61
Dugout Discussion March 8

Brentford v Aston Villa team news: No Asensio or Martinez

61 Comments
Share

The penultimate Premier League match of the day looks like an entertaining one on paper: Brentford v Aston Villa.

Kick-off in west London is at 17:30 GMT.

Patchy home form meets poor away record at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Bees are winless in six Premier League games on their own turf, although they have met all of the top four in that time.

Villa, meanwhile, have tasted victory in just one of their last nine league fixtures on the road. Again, they’ve met five of the top six in that run.

As for the all-important team news, it’s as expected for Brentford.

Christian Norgaard returns from a concussion, with Yehor Yarmoliuk dropping to the bench.

The Villa teamsheet is more intriguing.

There’s no Emiliano Martinez, with Robin Olsen taking his place between the sticks for the visitors.

And Marco Asensio is absent, too.

Aside from the goalkeeper switch, Unai Emery makes one other change to the team that started the Villans’ 3-1 win at Club Brugge.

Jacob Ramsey comes in for Marcus Rashford, who drops to the bench.

Emery has again gone with Axel Disasi and Leon Bailey down the right flank, leaving Matty Cash, Andres Garcia and Donyell Malen among the substitutes.

Morgan Rogers keeps up his record of starting in every Premier League match he’s been available for in 2024/25.

The most-bought FPL forward of Gameweek 28 features tonight: Yoane Wissa was snapped up over 365,000 managers ahead of the deadline.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Flekken, Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Lewis-Potter, Norgaard, Janelt, Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Schade, Wissa.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Jensen, Mee, Yarmoliuk, Konak, Maghoma, Kim, Morgan, Fredrick.

Aston Villa XI: Olsen, Disasi, Konsa, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Tielemans, Bailey, Rogers, Ramsey, Watkins.

Subs: Zych, Cash, Rashford, Garcia, Torres, Malen, Maatsen, Bogarde, Kamara.

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


61 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    33 mins ago

    Rogers blank confirmed

    Open Controls
  2. Zimo
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Salah has overtaken his best ever fpl total score with 9 games to go. Wowza!

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      If he keeps up the 10,4 PPG he will be up to 400 points

      Open Controls
  3. Thanos
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    Thank you Glasner! Signing off with 49 points for me!

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      Quite the pair of infinity stones you have on you, well played.

      Open Controls
    2. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Incredible return!

      Open Controls
    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Very nice. I'm going for him if they have back to back doubles.

      Open Controls
  4. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    32 mins ago

    Robin Olsen is shocking, no Emi bodes well for Mbeumo + Wissa

    Open Controls
  5. bialk
    • 15 Years
    29 mins ago

    J. Pedro on my bench. Hope Isak won't play again.

    Open Controls
  6. F4L
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    munoz missed a huge chance late on, could've gone level with Aina for second highest scoring defender this season if he scored. hes on such an incredible run

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      He has been class since I brought him in, just racking up points week after week. Great to have the likes of Kerkez, Robinson, Ait-Nouri at different stages this season but Muñoz has been the highlight.

      Open Controls
  7. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Says ramsdale peno save but no peno miss? Lol

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      FPL feeling sorry for him?

      Open Controls
  8. JBG
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    2 goals from Wissa and Mbuemo would be nice here

    Open Controls
    1. Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      Yep a Mbeumo and Wissa masterclass

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      yea expecting brentford to score a few here

      Open Controls
    3. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Would love Wissa to grab a hattie

      Open Controls
    4. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      I have both also and hoping for some Batman + Robin, EPMD, Raúl y Morientes, Starsky & Hutch, Yorke and Cole collaboration from the pair of them today.

      Open Controls
    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      Need Wissa to do something without Mbeumo involvement
      Mbeumo 81% EO is deadly as a non-owner

      Open Controls
  9. Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    Konsa haul needed from 3rd on the bench to save the gameweek

    Open Controls
  10. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    When's the next election? Looking to vote for Sarr for the president!

    Open Controls
    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      JP all the way!!

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        just now

        He'll get the secretary of energy!

        Open Controls
  11. putana
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    capped salah but really hope they do something about pens next season. All of fpl revolves around pen takers and penalties. Reduce points given to 3

    Open Controls
    1. Zilla
      • 7 Years
      just now

      lol no

      Open Controls
  12. Unliklinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Come on Neto and Beto my cheeky punts for the week

    Open Controls
  13. sandman58
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Best Gakpo replacement please?
    8.3 mill budget

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Wood

      Open Controls
      1. sandman58
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Sorry
        Should have said
        Already have Isak and Wood

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          Wissa

          Open Controls
    2. Colonel Shoe 肝池
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Is he injured

      Open Controls
      1. sandman58
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Blank game week up next

        Open Controls
  14. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    15 mins ago

    LMS safety score currently 35

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

    Open Controls
  15. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Robinson matching Hall

    Open Controls
  16. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    A little early but thoughts on Palmer + Isak > Nwaneri + Haaland for GW29?

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      -4

      Open Controls
    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Looks like you haven't seen much of City lately to invest that much on a City asset. That too for a hit.

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Looks like you haven’t seen his steady returns in recent weeks and favourable fixtures to come. It also appears you have not factored in today’s opponent where Salah blank in both matches this season. And finally it seems apparent that you fail to realise a -4 is not something you shy away from if the potential upside is greater than what you currently have.

        Open Controls
        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          You asked for opinions, I gave mine. A long lecture in return wasn't warranted imo.

          Open Controls
          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 11 Years
            just now

            My reply was delivered in a tone that matched yours, if it wasn’t well received maybe consider replying in a more helpful way.

            Open Controls
    3. The Red Devil
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      This will be template move in few days time, but I'd be reluctant to sell Isak! He's a sure shot captain in 32

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        I assume he will use wc30/31?

        Open Controls
      2. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Points well made, I will want him back for sure. Something to think about before committing to it.

        Open Controls
  17. F4L
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    no hate but at this point think Salah has had number of pens equal to or just less than Haaland + Bruno + Saka + Palmer + Son + Isak combined.

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      It happens. Bruno got 10 a couple of seasons ago.

      Open Controls
    2. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      Wow...Really.

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        just now

        yea i think its 11 from than 6, salah has 9. someone can correct me if they want to. but its close either way, which is pretty remarkable

        Open Controls
    3. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Hearing the FA are working to replace the term "penalty" with Salah.

      "Looks like it could a Salah."
      "Yes. A clear handball. A definite Salah."

      Open Controls
  18. The Red Devil
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hope this pen situation ends tonight, with maybe one for Mbeumo
    Can't be happening tomorrow as I don't own Kluivert

    Open Controls
  19. kempc23
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Drunk, rage wildcard a success so far…..

    Henderson 11
    Sarr 10
    Nuñez 10
    Muñoz 6

    Pray for me in gw33/34!

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I drunk benched Wood and drunk started Sarr too.

      Open Controls
      1. kempc23
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Honestly, I would have done that move sober as well!

        Open Controls
  20. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    Going Palmer (C) over salah not working out too well thus far. Guy below me in money league trippled on him too. Just shitttteee.

    Open Controls
  21. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Haaland or marmoush for next 2? Fixtures are screaming haaland but not so sure at all....

    Open Controls
    1. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      I bought Haaland in this week...So he's bound to blank again with the way my season has gone lately.

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Depends on opportunity cost (sells vs buys)

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I could keep isak and no lose value. Sell Dango for Kluivert for free
        . this kind of stuff

        Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Evanilson, Pedro, Wissa

      Open Controls
    4. F4L
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      if money not an issue, 100% Haaland imo

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Unfortunately money will be an issue at that price...

        Open Controls
    5. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Maybe neither

      Open Controls
    6. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I'm looking at Marmoush as a couple weeks punt before the WC. Wouldn't advice spending 14m on a City asset right now which will disrupt your team balance.

      Open Controls
  22. sandman58
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    To Bournemouth fans out there is Evanilson a good option?
    I already have Kluivert and Kerkez

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Should know tomorrow.

      Open Controls
  23. Zilla
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Gakpo to
    A) Wissa
    B) Marmoush

    Already got Isak and Wood

    Open Controls
  24. F4L
    • 10 Years
    just now

    oh just seen Darwin challenge. McGinn got sent off for same tackle on Udogie and no one complained. was lucky

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.