  1. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    There's no way MUN is scoring today..... of course I benched Gabriel

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Thats not a good call though. Best Def in the league Vs one of the worst attacks

      1. FPL Sanky
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        I had Konate Trent and Colwill as my other 3 defenders....who would I bench ahead of Gabriel?

        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Konate is crap

      2. WVA
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        This

      3. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        There u go it's laid off lol

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Silly poppet.

      1. FPL Sanky
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        It's not silly....I played Konate Trent and Colwill...I would have played those 3 ahead of Gabriel all day with LEI and SOU at home

        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah I know. It’s French for clever

    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Clever poppet

      1. FPL Sanky
        • 1 Year
        just now

        The ARS CS is gone now...turned out to be a good decision then I suppose unless Gabriel decides to get that header for a goal

    4. Lanley Staurel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Are you a content creator?

    5. Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Thanks for the Jynx

  2. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Cala yc

    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 8 Years
      just now

      sorry Trossard

  3. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Boom Bruno

  4. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Ars cs gone

  5. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bruno goal

  6. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    ManUtd being so bad all game but they are in front, they are still a very very bad team

  7. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Raya should do better

  8. RICICLE
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Well, that’s that game gone

  9. Deulofail
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    WTF why was raya standing all the way over there

  10. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Love watching an Arsenal clean sheet wiped, they are junk.

  11. Royal5
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Raya with shortest arms in the PL

    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      100%

    2. Bada Bing
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Pickford says hello. Yeah but that wasn't great admittedly, and he seemed to react very late.

    3. Greko82
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Pickford likes this post

  12. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bruno United

  13. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Arse wiped

  14. Feanor
    • 15 Years
    3 mins ago

    Owners of Arsenal defense mudded

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Season over, yes.

  15. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    BRUNO the gameweek saviour!!!! Yesssss

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Sure

  16. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Double CS gone.

    See you tomorrow.

    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Gabriel due a goal tbf so wouldn’t worry

  17. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Listening to Gary Neville commentating on this match is painful. The anti Liverpool nonsense that comes out of Gary Neville's mouth is incredible. 'Arsenal are the best in the league in this area' - referring to the midfield area. No Gary, obviously Liverpool are given they are 16pts ahead of Arsenal. There is no area in the pitch were Arsenal can possibly be the best in league apart from arguably their defence.

    'Their injuries have cost them the league' No Gary, their injuries have cost them the chance to have been closer to Liverpool, not to actually win the league. Get this guy off sky. Utter tool!

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Arsenal have not had a bad injury record. Spin.

  18. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Palmer to Bruno confirmed

  19. J to the T
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Palmer and Isak to Haaland and Kluivert (-4)?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Y

  20. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Bruno been fantastic since I got him 4 weeks ago, had same luck with Foden for his run too.

    And can’t even take credit for it because I just did it with no reasoning

    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I sold him when you brought him

  21. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Raya decides to leave the whole goal open

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Naturally. He is my gk.

  22. WVA
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Bruno since I sold him for Rogers in 25 (DGW), 10, 10 and at least another 10!

    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I bought him then haha, all luck mate

  23. Zalk
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Bruno you beauty! Keeps saving my week, GW after GW.

