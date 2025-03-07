Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 28 clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton.
The match at Molineux kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Saturday 8 March.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
WOLVES
EVERTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|16th
|Everton
|27
|32
|-4
|WDWDD
|17th
|Wolves
|27
|22
|-19
|LWLWL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):