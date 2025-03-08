Brentford v Aston Villa team news: No Asensio or Martinez

The penultimate Premier League match of the day looks like an entertaining one on paper: Brentford v Aston Villa.

Kick-off in west London is at 17:30 GMT.

Patchy home form meets poor away record at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Bees are winless in six Premier League games on their own turf, although they have met all of the top four in that time.

Villa, meanwhile, have tasted victory in just one of their last nine league fixtures on the road. Again, they’ve met five of the top six in that run.

As for the all-important team news, it’s as expected for Brentford.

Christian Norgaard returns from a concussion, with Yehor Yarmoliuk dropping to the bench.

The Villa teamsheet is more intriguing.

There’s no Emiliano Martinez, with Robin Olsen taking his place between the sticks for the visitors.

And Marco Asensio is absent, too.

Emi Martinez and Marco Asensio are both absent from Aston Villa's squad to face Brentford due to injury.#AVFC — John Townley (@johntownley11) March 8, 2025

Aside from the goalkeeper switch, Unai Emery makes one other change to the team that started the Villans’ 3-1 win at Club Brugge.

Jacob Ramsey comes in for Marcus Rashford, who drops to the bench.

Emery has again gone with Axel Disasi and Leon Bailey down the right flank, leaving Matty Cash, Andres Garcia and Donyell Malen among the substitutes.

Morgan Rogers keeps up his record of starting in every Premier League match he’s been available for in 2024/25.

The most-bought FPL forward of Gameweek 28 features tonight: Yoane Wissa was snapped up over 365,000 managers ahead of the deadline.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Flekken, Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Lewis-Potter, Norgaard, Janelt, Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Schade, Wissa.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Jensen, Mee, Yarmoliuk, Konak, Maghoma, Kim, Morgan, Fredrick.

Aston Villa XI: Olsen, Disasi, Konsa, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Tielemans, Bailey, Rogers, Ramsey, Watkins.

Subs: Zych, Cash, Rashford, Garcia, Torres, Malen, Maatsen, Bogarde, Kamara.



