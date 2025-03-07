34
34 Comments Post a Comment
  1. dshv
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Give Gakpo a chance or swap to marmoush (anyway I will go to marmoush in 29) ?

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      I highly doubt Gakpo will start now. Do the swap.

      Open Controls
    2. Lemongrab
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      I can't see there's any chance they risk him vs southampton

      Open Controls
  2. The Iceman
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    Last 50/50 decision for this week so any help would be appreciated:

    A) Start Rogers
    B) Start Dango
    C) Rogers > Kluivert (-4), bench Dango

    Note: C will require a -4 when I do it next week anyway!

    Open Controls
    1. Vardi Gras
        16 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 8 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    2. SomeoneKnows
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      Start two:

      A) Ait Nouri (EVE)
      B) Timber (mun)
      C) Kerkez (tot)
      D) Robinson (bha)

      Open Controls
      1. Vardi Gras
          3 mins ago

          AC

          Open Controls
        • The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          AB

          Open Controls
      2. Vardi Gras
          35 mins ago

          Play one:
          A) Robinsin [BHA - away]
          B) Hijusen [TOT - away] ?
          Other two are TAA and Munoz

          Open Controls
          1. The Iceman
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            A

            Open Controls
        • El Presidente
          • 5 Years
          34 mins ago

          Where's the team news article? Did I miss something?

          Open Controls
          1. Gommy
            • 15 Years
            1 min ago

            Interested to know also but I'm sure it will arrive in plenty of time.

            Open Controls
        • Fuddled FC
          • 13 Years
          30 mins ago

          Salah probably with reduced minutes..
          Palmer worth the armband?

          Open Controls
          1. Salarrivederci
            • 8 Years
            14 mins ago

            Might go Haaland(C)

            Open Controls
        • Pep Roulette
          • 7 Years
          26 mins ago

          What to do with Gakpo?

          Open Controls
          1. The Iceman
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            He's now a sell IMO.

            Open Controls
          2. Il Capitano
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Sell

            Open Controls
          3. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            In isolation, he's a sell. Team dependant if it's this GW or in 29

            Open Controls
        • Bavarian
          • 7 Years
          21 mins ago

          TC Palmer anyone?

          Open Controls
          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 11 Years
            just now

            😆

            That’s a 6 or a 9 pointer.

            Open Controls
        • Atimis
          • 8 Years
          20 mins ago

          Start both Dango and Isak or sell Cunha and bench one?

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            8 mins ago

            If you're certain on a Cunha replacement then sell this GW and bench Dango

            Open Controls
            1. Atimis
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Not certain, eyeing Larssen punt but could wait one more week, Wissa if getting this week

              Open Controls
        • x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          15 mins ago

          Who do we think scores more this week - Wood, Marmoush or Kluivert?

          I reckon Wood has that young lad City just signed on toast, you know.

          Open Controls
        • Captain Mal
            14 mins ago

            Which do you like more for GW29
            A) Semenyo + Beto + Haaland
            B) Palmer + Wood + Marmoush

            A) is for - 4, B) is for free

            Open Controls
          • Fuddled FC
            • 13 Years
            14 mins ago

            Bit jittery about my bench with doubts about Isak and possibly Salah/TAA minutes.

            Bench is Dango, Greaves, Hall*

            Would you transfer out Hall > Ait-Nouri now with gw29 in mind and put 2nd on bench behind Dango?

            Open Controls
          • corderz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            13 mins ago

            Pickford Fabianski
            TAA Gabriel Colwill Robinson Greaves
            Salah Palmer Bowen Kluivert Nwaneri
            Isak Watkins Cunha

            2FT's + £0.8m

            A) Cunha > Beto (Could then do Watkins + TAA > Haaland + Cresswell)
            B) Cunha > Wood
            C) Cunha > Marmoush
            D) Roll and wait for more info

            Open Controls
          • Jimmers
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            10 mins ago

            Slot on Gakpo

            Liverpool boss Arne Slot on Cody Gakpo, who missed Wednesday's win over PSG with an ankle issue: "He didn't train yesterday so let’s see if he can train with us today. Again, close call. It's not a long-term injury but he still had a bit of pain yesterday so he was not able to train."

            Open Controls
          • Corgz Dark side of the Loon
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            9 mins ago

            Sorry for the repost.....
            Play ONE of three.
            Dango.
            Robinson.
            Timber. ( playing Reya )

            Open Controls
            1. Sebastes
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Timber

              Open Controls
          • ShaunGoater123
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Gakpo & Cunha > Wood & Evanilson for -4?

            Other striker is mateta!

            Open Controls
            1. Sebastes
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Yeah looks good

              Open Controls
          • Sebastes
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Best pick/punt up until 32? Will FH in 29.

            a) Marmoush
            b) Darwin
            c) Evanilson

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.