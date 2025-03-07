Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 28 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth.

The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 9 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

TOTTENHAM

BOURNEMOUTH

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 7th Bournemouth 27 43 +13 WLWLL 13th Tottenham 27 33 +14 LWWWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



