gapko is out higher upside than Sarr and Mbeumo this weekend. Good cover if Gapko is out

    • The Wizard of Ozil
      • 15 Years
      19 mins ago

      A) Enzo -> Nwaneri (Get Emery)
      B) Enzo & Konsa -> Rogers & 4.2 (maybe punt in Disasi)
      C) Enzo -> Dango & only Konsa if fit for villa

    • Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Thoughts for tomorrow? AM, FH BB WC left 0.2 ITB 1FT

      Raya (Fabs)
      Trent Munoz Castange (Hall Myko)
      Salah Palmer Rogers Kliuvert (Mbeumo)
      Isak Gapko Mateta

      If Gapko out play Mbeumo. Kluivert will play. Y/N
      1. If Trent is not 100% sell to Kerkez
      2. Sell Hall anyway for Kerkez (only have 0.1 in value.

      1. Viper
        • 15 Years
        14 mins ago

        Why would Gakpo be out?

        1. how now brown cow
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Seemed to pick up a knock before going off yesterday. Wait for news

          1. Viper
            • 15 Years
            1 min ago

            I feel like I need to hold off making a transfer tonight then

            1. how now brown cow
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Yep

      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        so tomorrow after team news lol?

        1. how now brown cow
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          2. Selling TAA before a double seems odd.

          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            Think Bradley will start again, then the next good game is Southampton, but I guess your right, he is Trent. Hall V Forest might have been OK and West Ham.

            1. Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              3 mins ago

              (Sorry Southampton is the rotation game isn't it)?

    • FPLMACKEM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Pickford
      Gabriel, TAA, Robinson
      Salah (C), Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers, Sarr
      Isak, Pedro

      Fabianski, Ndiaye,Van Den Berg, Greaves

      2ft 1.7itb

      Sarr to?

      A Kluivert
      B Semenyo
      C Ouattara

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I like 1 then 2 or 3 is a coin flip

    • UpAndAway
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Bench one - Wissa or Wood.

      1. FPL Equilibrium
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Tough one that, Wissa probably, maybe

    • Stimps
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Play Gordon or Dango?

      1. how now brown cow
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Dango

      2. Epic Fail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        Dango

      3. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Ofc Dango

    • Assisting the assister
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Best goalie to replace Sanchez?
      Thinking either
      A Rayes
      B Sels
      C Kepa
      Cheers

      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        C

      2. Assisting the assister
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yep makes sense with those fixtures

    • Atimis
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Kluivert or Dango to get first?
      Assuming both start.

      1. how now brown cow
        • 10 Years
        just now

        K for pens

    • Manani
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      (have Semeyno)

      A. Dango + Watkins
      B. Mbuemo + Mateta

      Open Controls
      1. Manani
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        (Dango could also be Kluviert)

      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        I like B with a Bournemouth mid. If Watkins starts then it is A as Watkins can play Chelsea for sure

      3. FPL Equilibrium
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Who you replacing?

        1. Manani
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Gordon + Havertz

    • EL tridente
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Gakpo, Gordon and Moyes to Watkins, rogers and Slott for a hit?
      Will FH in 29

      1. FPL Equilibrium
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Nope

      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        If Watkins is fit, 3 Homes games is good, but can Villa play well 3 games in a row, but they are all at home?

    • FPL Equilibrium
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Who’s the better option to keep now until blank game week 29?

      A) Gordon
      B) Amad

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Gordon. Its only Liverpool away that's a tough fixture

