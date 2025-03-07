Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 28 clash between Liverpool and Southampton.

The match at Anfield kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 8 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

LIVERPOOL

SOUTHAMPTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 1st Liverpool 28 67 +40 DWDWW 20th Southampton 27 9 -46 LWLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



