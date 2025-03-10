Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 31: Scout Notes

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 31 has seen 80 goals scored in 36 matches across the three divisions so far.

Unlike the previous Gameweek due to FA Cup commitments, all sides featured, and managers get to look forward to 23 more games, as all of the Championship, and multiple League One and League Two sides play twice. Check out our updated fixture ticker [free Members access] to stay up to date with the latest schedule and changes.

Here are the top lessons we’ve learned from Double Gameweek 31’s action. Please note that this will mainly focus on the teams playing twice.

FANTASY EFL DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 31: CHAMPIONSHIP

Thriller in East Midlands

Coventry City have won five straight league games for the first time since February 2020, as Frank Lampard continues his impressive run, slowly cementing their place in the Play-Offs.

Victor Torp (M) scored a quick fire double (+12) for the hosts in the first-half and made contributions throughout, including two interceptions (+4), to bank 19 points for 0.1% – credit to those that selected him! However, credit must be given to Stoke’s Sam Gallagher (F), who came off the bench and bagged a brace (+10), getting on the scoresheet for the first time since Gameweek 8, returning 13 points. However, Bobby Thomas (D) scored a 97th-minute winner (+7) for the hosts and made defensive contributions, banking 11 points.

Up next, the Sky Blues face Derby County (A), while the Potters host Blackburn Rovers.

Sheffield United close gap at top

The Blades are now level on points with Leeds United with 76, and banked seven Fantasy points for 6.3%, in their 1-0 win over PNE (H).

Michael Cooper (G) kept his 18th clean sheet of the season in 34 matches, and returned nine points, alongside Anel Ahmedhodzic (D). However, the standout was Hamza Choudhury (M), who hauled 18 points for 0%. He made eight interceptions (+16), taking his season total to 16 interceptions. Gustavo Hamer (M) only returned three points for 11.6%, while Callum O’Hare (M) returned two for 12.8%.

Chris Wilder’s side take on Bristol City (H) next and could leapfrog Daniel Farke’s side. PNE take on Sunderland (A).

Sunderland seal late home win

Speaking of the Black Cats, they continued their strong home form with a 2-1 victory over Cardiff City.

Eliezer Mayenda (F) continued his good form, scoring within two minutes (+5), returning eight points in total. However, Isaak Davies (F) wrote off the shutout for the hosts, and the 4.3% of managers who selected Anthony Patterson (G) and his teammates, an unlikely source proved to be the hero. Bournemouth loanee Chris Mepham (D) scored the winner and made seven clearances (+3) throughout to return 12 points. It was his first attacking contribution since joining on loan, and could prove vital come the end of the season. Wilson Isidor (F) was benched for 1.9% but did return six points for the winning assist in his cameo.

Regis Le Bris’ side take on PNE on Tuesday, while the Bluebirds return home to face Luton Town.

John Eustace gets revenge

Despite the uproar surrounding his abrupt departure from Blackburn Rovers, John Eustace had the final say, leading Derby County to a 2-1 victory over his former club at Pride Park Stadium.

Craig Forsyth (D) and Ebou Adams (M) scored a quickfire double within the first 10 minutes, banking 10 and eight points respectively. Maktar Gueye (F) did score an equaliser for Rovers before half-time, but it wasn’t enough to help his side back to earn a point, despite having 70% possession. The talk of the Fantasy town was Harrison Armstrong (M), who made seven interceptions, and would’ve hauled for 16 had he not picked up a booking (-1).

The Rams will be hoping to make it two wins on the spin when they face the Sky Blues, and cut the deficit between them and Cardiff City. Blackburn meanwhile take on Stoke.

Burnley maintain top form

The Clarets secured their 23rd-straight victory with an impressive 4-0 win over Luton Town at Turf Moor.

Lyle Forster (F), Josh Brownhill (M) and Ashley Barnes (F) all got on the scoresheet for the hosts [plus an own goal], following Kal Naismith’s (D) red card for the Hatters. However, the only player to bank double-digits from the match was Connor Roberts (D), who provided an assist to the opener and made defensive returns, banking 11 points. James Trafford (G) kept his 25th clean sheet of the campaign, taking his points total to 221.

Scott Parker’s side will look to maintain their unbeaten record in front of their home faithful when they face WBA on Tuesday. The Hatters, meanwhile, travel to Cardiff City Stadium.

Leeds’ nightmare

After feeling ever-so confident in Daniel Farke’s side, on behalf of Scott Worrall, I can only say that we’re sorry! They were defeated 1-0 by Portsmouth at Fratton Park, who have picked up the most points in front of their fans in 2025 in the Championship.

Despite the loss, Pascal Struijk (D) was still immense for the league leaders, banking nine points for 3.4% through an array of defensive contributions. Joe Rodon (D) nailed seven for 15 clearances, while Junior Firpo (D) secured five. Illan Meslier (G) and Dan James (M), banked by 18.5% and 6.7% both blanked, while Joel Piroe (F) only secured three points. Moreover, 3.1% of managers were let down that selected them as a club pick. Colby Bishop (F) scored the winner for Pompey, securing eight points for 0.2%, while Connor Ogilvie (D) provided the winning assist and nailed 11.

They’ll need to dust themselves down before returning to their fortress, Elland Road, to take on 12th-placed Millwall. Pompey, meanwhile, take on 24th-placed Plymouth Argyle (H), as they look to steer clear of relegation.

FANTASY EFL DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 31: LEAGUE ONE

Blackpool’s barnstomer

Steve Bruce’s side have shown moments of brilliance throughout the season, and this one will be remembered. They defeated Barnsley (A) in an impressive 0-3 victory, as the Tykes remain inconsistent.

Sonny Carey (M) is the current-highest Gameweek scorer, nailing 19 points for 0%. He scored a brace provided an interception, and further returns for his highest-score this season! Oliver Casey (D) was a rock at the back for the Seasiders, nailing 13 points through defensive numbers alone, taking his season total to 226. Odeluga Offiah (D) returned 11, while Albie Morgan (M), backed by 0.6%, returned 10 to keep up his impressive form [providing two assists]. The midfielder has 11 goal contributions in 25, alongside 35 interceptions.

They welcome 23rd-placed Cambridge United to Bloomfield Road next, while the Tykes travel to Mansfield Town.

Huddersfield honker

Following their 1-0 loss away at Bristol Rovers, manager Michael Duff was sacked just hours after the defeat at Memorial Stadium. The loss was the Terriers fourth in five games, which saw them slip out of the Play-Off spots at the expense of Bolton Wanderers. Academy manager Jon Worthington will take charge until the end of the season on an interim basis. They’ll be hoping for an immediate bounceback when they face 22nd-placed Crawley Town.

Credit however must be given to the Gas, who moved six clear of the relegation spots with the victory. Clinton Mola (D) banked 14 points, providing an assist to the winning goal and made defensive scores. Elsewhere, Jack Hunt (D) and Connor Taylor (D) both nailed double-digits for their efforts, helping them keep their ninth clean sheet of the campaign. They host Bolton next.

Charlton’s defensive masterclass

The Addicks secured a big 0-0 draw away at fellow promotion hopefuls, Stockport County. As expected, the defenders shone in this one, including Macaulay Gillesphey (D), who nailed 14 points for 4.4%. The centre-back now has three 10+ scores in a row, taking his overall tally to 261. He’s now the highest-scorer in the game, three ahead of Burnley’s Esteve (D). Closely behind, Stockport’s Brad Hills and Charlton’s Lloyd Jones (D) nailed 12, while Kayne Ramsey (D) returned 11.

Nathan Jones’ side have kept 16 clean sheets – the joint-third most in League One, and face Crawley (A) next.

Reading maintain unbeaten run

The Royals took their unbeaten streak to eight games with a 1-1 draw against Crawley (A), their longest run since 2020. Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan (F) got on the scoresheet for the first since Gameweek 2, returning seven points for 0.3%. Harvey Knibbs (M) provided the assist, which saw his tally move to 14 goal contributions in 32.

They are just five points off the Play-Offs now, and take on Wrexham (H) on Tuesday.

Wrexham level points with Wycombe

The Red Dragon won their 13th home game in 19 attempts with a 1-0 victory over Rotherham United, moving them to 68 total points.

Sam Smith (F) scored his second goal since signing in January, returning eight points for 1%. Fellow January recruit Jay Rodriguez (F) also provided the assist – his first attacking return for the Welsh giants. However, it was the defenders who had a field day on Fantasy: Eoghan O’Connell (D) banked 12 for 1.2%, making it his third double-digit score in a row. Meanwhile, Sebastian Revan (D) and Max Cleworth (D) returned 11 and 10 points for their efforts. They now have the second-most shutouts [17] in the division, and will be hoping to keep up their good form when they face Reading.

Blues maintain home record

Birmingham City ensured their unbeaten home record remained in-tact, their 15th win in 18, defeating Lincoln City 1-0. Kieran Dowell (M) scored the sole goal of the game from the penalty-spot, returning 11 points. As expected, the defensive assets shone. However, Jay Stansfield (F) started for the first time since Gameweek 28, but blanked for 4.1%, and didn’t take the penalty! Nevertheless, Christoph Klarer (D) returned nine and reached the 200-point mark, totalling 207.

They welcome Stevenage to St. Andrew’s @ Knighthead Park on Tuesday, as they look to extend their maintain at the top of the table by 11 points.

FANTASY EFL DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 31: LEAGUE TWO

Grimsby impress on the road

The Mariners picked up a huge 1-3 away victory at League Two leaders Walsall, now unbeaten in eight games. A brace for Jayden Luker (M) saw him write the headlines with 15 points, while Danny Rose (F) scored from the penalty spot – his 15th goal contribution in 35 games. Ellis Harrison (F), Nathan Lowe’s (F) January replacement, did open the scoring for the Sadlers to nail seven points – maintaining his good form. However, after having a monumental lead at the top of the table, the gap is now just two points. Grimsby meanwhile are just two points off the Play-Offs, and face Notts County (H), while Walsall take on Bromley (A).

AFC Wimbledon get back to winning ways

After last week’s dreadful Double for the Dons, Johnnie Jackson’s side banked a 2-0 win over promotion Rivals Notts County (H). Joe Lewis (D) was exceptional, returning 14 points for his efforts – opening the scoring for the hosts. Alistair Smith (M) joined in on the act to nail 12 for 0.1%! 3.7% of managers were rewarded with nine points for entrusting the Dons, who face Cheltenham on Tuesday. The Magpies travel to Blundell Park.

Gills dent the Bantams

Another shock result of the weekend, Gillingham defeated second-placed Bradford City (H)! Conor Masterson (D) scored the only goal of the match, banking 14 points for 0.1%. Max Clark (D) and Andy Smith (D) also scored 10+ points, to make it to wins in a row at Priestfield Stadium.