There are two Premier League matches kicking off at 14:00 GMT today, with Chelsea facing Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur hosting Bournemouth.

Enzo Maresca makes two changes to the side that beat Southampton 4-0 in Gameweek 27.

Robert Sanchez comes in for Filip Jorgensen in goal, while Wesley Fofana makes his first start since December, replacing the injured Malo Gusto.

Leicester, meanwhile, make three alterations from their 2-0 defeat to West Ham United.

Facundo Buonanotte and Bobby De Cordova-Reid drop to the bench, while Jannik Vestegaard misses out completely.

In come Conor Coady, Luke Thomas and Patson Daka, with Ruud van Nistelrooy seemingly shifting to a 3-5-2 formation.

In north London, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou makes five changes from his Gameweek 27 line-up.

Cristian Romero, Djed Spence, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr and Dominic Solanke come in for Archie Gray, Destiny Udogie, Lucas Bergvall, James Maddison and Mathys Tel.

As for Bournemouth, Evanilson makes his first Premier League start since January as Dango Ouattara drops to the bench.

Marcus Tavernier is also preferred to David Brooks on the wing.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Fofana, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Sancho, Palmer, Nkunku, Neto

Subs: Jorgensen, Chalobah, Badiashile, Antwi, Acheampong, Amougou, Lavia, Dewsbury-Hall, George

Leicester City XI: Hermansen, Justin, Faes, Coady, Kristiansen, Thomas, Ndidi, Soumare, El Khannouss, Daka, Vardy

Subs: Stolarczyk, Okoli, Pereira, Coulibaly, Winks, Buonanotte, Mavididi, De Cordova-Reid, Ayew

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Danso, Spence, Bentancur, Bissouma, Sarr, Johnson, Odobert, Solanke

Subs: Kinsky, Son, Maddison, Tel, Udogie, Gray, Bergvall, van de Ven, Scarlett

Bournemouth XI: Kepa, Cook, Hill, Huijsen, Kerkez, Christie, Adams, Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier, Evanilson

Subs: Dennis, Brooks, Scott, Ouattara, Sinsiterra, Soler, Jebbison, Silcott-Duberry, Akinmboni

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.