Scout Notes March 9

FPL notes: Gakpo injury latest, Glasner on Munoz

Liverpool and Crystal Palace got there in the end – but the whipping boys of Southampton and Ipswich Town made these two home ‘bankers’ more of a nervy watch than expected.

Our next Gameweek 28 Scout Notes come from the matches at Anfield and Selhurst Park.

SLOT DOESN’T ROTATE MUCH – BUT MAYBE WISHES HE DID

Southampton were much better than we thought they’d be. Liverpool were much more lethargic, especially in the first half. Yet in the end, normal service resumed: a Mohamed Salah (£13.8m) haul, another home win and a huge 16-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

It was almost 4-0 on the xG but it didn’t really tell a fair story of the game.

The Reds were limp in attack before the interval, while a mix-up between two usually reliable stalwarts – Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m) and Alisson (£5.6m) – allowed Saints to steal the unlikeliest of half-time leads.

Arne Slot had threatened rotation in his pre-match presser but in the end only made three changes, the sort of game-to-game alterations he might have made regardless of the opposition.

Even he admitted after the match that more energy was needed, hooking the usually indefatigable Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.4m) at half-time.

“I don’t think I was wrong this time if I said at half-time that energy levels were far, far, far too low. That is what had to change and that’s why we made three substitutions just to, apart from bringing in quality, also create something. Because nine out of 10 times when you take three out, the other eight are like, ‘Ooh, something else should happen.’ That’s the only thing I could come up with at half-time to create something different for the second half.” – Arne Slot

“You didn’t select the right game, because every time I’m sitting here and talking about Dominik, I’m talking about, ‘He’s a machine. He can just keep on going, running, running, running.’ But it was maybe the first time this season that I saw a different energy from him, which is maybe normal. Maybe I made a mistake by playing him because he gives so much every single game. Now the good thing is he only played 45 [minutes], so he’s more rested for the upcoming week now than he is if I would have played him for 90.” – Arne Slot on Dominik Szoboszlai, who was taken off at half-time

ALEXANDER-ARNOLD A RARE BRIGHT SPARK

The second half was more one-way traffic. An otherwise quiet Salah bagged a couple of penalties; a third of his 27 goals in 2024/25 have come from the spot. Darwin Nunez (£7.0m) also took his chance on a rare start, surviving a brush with VAR to convert Luis Diaz‘s (£7.5m) cut-back and then winning Salah’s first spot-kick.

“I think today, especially in the second half, you also saw the work-rate he can bring to the team. But the main thing that happened was in the second half we started to play in a different tempo – not only without the ball but also with the ball.” – Arne Slot on Darwin Nunez

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) blanked but he matched Salah for shots (five), with one first-half effort from close range smothered by Aaron Ramsdale (£4.4m). He was one of the few who really impressed.

So, what did we learn? Not a great deal. We know Liverpool are capable of much, much more than this. We know Darwin, for all his contributions here, isn’t the long-term answer up top and will probably be back among the substitutes in Gameweek 30. We also won’t stop targeting Southampton in FPL – for all their improvement on Saturday (Ivan Juric trialled an interesting 4-2-3-1 here, with Albert Gronbaek (£4.9m) and Mateus Fernandes (£5.0m) taking their turns up top), they still allowed Liverpool a whopping eight big chances.

Probably the main takeaway from this, as mentioned in the Salah article, is that Liverpool are disappearing over the horizon. What Slot does with his starting XI if/when the league is wrapped up, especially if the Reds’ focus turns to the UEFA Champions League, will be intriguing from a Fantasy perspective.

GAKPO INJURY LATEST

Darwin partly got his chance because there was again no Cody Gakpo (£7.5m).

After aggravating an ankle issue before the Paris Saint-Germain game and missing out in midweek, Gakpo was absent.

“No [he wasn’t close], otherwise I would have taken him because this was the most important game of the week, like I told you – and the first of three finals. So, if he would have been able then I would have definitely had him on the bench, but unfortunately he wasn’t.” – Arne Slot on Cody Gakpo

GLASNER ON MUNOZ

Palace made it six clean sheets in 11 matches with a shut-out against Ipswich.

This was hard-earned, with Dean Henderson (£4.6m) forced into six saves, Palace surviving one incident of penalty-box pinball – the ball cleared off the line – and Ben Johnson (£3.9m) heading a good chance over.

“It was at least even in terms of the opportunities that both teams had. We certainly feel we were good value for a goal today and were really close on a couple of occasions to getting the first goal.” – Kieran McKenna

Having ridden the luck en route to a clean sheet, Daniel Munoz (£5.0m) nearly put the icing on the cake with a fifth attacking return in six matches. However, the gung-ho wing-back couldn’t stick his one-on-one chance past Alex Palmer (£4.5m). It seems like there’s a good opportunity for Munoz every game; in fact, he’s had at least one shot in 16 of his last 19 starts.

Above: Daniel Munoz’s big chance against Ipswich, one of three shots he had

Thanks to the Blank Gameweek 29 and an international break, there’s no competitive match now for Palace for three weeks.

It’s off to Marbella for the Eagles, who will contest a friendly when they’re over there.

Oliver Glasner namechecked Munoz as a player who he will give limited minutes to in said kickabout, as the Colombia international will then be off to South America for two World Cup qualifiers.

A busy schedule awaits Munoz when he returns, too:

The good news: Glasner has yet to bench Munoz even once since his arrival, even after past international breaks.

“We have to wait for the final call-ups for the national teams because we have to manage these players. For example, Dani Muñoz, I expect him playing two games for Colombia and he plays almost every single minute with us. Marc Guéhi will play maybe both games for England. He played almost every minute with us, and so we have to be a bit careful.

“But of course, we’re working on our game. We’re working on creating chances. We’re working on our finishing. We’re working on our rest defence. We’re working on our defensive shape. And then we have a friendly game there and of course, we want everybody to get some minutes.

“But of course, those players who played many minutes, they will play maybe 30 minutes and some others 60, so that everybody, again, is in the best shape when we face Fulham in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.” – Oliver Glasner on the trip to, and friendly in, Marbella

MATETA MISSED, SARR SCORES AGAIN

Having scored in successive matches before this game, Eddie Nketiah (£5.9m) couldn’t build on it in a rare Premier League start. The budget striker spurned a couple of big chances and was quiet, unable to feed off direct balls like Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) normally would.

It seems strange to say after Opta clocked up Palace’s xG at 3.26 but the hosts’ attack didn’t really click without the Frenchman.

Mateta is expected to return by Gameweek 30, and he will be straight back in the starting XI if fit.

Ismaila Sarr (£5.6m) scored for the second successive league match, nodding one glorious chance wide before chipping in a fine winner.

He’s a bit streaky, is Sarr. He’s had seven shots in the last two league matches but had only four attempts in the seven Gameweeks before that.

At least he found the net. Sarr has scored more in two Gameweeks than Eberechi Eze (£6.7m) has all season. Eze had a couple of presentable chances blocked against the Tractor Boys, extending his drought.

  1. Skout
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Hall and Cunha to Gvardiol and Marmoush -4
    Or something else?
    Prob go without a GK. 1 FT, 2.9itb

    Henderson*
    Saliba Harwood O’Shea Hall*
    Palmer Bowen Kluivert Enzo
    Wood Cunha*

    Cahill Isak Salah TAA

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I liked the article too!

      Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      A Forest defender with a better chance of a CS?

      Open Controls
      1. Skout
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I was thinking maybe Aina instead, they look strong

        Open Controls
  2. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Interesting stat. Salah has scored only 5 league goals at home from open play!

    Open Controls
  3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Hall + Watkins to Wood + Aina the best use of 2 FTs in this team? Planning to WC in 30.

    Raya
    Robinson Mykolenko THB Hall*
    Palmer Mbeumo Bowen Dango
    Pedro Watkins*

    Matthews Salah Isak VVD

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Similar thoughts for my team further down. Would you captain wood?

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Yes. Just saw your team. Plan would be to captain Wood if I get him

        Open Controls
  4. Supersonic_
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Hypothetically if I play the WC going into GW31 (so for that gameweek) do I need to wait until GW32 to play my AM Chip?

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
  5. No Professionals
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Flekken
    Gabriel Robinson Mykolenko Lewis
    Palmer Bowen Mbeumo Dango
    Pedro Watkins*

    Verbruggen Salah* Isak* Konsa*
    0.7m 2ft

    Don’t want to sell Salah or Isak.

    A) palmer and Watkins to Semenyo and Haaland
    B) Watkins to wood
    C) free hit

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      No need to FH. I like both see how Palmer does today.

      Open Controls
      1. FFS ManU
        • 2 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
  6. Skout
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Best Notts DEF to own?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      Aina

      Open Controls
    2. Kingy109
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Neco

      Open Controls
    3. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Milenkovic

      Open Controls
  7. Dollyems15
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    TAA, Palmer and cunha to murillo, bowen and haaland for -4??

    Open Controls
  8. theodosios
    • 7 Years
    44 mins ago

    Best replacement for Colwill from GW29 onwards?

    6.2 to replace him, rest of def: TAA Aina Robinson RAN

    Open Controls
  9. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    I actually think Palmer will outscore Salah today

    Open Controls
    1. theodosios
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      G+A probably

      Open Controls
    2. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Like for the gameweek

      Open Controls
    3. You Konate be serious!
        16 mins ago

        That's a bit saucy!

        Open Controls
    4. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      Thoughts?

      1) Cunha Palmer to Haaland Nwaneri
      2) Cunha Dango to Evanilson MGW/CHO
      3) Other? TAA out?

      Pick/Fab
      Gab/Neco/Greaves(TAA/Munoz)
      Palmer/Mbeumo/Kluivert/Dango(Salah)
      Wood/Cunha*/(Isak)

      Open Controls
    5. Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      3rd fwd on FH? Haaland, Wood, XX

      Open Controls
      1. potatoace
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        17 mins ago

        Evanilson

        Open Controls
      2. theodosios
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        Go 3-5-2

        Open Controls
    6. EL tridente
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Please rate this FH team
      Sels
      Dalot, Gvardiol, Ait-Nouri,
      Palmer, Ødegaard, Bruno, Kluivert,
      Haaland, Marmoush, Wood

      Open Controls
    7. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      25 mins ago

      2FT 1.4m

      Best option here to get 11?, will WC 30/31

      A. Hall/Rogers -> RAN/MGW
      B. TAA/Rogers -> Aina/Bruno

      Sels
      Gabriel Myko Kerkez
      Palmer Mbuemo Kluivert
      Wood Wissa

      Muric Rogers Salah Isak TAA Hall

      Open Controls
    8. You Konate be serious!
        25 mins ago

        I was going to - 4 to move Palmer to Haarland or even WC next week but I'm not sure now? Haarland just does not have the team around him to produce the goods at that price point. Should I stick or twist?

        Open Controls
        1. You Konate be serious!
            6 mins ago

            Forgot to say.. Bowen would be coming in for Palmer if I pull the trigger!

            Open Controls
        2. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          22 mins ago

          Neale's scout notes from the Saturday games.

          Quite literally the best FPL content out there. There's nothing I look forward to reading more with a fresh pot of coffee.

          Open Controls
          1. Fitzy.
            • 13 Years
            2 mins ago

            Other than your own posts that is...

            Open Controls
        3. Vasshin
          • 6 Years
          21 mins ago

          I have 2ft
          Which transfer is best for me:
          1. Rogers and Watkins to Bowen an Wood
          2. Konate and Rogers to nfo defender and Bowen
          3. Konate and Rogers to nfo defenders and gibbs-white

          I also have Sels
          I was thinking about doing 1, but I am 8th in my mini league and everyone above me already has Wood.

          Open Controls
        4. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          17 mins ago

          Is there any point owning Haaland if captaining Bruno this gw29 and Salah gw30. Shall I go marmoush? Or haaland is a must ? Thanks

          Open Controls
        5. Ronnies
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          17 mins ago

          Would you do these three transfers for a -4

          Isak > Haaland
          Wood > Beto
          TAA > 3.9m defender like O'Shea

          I have Salah and Palmer.

          Cheers.

          Open Controls
          1. Ronnies
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            Cunha yo Wood

            Open Controls
        6. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          Taking a punt on Marmoush. Have enough in the bank to get Mateta for him if it fails.

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Do you have haaland ?

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Nope

              Open Controls
        7. Shark Team
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          So I go into gw29 with 10 players and 3FTs, I think that’s an advantage I have to take care of

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Yeah 10 players is more than enough

            Open Controls

