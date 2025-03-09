238
  1. EWH2020
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Anyone else have that horrid feeling of wanting to get rid of Palmer but then see Dango staring back at you with an inevitable 1 pointer

  2. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Who scores more gw29
    A) bednarek +4
    B) marmoush
    Thanks

  3. The Mighty Whites
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Best way to fund Haaland? 3FT, 1.3 ITB:

    *Pickford - Vadimarsson
    TAA - *Gabriel - *Colwill - *N. Williams - *Bednarek
    Salah - *Palmer - *Mbuemo - Rogers - *Dango
    Isak - *Wood - Cunha

    A: TAA, Isak & Cunha ➡️ Semedo, Haaland & Beto / Strand Larsen (4-4-2 with Dango / 5-3-2 with Bednarek)
    B: Palmer, Rogers & Cunha ➡️ Minteh, Nwaneri & Haaland (4-4-2 with Bednarek and Dango)
    C: TAA, Salah & Cunha ➡️ Khusanov, Bruno & Haaland (4-4-2 with Bednarek / 5-3-2 with Dango)
    D: Other / don’t get Haaland

