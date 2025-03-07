Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 28 clash between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.

The match at City Ground kicks off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday 8 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

NOTT’M FOREST

MAN CITY

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 3rd Nott’m Forest 27 48 +11 LWLLD 4th Man City 27 47 +16 WLWLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



