Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 28 clash between Liverpool and Southampton.
The match at Anfield kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 8 March.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
LIVERPOOL
SOUTHAMPTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Liverpool
|28
|67
|+40
|DWDWW
|20th
|Southampton
|27
|9
|-46
|LWLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):