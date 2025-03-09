10
  1. Kier Eagan
    • 15 Years
    18 mins ago

    Palmer OUT! :mrgreen:

  2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Have 2 FTs and five players who will not play BGW29: Salah, Isak, Munoz, TAA and Hall. Plan is to get rid of Hall but who to spend the other on?

    A) TAA
    B) Dango as he probably won’t start and field 10

  3. HaffNanner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Palmer, Trent, Cunha to:

    A. Nwaneri, Gvardiol, Haaland
    B. Semenyo, Ait Nouri, Haaland

  4. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    One week only, is Strand Larsen nailed?

  5. Wolverine
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    12 mins ago

    Plan is to WC 31

    If I sell isak instead of gakpo in my -4, I can get in all of gvardiol, Bruno and haaland for this week and gw30. And if needed gakpo to mateta for week 30.

    Or should I keep isak and sell gakpo in my -4 meaning either MGW over Bruno or doherty/Cresswell instead of gvardiol.

    I would only lose 0.3m on isak and would WC him back in 31.

  6. RamboRN
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Pickford
    TAA Robinson Gabriel
    Salah palmer kuivert bowen
    Isak marmoush wood

    Subs fabianski dango lewis greaves

    1ft 1.4 itb

    A. Isak and palmer to haaland and gibbs-white for -4
    B. Taa, palmer and isak to Bruno, haaland and aina for -8
    C. Something else?

  7. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    ngl, Palmer>Bruno for a -4 is very tempting.

  8. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Got 4 blanks, Cunha & Dango so,

    Munoz or Trent > Aina

    Dango > Bruno

    Cunha > Evanilson, Pedro another?

    -8

  9. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Looking at -4 to remove Watkins, Cunha, and Palmer for Evanilson, Haaland and Semenyo, which would give me this for 29:

    Sa
    Gabriel - Mykolenko - Castagne
    Kluivert - Semenyo - Bruno - Mbeumo
    Haaland - Wood - Evanilson

    Bench: Valdimarsson; Bednarek, Salah, Trent

    Worth it? Seems pretty solid.

    Alternative is to just do Salah + Cunha to Semenyo + Haaland for no hit.

    1. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Dont sell Mo. Do the tfs. Easiest hit ever.

