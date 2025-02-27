55
  1. Zenith UK
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    78% of people not FHing in GW29, am I missing something?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      There's a bigger blank later. Its not that hard to get through 29. Most are just benching their best players, some only playing 10.

      People think Man City is the answer to 29, but I wont be surprised to see Brighton win that game. Cunha cap or even Wood I am more than happy with. Playing FH in 29 might be a massive fail if City do not turn up.

      1. Zenith UK
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Interesting, I'm tempted to WC this week into a FH in 29... Not ideal hearing there's a bigger blank

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          I think you should read about the doubles and blanks before you decide anything. If you have like 8 players blanking though and no FT, then you backed yourself into a corner.

          Many sold Rogers for example this week in preparation for the blank. Many will sell TAA probably after saints.

          1. Zenith UK
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            If I make no changes in GW28, I have six blankers with three FTs, however, my starters would be pretty dire for that week;

            Raya + Nwaneri v CHE(h)
            Palmer v ARS(a)
            Van Hecke v MCI(a)
            Robinson v TOT(H)

            as well as Kluivert v BRE(h) + N. Williams & Wood v IPS(a) - half decent options

            Would mean transferring out Watkins, Rogers, Hall to leave Isak, Salah, Trent on the bench.

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              57 mins ago

              You can get through it then with transfers. Do that IMO.

    2. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I’ve already got 10 for it so no need I think

    3. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      It’s so easy to navigate 29 to save the FH for the much bigger blank, not too sure why a lot are considering FH in 29, all subjective I guess though of course.

      1. Zenith UK
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        See my response to Cyan above why I'm considering. I was looking at/thinking of a wildcard team (for GW28) of;

        Henderson, Areola
        Trent, Munoz, Colwill, N. Williams, Scarles
        Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Bowen, Kluivert
        Isak, Mateta, Wood

        Then FH29 and target; NFO, MCI, WOL, MUN, with sprinklings from BOU/BRE/WHU?

        I could then bank 5 FTs for the "bigger" blank GW?

        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Ahh yes, wrote down like that I can see it more visibly an option, it just means slightly more planning I guess but if that works for you then absolutely nothing against it, I’m just very much set on FH 34 and WC in 30/31

          1. Zenith UK
            • 8 Years
            56 mins ago

            I think my WC in 28 will basically be what a lot of people target in 30 but I'll be using FTs to navigate the 34(?) blank? I also plan on BB in 33 (hence two playing GKs) and I'll just FT the remainder of the season

            1. RICICLE
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Yeah that makes sense, it’s just doing it another way with more or less the same outlay isn’t it I suppose.
              FT’s and being able to bank 5 really does help with this, it’s as good a plan as any bud.

  2. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Only 6 points for Bowen is a great result for me, I was literally petrified earlier of not owning

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Yea 6 is a good escape for non-owners. I thought he would do better than that, like 12. But 6 will do.

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        May have to buy him now!

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          He doesn't really have great fixtures if I am honest. I don't think Bowen is that important now. A hold if you have him, but not really a high priority transfer in.

  3. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Why Gabriel and Trent still showing with bonus after the dodgy late adjustments?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Are my bps going to be stolen?!? I strongly disagree with wrong calculations. And calculations are always wrong if my player doesn't get points.

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        36 mins ago

        I just don’t understand how a day later they can change, it’s silly

        1. SAUCY SALAH
          • 8 Years
          36 mins ago

          Happens on a Sunday for games played 3pm on a Saturday too!

  4. MGMT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Cunha or Mateta ? Using FT 29 and got tired of Gakpo, dont care about SOTOM fixture...

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      Mateta then for the games either side of the double. Get Cunha on the FH anyway.

      1. MGMT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        thanks!

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      59 mins ago

      Mateta in that case. Suppposing FT=FH(?)

      1. MGMT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        yes, thanks!

    3. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      57 mins ago

      In a similar boat, might move him on to Mateta

  5. Big Ronnie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Which palace mid do you prefer? Eze or Sarr?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      Eze for sure. Sarr already let everyone down IMO. I personally wouldn't want to give him a second shot at that. Eze always better anyway, people only went Sarr because they were poor and he hauled.

      1. Big Ronnie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        50 mins ago

        Cheers. Eze definitely more consistent and their talisman.

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          49 mins ago

          Yea. I might get him in after the blank to go with Munoz and Mateta. Originally I was thinking Chilwell, but that probably wont work out with his minutes.

  6. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Cresswell could be gold at 3.9!

    1. Lovely ball from Silva to A…
      • 1 Year
      48 mins ago

      He has started 5 of the last 6, Claimed all 3 Bonus today against LEI.. Greaves OUT Creswell IN, Done.

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        28 mins ago

        Exactly what I’m thinking

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      3.9 Is pretty hard to ignore. Don't need a cheap player though.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        31 mins ago

        Not even for BB?

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          24 mins ago

          Idk, I have so much money. I cant see why I would need to do that. He isn't a bad pick, but I wont get any benefit from his value if that makes sense, so his price is largely irrelevant. He needs to be good or not.

          1. Zenith UK
            • 8 Years
            7 mins ago

            Tipped Scarles to my friends this GW. Seems to keep getting minutes, especially if we play five at the back and he's the wing-back as opposed to Cress playing LCB. Seems to get hooked around 60 as he's still young too so can (hopefully) bank any potential clean sheets that might get wiped later. Only 4.0 as opposed to 3.9. There's always AWB if money isn't an issue though

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      I got Todibo as a few WHU fans seemed to be predicting Cresswell not to start but should have just got Cresswell, huge xA today

    4. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      He could get all the bonus in the world but he’d be everyone’s 3rd bench so it wouldn’t matter. Right now the FTs we have are better put towards higher upside players but he’s on the radar for WC. Trouble is he won’t be 3.9 by then.

      1. Lovely ball from Silva to A…
        • 1 Year
        just now

        GW29(EVE) GW30(WOL) GW33(SOU) Cresswell could help in those GWs too!.

  7. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    59 mins ago

    Planning to keep Alisson through the blank and bring in a second keeper for Vald. I was thinking Sels, is there a better option? How likely are NFO to get a double? Defence is:

    Cucu - Munoz - Kerkez - Robinson and VVD (VVD becomes Gvard for 29).

  8. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    57 mins ago

    I’m get there is an articlle explaining why Trent and Gabriel bonus hasn’t updated, but does anyone know the actual reason their BPS changed? Like what stat has impacted it?

  9. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    55 mins ago

    Isak to Wissa or Cunha?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      U know. I think Wissa is the better player, now you ask that question. There's not much in it, and Cunha could be better next week. But Wissa is so good.

      I fear Wissa as a non-owner. Not many players scare me.

  10. FantasyClub
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    Hey guys what happened to Abdoulaye Doucoure?

    1. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I believe his wife went into labour.

  11. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    The status says that league tables are updating, but I haven't got my Robinson pts 😉 Still shows Isak 0... Not that it matters though.

    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Starting to sweat that Rogers won’t come on for Isak!

    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Same for me, still have Isak in my starting lineup and 0 pts while everyone else in my league who had him has had their auto sub take his place and those points added.

  12. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    20 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW27 (218 teams)

    Safety score = 49
    Top score = Mike Gallen with 89

    35 teams to be removed, 183 teams through to GW28
    Congrats to all the survivors 🙂

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS needs autosubs to kick in.

  13. Gazwaz80
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Cresswell is back!! He was amazing a couple seasons back…

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Who were his forwards then

  14. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    If a player didn’t play but got say carded from the bench, would they still be automatically subbed out or not?

    1. TallestJohn
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I think so, as long as you have someone who did play on your bench. Seem to remember this happening with Ederson when he was on the bench for City a few years ago.

  15. Yes Ndidi
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Can put out 10 outfield players in 29
    Gabriel Castagne Milenkovic Mykolenko Kerkez
    Bowen Palmer Mbeumo Kluivert
    Cunha Wood

    Bench Alisson Salah Isak plus one of the above.
    Sub keeper Muric.
    Three options going around my head
    1. Muric > Sa / Areola / Flekken.
    2. Munoz in (probably higher upside over next 3/4 than 1.)
    3. Palmer Milenkovic Isak > Haaland Gvardiol Savinho (or anyone up to 6.5). This for a -4.

    1 is probably a waste of a transfer for the sake of a point or two, but I’m torn between 2, 3 & 4-just rolling.

    Planning WC32, BB33, FH34.

    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Would obviously wait for cup results though.

