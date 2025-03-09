The third and final Premier League match to take place on Sunday sees Manchester United host Arsenal.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 16:30 GMT.

Ruben Amorim makes two changes from the team that drew 1-1 against Real Sociedad on Thursday.

Victor Lindelof comes in for the suspended Patrick Dorgu, while Christian Eriksen replaces Rasmus Hojlund, who drops to the bench.

The latter alteration could see Bruno Fernandes push forward into the frontline.

As for Arsenal, the only change to the starting XI from the 7-1 win over PSV Eindhoven sees Ricardo Calafiori preferred to Myles Lewis-Skelly at left-back.

Mikel Merino again starts up front, flanked by Ethan Nwaneri and Leandro Trossard.

Gabriel Martinelli makes his return from injury as a substitute, meanwhile.

LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Onana, Lindelof, de Ligt, Yoro, Mazraoui, Casemiro, Eriksen, Dalot, Fernandes, Garnacho, Zirkzee

Subs: Harrison, Mee, Amass, Heaven, Collyer, Fletcher, Moorhouse, Hojlund, Obi

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Partey, Rice, Odegaard, Nwaneri, Trossard, Merino

Subs: Neto, White, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Tierney, Lewis-Skelly, Jorginho, Sterling, Martinelli

