Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 28 clash between West Ham United and Newcastle United.
The match at London Stadium kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Monday 10 March.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
WEST HAM
NEWCASTLE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|6th
|Newcastle
|27
|44
|+8
|WLLWL
|15th
|West Ham
|27
|33
|-15
|DLLWW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):