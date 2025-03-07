With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline almost here, we’re hearing from our panel of guest writers.

Here, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General – sitting at 27k in the world this season – talks us through Gameweek 27 plus his plans for Gameweek 28 and beyond.

Gameweek 27 Review

The troops got a small red arrow in Gameweek 27, dropping to 27k from 24k. A free transfer brought in Jarrod Bowen (£7.4m) for Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) – one grabbed an assist and plays in Blank Gameweek 29, whereas the other blanked and is now suspended. So it was a good use of the transfer.

Having backed against giving Cole Palmer (£11.1m) my armband versus Southampton on the opening night and somehow not being punished from Chelsea’s 4-0 win, I was hopeful of a green arrow. But captain Mohamed Salah (£13.8m) could only muster an assist in Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Newcastle United.

There’s another big call to make between those two for this week’s armband. More on that decision later.

Alexander Isak‘s (£9.4m) no-show was very tilting, with Ezri Konsa (£4.4m) auto-subbing in with a big fat zero while others received the big Justin Kluivert (£6.1m), Ismaila Sarr (£5.5m) and Joao Pedro (£5.4m) returns off their benches.

Overall, it’s been a great campaign so far. According to LiveFPL.net, the troops are 26 points away from reaching the top 10k. That’s my target for the remaining 11 Gameweeks, armed with a Wildcard, Bench Boost and Free Hit. Top 50k makes me happy but a top 10k finish is well overdue! I’ve put myself in a good position to now go and chase it.

As for Blank Gameweek 29, I’m leaning towards not using the Free Hit. With a current nine participating players and two more transfers to use beforehand, I favour soldiering through it and keeping the chip to play in conjunction with the others later on. Taking a hit or two is always a possibility for a blank.

Although I’m keen to play the Bench Boost on the week after Wildcarding, whenever that may be. We simply need more information on fixtures before forming a strategy but the sequences of Gameweeks 32 and 33 – or maybe Gameweeks 35 and 36 – are looking likely at present.

Gameweek 28 Bus Team

Best of luck for the Gameweek folks and have a great weekend. Make sure to check out my latest episode of the 59th Minute Podcast, too!