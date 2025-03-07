Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 28 clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton.

The match at Molineux kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Saturday 8 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

WOLVES

EVERTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 16th Everton 27 32 -4 WDWDD 17th Wolves 27 22 -19 LWLWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



