Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 28 clash between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.
The match at City Ground kicks off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday 8 March.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS
NOTT’M FOREST
MAN CITY
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Nott’m Forest
|27
|48
|+11
|LWLLD
|4th
|Man City
|27
|47
|+16
|WLWLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):