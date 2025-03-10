120
  1. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Would you keep Maz GW30 onwards if you could switch him to Livramento instead?

  2. JBG
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Lovely touchdown kick by Joelinton there, might hit the ground tomorrow

  3. Steamboat Willy Boly
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    West Ham games have the worst atmosphere

    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Doesn’t help putting the fans in a different postcode from the pitch

    2. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Obviously never been to the Emptyhad....

  4. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    No Bowen goal tonight I guess.

    1. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Jokin innit bud, just so typical for the game to go like this, I must of said “the net is that way” to West Ham about 15 times already.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        My jinxing has a fairly high success rate. Let me try again, Oh, I guess Bowen wont score tonight (cough, cough)

        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 mins ago

          Good lad

        2. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          just now

          That’s most like it haha! Hope it works!

          1. RICICLE
            • 2 Years
            just now

            more*

  5. The Night Trunker.
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    Hammers fans eat far too much processed foods and beer.
    Terrible flatulence.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Your position in the great Hall of Shame is truly flatulent! Well done!

      1. The Night Trunker.
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        That's truly noble of you sir.

  6. C0YS
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Cunha to Beto/Delap for -4 or nah?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Eewwwwww!!!!

  7. Etihader
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Haven’t see Newcastle for a while. Do they always play like this? Toothless. WH looked much more dangerous on counters.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      just now

      They both look execrable!

  8. FCSB
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Pickford
    Gabriel Robinson Porro Greaves
    Palmer Dango Kluivert Trossard
    Wood

    Valdimarsson Salah TAA Gakpo Isak

    0.3itb, 3FT

    Have 3FT what to do here? Thinking I’ll keep Salah and maybe Isak, so have TAA and Gakpo at my disposal and maybe Porro…

    Who should I bring in for the GW29??

  9. Hurnt
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Why does having exact funds make transfers so appealing?

    Looks like I may have to field 9 players gw29

    Martinez
    Myko Tark Timber (taa munoz)
    Palmer Kluivert Bowen (salah choudary)
    Wood (watkins isak)

    2ft 0,3 itb wc fh bb in hand

    Watkins Choudhury to Beto Bruno for free?

    Want to keep Munoz Taa Salah Isak for gw30 and they would cost me a fortune to bring back.

    Eyeing up wc31 bb gw32 or gw33 then fh gw34

  10. FPL Equilibrium
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    I have 1 FT

    Pickford
    Bendnerek - Gabriel - Robinson - Myko
    Palmer - Mbuemo - Seymeno - Kluivert
    Wissa

    Begovic -Isak - Salah - TAA - Cunha

    A) Palmer & Isak - Haaland & MGW and Captain Haaland for a -4

    B) Cunha - Wood - Captain Wood/Kluivert

  11. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Isak might as well not come out 2nd half......clearly keeping him self ready for cup final....can see Wilson coming on

