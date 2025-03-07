Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 28 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth.
The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 9 March.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
TOTTENHAM
BOURNEMOUTH
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|7th
|Bournemouth
|27
|43
|+13
|WLWLL
|13th
|Tottenham
|27
|33
|+14
|LWWWL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):