80
Scout Squad February 13

The Scout Squad: Our top picks for FPL Gameweek 25

80 Comments
Share

With the Merseyside derby drawing a line under the first Double Gameweek of 2024/25, it’s time for the Gameweek 25 Scout Squad.

And it’s another Double Gameweek for our in-house panel of Marc, Sam, Neale and Tom to chew over.

Each of them explains their key nominations – and omissions – below.

MORE ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

Scout Gameweek 24 squad

In this article series, our team discuss who they think the best players are for the upcoming Gameweek in isolation. In other words, there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are likelier to make Friday’s Scout Picks.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

  • At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
  • At least one sub-£7.0m forward
  • No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 25 PICKS

NEALETOMSAMMARC
GKAlissonDavid RayaDavid RayaDavid Raya
Emiliano MartinezEmiliano MartinezEmiliano MartinezEmiliano Martinez
Kepa ArrizabalagaDean HendersonKepa ArrizabalagaAntonin Kinsky
DEFVirgil van DijkVirgil van DijkVirgil van DijkVirgil van Dijk
Gabriel MagalhaesGabriel MagalhaesGabriel MagalhaesGabriel Magalhaes
Dean HuijsenDaniel MunozDean HuijsenMilos Kerkez
Daniel MunozMilos KerkezDaniel MunozDaniel Munoz
Neco WilliamsAntonee RobinsonNeco WilliamsNeco Williams
MIDMohamed SalahMohamed SalahMohamed SalahMohamed Salah
Morgan RogersMorgan RogersMorgan RogersCole Palmer
Justin KluivertAntoine SemenyoJustin KluivertJustin Kluivert
Ethan NwaneriLeandro TrossardCole PalmerMorgan Rogers
Jarrod BowenCole PalmerEthan NwaneriDango Ouattara
FWDOllie WatkinsOllie WatkinsOllie WatkinsOllie Watkins
Alexander IsakCody GakpoCody GakpoCody Gakpo
Erling HaalandJean-Philippe MatetaChris WoodChris Wood
Chris WoodAlexander IsakJean-Philippe MatetaJean-Philippe Mateta
Yoane WissaYoane WissaAlexander IsakBeto

Most popular picks: Emiliano Martinez, Virgil van Dijk, Gabriel Magalhaes, Daniel Munoz, Mohamed Salah, Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins (four), David Raya, Neco Williams, Cole Palmer, Justin Kluivert, Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak, Chris Wood, Jean-Philippe Mateta (three)

MARC SAID…

1

We hop straight from this season’s first double into its second, both involving Liverpool. I’ve maximised their three-player spots. Mohamed Salah is an obvious pick, he’s there every time, I just regret not using Triple Captain on him for those 29 points. I was all set to until that Friday lunchtime Double Gameweek announcement caused carnage, chaos and confusion.

Cody Gakpo’s minutes are seemingly being managed and he played no part in their FA Cup defeat. This should see him start against both Wolves and Aston Villa, though there were online suggestions that he limped off at Goodison Park. Another slight doubt is Villa’s Ollie Watkins but he’s now their only recognised centre-forward and has started six successive league games, a period of three goals and two assists.

I won’t take a similar risk at the back, though. Trent Alexander-Arnold came on at Everton but Virgil van Dijk offers lineup certainty and a set-piece threat, as seen by his EFL Cup semi-final goal. Grabbing the second Villa place is Morgan Rogers, who keeps proving – in other competitions, of course – that he’s arguably their most important attacker.

Only the promoted three have kept fewer clean sheets than Unai Emery’s side (three) but Emiliano Martinez is there, should they secure one versus Ipswich.

Meanwhile, it’s so difficult to pick only five midfielders this week. I’m committing to a couple from Bournemouth but really want to namedrop Leandro Trossard and Bryan Mbeumo too.

The Cherries have a hard-to-resist mix of form and fixture: 25 points from 12 matches, ready to visit last-placed Southampton. Each of their main three attackers has something to offer. My experiences with Antoine Semenyo have been awful so I’ll go with penalty-taker Justin Kluivert and out-of-position Dango Ouattara. Both have netted a hat-trick within the last three Gameweeks and the latter’s five big chances in that period are the league’s joint-most. Full-back Milos Kerkez is on four clean sheets from eight, alongside two attacking returns.

At the back, David Raya and Gabriel Magalhaes. Those owning multiple parts of Arsenal’s defence may be thinking of ditching one but should wait until the Gunners have gone to Leicester. Their hosts scored in all but one of their first 15 outings, including twice at the Emirates, but it’s now six goalless games from nine. The Foxes also conceded twice to Beto in their weak surrender to Everton. I was seriously thinking of buying him instead of team-mate Iliman Ndiaye but went seeking some approval. It didn’t arrive and the Portuguese forward ended with 21 points.

Such form makes the Toffees’ trip to Crystal Palace harder to call. Daniel Munoz mightn’t keep a fourth clean sheet in five but he’s only partly about those, as in a half-dozen matches he’s had five box shots and set up four big chances. I mistakenly benched the Colombian, missing out on him assisting half of Jean-Philippe Mateta’s Old Trafford brace. It’s six goals in five for the Frenchman, a reminder of how he ended last season.

Brighton and Chelsea kick off proceedings on Friday. Last week’s identical FA Cup clash involved Cole Palmer’s ball into the box forcing an own goal. He scored four times past them in September but is goalless in three league games. Credit goes to the Seagulls for recovering well from that haunting 7-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest, where Chris Wood and Neco Williams hauled. A trip to Fulham starts a spell of four tough opponents where Forest lost each reverse fixture but now they can smell Champions League qualification.

Finally, Antonin Kinsky is purely because finding a sub-£5.0m goalkeeper with neither a bad fixture nor a better team-mate in defence is tough. But maybe Spurs can do a Spurs, whatever that means these days.

SAM SAID…

Scout Gameweek 21 Squad

Another deadline. Another Double Gameweek. This time Liverpool and Aston Villa play twice. With two teams doubling it makes sense to triple up on both Liverpool and Villa, especially as both have attractive fixtures against Wolves and Ipswich prior to facing each other.

Emiliano Martinez has a good opportunity for a clean sheet against Ipswich and then any additional points against Liverpool in the second game would be a bonus. Liverpool have had 417 attempts on goal this season, more than any other team, so save points could be incoming.

Both David Raya and Kepa Arrizabalaga have good opportunities for clean sheets this week. Arsenal face a Leicester side who have scored just 25 goals this season; only Ipswich and Southampton have found the net on fewer occasions. Kepa, indeed, faces goal-shy Saints in his Gameweek 25 fixture.

Trent Alexander-Arnold would have been my preferred Liverpool defender but there are some doubts over his fitness, especially since he was forced on against Everton when Conor Bradley was walking the red card tightrope. With some uncertainty over Alexander-Arnold, I have instead opted for Virgil van Dijk – a certain starter who has some goal threat. The defender scored in the League Cup last week, indeed.

Gabriel Magalhaes and Arsenal should return to their defensive security against a goal-shy Leicester and with his attacking threat (three goals and two assists in the Premier League this season) there is potential for returns at both ends of the pitch.

My other three defenders were also easy picks. Dean Huijsen, Daniel Munoz and Neco Williams all have the fixtures for clean sheets this weekend and offer some semblance of threat at the other end, Huijsen from set plays and Munoz and Williams on the rampage from wing-back/full-back.

On the back of 29 points in Double Gameweek 24, there is no way I would go into this round without the Egyptian King leading the midfield. Alongside him, Morgan Rogers also has a Double Gameweek. Rogers has 11 attacking returns to his name and is averaging 4.2 points per start this season. He also registered seven points against Ipswich Town earlier in the campaign where he scored in the 2-2 draw away from home.

Justin Kluivert is my favourite of the Bournemouth midfielders. Kluivert’s penalty-taking responsibility gives him that extra route to points that his teammates don’t have and since Gameweek 16, only four midfielders (Messrs Salah, Elanga, Foden and Murphy) have more attacking returns. In that period, Kluivert is averaging 7.6 points per start.

Cole Palmer was unfortunate to only register an assist in Gameweek 24. However, even with just an assist and a yellow card the midfielder still picked up two bonus points. Only Mohamed Salah and Chris Wood have registered more bonus points this season than Palmer, while only Salah has more double-digit hauls.

The final slot goes to Ethan Nwaneri. Arsenal lost Kai Havertz to a long-term injury earlier this week and with Gabriel Jesus already out, Gabriel Martinelli picking up an injury in Gameweek 24 and Bukayo Saka not yet ready to return, Nwaneri is likely to get the start this weekend. He has also scored in two of his last three matches for the Gunners.

Despite the yellow flag, I am prepared to take a risk on Ollie Watkins being available to play in both matches of the double. Likewise, despite Diogo Jota getting some more fitness-boosting minutes against Everton, I expect Cody Gakpo to start both games over the Double Gameweek. Gakpo was rested in the FA Cup last weekend, which hopefully bodes well for the Premier League action over the next couple of weeks.

I couldn’t understand why so many managers were hasty to sell Chris Wood ahead of Gameweek 24. Wood’s 17-point haul in Gameweek 24 saw him score his 15th, 16th and 17th goals in the Premier League this season, with only Salah and Erling Haaland netting on more occasions than the Forest frontman.

Like Wood, Jean-Philippe Mateta was also outstanding in Gameweek 25. His brace earned Palace three points away at Manchester United and the forward now has 11 attacking returns for the season, six of which have come in the last five Gameweeks.

Alexander Isak might be one of the most-sold players ahead of Gameweek 25 but even with what on paper is a difficult fixture against Manchester City, I wouldn’t want to be without the Newcastle frontman. City have conceded 35 goals this season, and have only kept five clean sheets. Meanwhile, Newcastle have scored 42 goals in 2024/25, of which Isak has been directly involved in 22 of them.

TOM SAID…

Scout Gameweek 24 squad

Aston Villa and Liverpool, the only two teams with a pair of fixtures, supply six of my Gameweek 25 squad.

I will, of course, be closely monitoring Unai Emery’s Friday presser as there is Ollie Watkins’ availability to clear up. He has at least been spotted in the gym with the rest of the squad this week.

Based on points per million, Morgan Rogers is unsurprisingly the best-value Villa player this season. He has only blanked in two of his last eight home starts in all competitions, delivering eight goals – including a hat-trick against Celtic – and three assists. I don’t see Ipswich putting up much resistance on Saturday, so either playing as a No 10 or drifting in from the flank, Rogers’ running power and physicality could be key.

At the rear, Emiliano Martinez can at least compensate for the likely clean sheet losses with save points.

As for Liverpool, there’s the rather dull Virgil van Dijk pick over Trent Alexander-Arnold, simply because the full-back is only recently back from injury so may be carefully managed. Cody Gakpo is not assured of two starts either but he betters every other Fantasy forward for points over the last six home matches (53). Having seen Wolves concede on eight occasions in their last three away outings, there’s reason to expect goals at Anfield on Sunday.

On the single Gameweek front, Leicester v Arsenal is a fixture that shouldn’t be overlooked. Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side gave up four goals and seven big chances against Everton last time out, so Leandro Trossard makes the midfield longlist. He could find himself up against the unconvincing James Justin, or potentially through the middle as a false nine, boosting his appeal.

Meanwhile, I’ve opted for Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo, who I’ll be starting in my own team. I’ve been really impressed with him on the left recently, where he has built a strong connection with Milos Kerkez. Up against Southampton’s dodgy right flank (James Bree and Kyle Walker-Peters), I think both players will cause plenty of problems for Ivan Juric’s side.

Finally, there’s a Crystal Palace triple-up for their clash with Everton. Daniel Munoz, third among defenders for xGI this season, and Jean-Philippe Mateta make the cut. The Toffees are admittedly flying high under David Moyes right now but a) they could be physically and mentally exhausted after Wednesday’s Merseyside derby and b) will probably be without key forward Iliman Ndiaye.

NEALE SAID…

Li

There weren’t too many teamsheet shocks for Liverpool in Double Gameweek 24. Only an unforeseen injury prevented Trent Alexander-Arnold from starting the Reds’ second fixture at Everton.

Gameweek 25 could be more problematic. Wolves (h) and Aston Villa (a) are matches two and three of a five-game run that Liverpool have to negotiate in the space of a fortnight. They’re all league fixtures, too, so no convenient chance to rest the regulars a la Plymouth. You could envisage the likes of Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas and (in the Villa game) Curtis Jones getting a start apiece. Will Alexander-Arnold, “not even close” to being anything other than a substitute on Wednesday, get two starts? Was there anything to read into Cody Gakpo’s post-match limp?

It’s for all those reasons that I’ve gone dull as dishwater with my Liverpool: minutes monsters Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

There’s a bit of uncertainty at Aston Villa, too, at least until Unai Emery faces the media on Friday. The fitness statuses of Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings and Ollie Watkins all need clearing up, so the selection of the latter is very much written in pencil. The worry is that Donyell Malen and Marcus Rashford proved such able deputies in the FA Cup last Sunday that Emery may opt not to rush Watkins back for the fixture you’re banking on for returns.

Villa’s defence has been underperforming even when at full strength (a dismal three clean sheets in 24 league fixtures), so I’ve got little optimism about their prospects in Gameweek 24 when Lamare Bogarde and Boubacar Kamara could be moonlighting at centre-back. A shut-out against Ipswich and save points in the Liverpool match is about the best you can hope for from Emiliano Martinez.

Morgan Rogers has started every league match he’s been available for this season, so expected minutes are on his side. All three of his double-digit hauls have come at Villa Park, too, while there’s no post-Champions League hangover to worry about this weekend.

Away from the doublers, Arsenal, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are the leading teams for clean sheet probability in Gameweek 25. Gabriel Magalhaes and Daniel Munoz are also, you could argue, the Premier League’s most threatening defenders from set pieces and open play respectively. Dean Huijsen is fond of a set-play attempt too (Southampton are ranked 20th for dead-ball chances conceded) but it’s his bonus point-magnetism that really catches my eye.

Nottingham Forest most definitely have a tougher fixture on paper in Gameweek 25 but I envisage a tight affair at Craven Cottage, just as the reverse fixture was. Forest can’t be beaten for clean sheets (10) in 2024/25, while Neco Williams is ranked fourth for minutes per chance (65.3) among first-choice defenders. If Nuno Espirito Santo continues with a wing-back system, expect more attacking freedom for the Welshman.

There was a wealth of midfield options to choose from this week, with some key names missing out in my selection. When Cole Palmer, Dango Ouattara, Antonie Semenyo and Amad Diallo can’t get a look-in, you know the competition must be good. I own Palmer and naturally will be starting him but Brighton’s cup win last weekend, and Chelsea being without a proper striker (Nicolas Jackson, for all his faults, was a good link-up man), has dampened my expectations this week.

Rather than double/triple up on the Bournemouth attack, which is a perfectly viable tactic, I’ve spread the love and gone only with Justin Kluivert. It’s not just the penalties and set pieces with Kluivert but the more advanced, central roles he’s taken up since Ouattara started his run up front.

Arsenal and West Ham United have good enough fixtures to warrant consideration and, like the Cherries, they’ll probably go into Gameweek 25 with a ‘midfielder’ up front.

I’ve gone with the budget-freeing Ethan Nwaneri over Leandro Trossard, however; the youngster has really impressed this season and was even the stand-out Arsenal attacker in the EFL Cup semi-final last week. Nwaneri is almost level with Salah for minutes per goal in 2024/25 (small sample alert)! As for Jarrod Bowen, he was straight back into goalscoring form on his comeback from injury against Chelsea. Leading the line for the Hammers, he’ll be facing a Brentford side with a clean sheet record as poor as Villa’s (three in 24).

Selecting five forwards was a head-scratcher for different reasons this week, with few names leaping off the page. Chris Wood and Alexander Isak don’t have the easiest fixtures on paper, although Manchester City’s struggles against Real Madrid in midweek was the latest in a long line of unconvincing defensive displays from the reigning champions. The Newcastle game being sandwiched by the Champions League play-off also raises my hopes that the Magpies can sneak something at the Etihad.

Two of the three forwards with the most ‘big chances’ over the last six matches, Erling Haaland and Yoane Wissa, round off the striker selection.

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


80 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jar Jar Winks
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    What's everyone's chips strategy
    25- assistant manager
    32- WC
    33 - BB
    36-tc
    ?

    Open Controls
    1. cfc_andrew4
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      I have all chips left and thinking I will TC Salah now knowing he probably won’t get another DGW (I should have done it last week, but oh well).

      Open Controls
      1. Lovely ball from Silva to A…
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        same boat as you CFC, I do not expect another 29 this week, However it is the last chance to Captain a Doubling Mohamed Salah, best player in the World right now IMO, I will be slapping the TRIPLE CAPTAIN on the Egyptian King this week as well.

        Open Controls
      2. Utopsis
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yep I think that's the right call too

        Open Controls
  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    "Will Alexander-Arnold, “not even close” to being anything other than a substitute on Wednesday, get two starts?

    It’s for all those reasons that I’ve gone dull as dishwater with my Liverpool: minutes monsters Virgil van Dijk."

    Would you do Trent to VVD or burn a transfer?

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Keep Trent.

      Open Controls
  3. Jar Jar Winks
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    34-fh

    Open Controls
  4. gfcc20
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Which one?
    A) Gordon + Moyes to Kluivert + Emery (-4)
    B) Sarr + Moyes to Dango + Emery (-4)

    Already lost 0.2mil on Sarr and he’s going to drop again tonight

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
  5. Manani
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Have Semeyno

    A. Kluviert + Watkins
    B. Mbeumo + Mateta
    C. Dango + Mateta (allow Rogers > Mbeumo next week)

    Open Controls
    1. Lav
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B since you already have Rogers

      Open Controls
  6. estheblessed
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Bench;

    a) Mbeumo
    b) Gordon

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 13 Years
      27 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
    2. Lav
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  7. Raiser153
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Pick an 11 from this please. I have TC, AM, BB & FF chips and 0.5 ITB with 1 FT

    GK: Henderson (Fabianski)
    DEF: TAA / Aina / Gabriel / Kerkez (Greaves)
    MID: Kluivert / Salah / Rogers (Palmer / O Dango)
    ATT: Isak / Gakpo / Wood

    I'm thinking of playing TC Salah. Is that a smart move?

    Any standout transfers I can make? The only thing I am considering is Isak to Watkins if there's positive team news tomorrow but any other obvious moves I could make?

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      56 mins ago

      I’m TC’ing Salah too.

      I’d also play Palmer over Aina. Brighton conceded 7 against Forest last week so their defence isn’t exactly airtight.

      Open Controls
      1. Lovely ball from Silva to A…
        • 1 Year
        47 mins ago

        Palmer poached them for 4 goals(25Pts) GW6 against BRI

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. Eko
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          40 mins ago

          Palmer with three goal contributions in his last 10 in all competitions

          Open Controls
          1. Utopsis
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            You do realise this means he will score a lot of points soon in order to regress to the mean? Or you think he will end the season with 3 in 10 contributions?

            Open Controls
    2. Lovely ball from Silva to A…
      • 1 Year
      51 mins ago

      This will be last chance to TC a Doubling Mohamed Salah, You can not predict the future availability of whoever you might use it on later, Mo has 2 great fixtures, So why hold it?

      Open Controls
  8. Patson Dabaka
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Sell one for Kerkez

    A) Rico Lewis (yes I inexplicably still have him)
    B) Hall

    Thinking I probably wouldn't play Hall for a while and maybe Lewis could feature in 29. Any help appreciated!

    Open Controls
    1. vova
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Sell Hall

      Open Controls
  9. Skengzema
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Worth getting rid of Konsa to bring in Emery?

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      55 mins ago

      Possibly. Villa don’t keep cleanies.

      Open Controls
    2. TallestJohn
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Yes, especially if not Free Hitting in 29. Villa attack looks more likely to score points than defence in this double, but 2pts per CS for Emery would partly cover Konsa anyway.

      Open Controls
    3. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah, I think so.

      Open Controls
  10. Danstoke82
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Is it worth putting the AM chip on Slot this week or wait until later in the season now? Couldn’t afford it in GW24

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      TC Salah instead?

      Open Controls
    2. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      39 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I prefer AM for the league boost personally

      Open Controls
  11. FootballRookie
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Pick one to bench this week please:

    1) Elanga (have Wood also) - FUL A
    2) R.Jiminez - NFO H
    3) Isak - MCI A
    4) Palmer - BHA A

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      56 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. Lav
      • 8 Years
      44 mins ago

      1/2

      Leaning 2 based on long term form. Understand if you want to hedge bets a bit

      Open Controls
    3. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      1 or 2, probably 1.

      Open Controls
  12. Bleh
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Is this the right starting XI? Feels wrong benching Wood but Mbeumo is up against West Ham who are awful!

    Pickford
    TAA*, Gabriel, Robinson
    Salah*, Palmer, Mbeumo, Kluivert, Rogers*
    Isak, Gakpo*

    (Fabianski, Wood, Hall, Faes)

    Open Controls
    1. Lav
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Looks good, similar to me & I also have the Mbeumo/Isak/Wood dilemma

      Open Controls
  13. Lav
    • 8 Years
    57 mins ago

    Start 2:

    A. Mbeumo - WHU (A)
    B. Isak - MCI (A)
    C. Wood - FUL (A)

    Start 1:

    1. Robinson - NFO (H)
    2. Milenkovic - FUL (A)

    Open Controls
    1. DandyDon
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      I quite like Robinson this week as there is always the chance Forrest lose away again. Saying that I’m not brave enough to bench Wood myself! Always favour the attacker!
      I don’t think Mbuemo’s away form is as Good and WH seem to have picked up a bit?

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      AB
      1

      Open Controls
  14. DandyDon
    • 6 Years
    55 mins ago

    Hall dropping tonight!

    To find 0.8 to get Emery in.

    a) Hall to Husjen
    b) Gordon (have Isak) to Malen
    C) Gordon to Django
    D) Gordon to Nwaneri

    Leaning towards d as he’s only 4.5 which frees up funds. He’d be first sub.
    Husjen would maybe start over Robinson as I have Wood clashing.

    Open Controls
    1. Lav
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Who are your other midfielders?

      Open Controls
      1. Lav
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Seen reply below. A since Nwaneri would be benched. Get Huijsen in and start

        Open Controls
    2. cfc_andrew4
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  15. JohnnyB10
      49 mins ago

      Start Hall or Mykolenko?

      Open Controls
      1. DandyDon
        • 6 Years
        23 mins ago

        Mykolenko I think

        Open Controls
      2. Lovely ball from Silva to A…
        • 1 Year
        21 mins ago

        I am playing Mykolenko over Hall as well

        Open Controls
      3. JohnnyB10
          1 min ago

          Yeah same here

          Open Controls
      4. DandyDon
        • 6 Years
        49 mins ago

        Rogers, Palmer, Salah, Kluivert.
        Gakpo, Isak, Wood

        Open Controls
        1. DandyDon
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Reply fail to LAV’s query!

          Open Controls
      5. Manani
        • 13 Years
        47 mins ago

        anyone thought of Nwaneri?

        basically guarenteed to start, and easy game next 2, play on 29. cheap enough to bench

        Open Controls
        1. DandyDon
          • 6 Years
          20 mins ago

          So tempting but if you see my attackers above it’s very hard to bench anyone else this week to play him!

          Open Controls
          1. Manani
            • 13 Years
            just now

            true, it will probably be inplace for one of the bournemouth mid

            Open Controls
        2. Twisted Saltergater
          • 15 Years
          4 mins ago

          Just got him. Only think it’s worth it if you have plans for the money

          Open Controls
      6. putana
        • 6 Years
        45 mins ago

        AM chip from 36-38 seems awful. Who would you even play it on? Most are hard to call and probably no table bonus

        Open Controls
      7. FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        44 mins ago

        Pickford
        Gabriel, TAA, Robinson
        Salah (C), Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers, Sarr
        Isak, Pedro

        Fabianski, Ndiaye,Van Den Berg, Greaves

        2ft 1.7itb

        Sarr to?

        A Kluivert
        B Semenyo
        C Ouattara

        Open Controls
        1. cfc_andrew4
          • 1 Year
          16 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. Manani
          • 13 Years
          10 mins ago

          a

          Open Controls
        3. F4L
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
      8. cfc_andrew4
        • 1 Year
        39 mins ago

        Who would be the best keeper to be bringing in right now, with the next couple weeks in mind?
        Kepa?
        It can’t be Alison as I’m full on LIV.

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Probably Kepa based on fixtures.

          Open Controls
      9. FCSB
        • 9 Years
        36 mins ago

        Pickford
        TAA Gabriel Robinson
        Palmer Gordon Salah Kluivert
        Isak Gakpo Wood

        Valdimarsson Enzo Porro Greaves

        1FT, 0.2itb

        Thinking play Emery AM, good plan? Then...

        1. Gordon >> Dango (navigate BGW29 with FTs)
        2. Gordon >> Rogers (likely FH BGW29)
        3. Gordon Isak >> Rogers Watkins [-4] (likely FH BGW29)

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • 15 Years
          22 mins ago

          Don’t FH in 29. Should be possible to navigate.

          I really don’t know which Villa mid will haul, so given the blank have targeted the Arsenal - Leicester fixture. Already got Kluivert.

          Open Controls
          1. FCSB
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            I could afford Trossard, but need funds leftover for Emery...

            Are you playing AssMan ?

            Open Controls
            1. Twisted Saltergater
              • 15 Years
              just now

              Still got Slot

              Open Controls
        2. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          just now

          2 but you can still navigate GW29 with transfers and maybe a small hit.

          Open Controls
      10. Twisted Saltergater
        • 15 Years
        33 mins ago

        DGW and I’ve used my FT to get a 4.5m mid with a SGW. Think I’m getting old haha

        Plan is to free up funds for Salah, Palmer, Isak and Haaland. Not worth it now but Rodri may be back in a few weeks.

        Open Controls
      11. F4L
        • 10 Years
        27 mins ago

        not that it matters much, but out of Greaves/Johnson/Faes/Bree/Tuanzebe/Vestergaard, does anyone have a clue who is most likely to be starting come gw29?

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Out of all those I’d say Greaves.

          Open Controls
      12. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
        • 2 Years
        24 mins ago

        How is this looking:

        Kepa (Areola)
        Robinson, Konate, Hall (THB, Mykolenko)
        Salah, Palmer, Rogers, Amad (Mitoma)
        Wissa, Isak, Haaland

        2 FT, 1.1 million in the bank

        Thoughts on
        A: use the 1 million to do Emery AM chip
        B: Isak to Watkins
        C: Mitoma to a DGW midfielder (and bench Amad)
        D: do all of the above for free

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          just now

          C to Bournemouth midfielder.

          Open Controls
      13. SuperDan
        • 9 Years
        20 mins ago

        I used TC last week. Best week to use AM is this week right?

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Emery is a good shout.

          Open Controls
        2. Utopsis
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Nah I would hold. Spanking both your chips now could leave you exposed later in the season

          Open Controls
      14. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        Bench one:
        A) Wissa
        B) Wood

        Open Controls
        1. F4L
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          wood

          Open Controls
          1. Kay317
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            Have Mbeumo aswell, still same answer? Part of me thinks I should hedge my bets.

            Open Controls
            1. F4L
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              probably, but can see the appeal of going for the pen taker. just playing the fixture really, and brentford's attack still looked good vs Spurs just didnt have their finishing boots on that day

              Open Controls
        2. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      15. Lallana_
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Any advice what to do here? 1FT, 1.1M ITB

        Pickford
        Virgil (v) | Alexander-Arnold | Gabriel
        Mbeumo | Palmer | Salah (C) | Eze | Elanga
        Wissa | Isak

        Bench: Fabianski, Castagne, Ndiaye, Harwood-Bellis

        Elanga>Kluivert? Or anyone I can get in for Ndiaye

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Elanga > Kluivert is good.

          Open Controls
      16. ran
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Pick which 3 out of these to start?

        TAA
        Munoz
        Gabriel
        Kerkez
        Hall

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Trent
          Muñoz
          Gabriel

          Open Controls
      17. SoundofdaPulis
        • 1 Year
        just now

        TC salah last week, and already brought in kluivert so used free transfer…

        A) Play AM chip, remove TAA for Kerkez for -4, so I can have Slot

        b) Play AM chip on Emery?

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.