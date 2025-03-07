Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 28 clash between West Ham United and Newcastle United.

The match at London Stadium kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Monday 10 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

WEST HAM

NEWCASTLE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 6th Newcastle 27 44 +8 WLLWL 15th West Ham 27 33 -15 DLLWW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



