Newcastle United sign off Premier League football for the next three weeks with a trip to West Ham United.

The Magpies are in EFL Cup final action next weekend so blank in Gameweek 29.

Kick-off in east London tonight is at 20:00 GMT.

The big team news from the London Stadium comes from the visitors’ dressing room.

Alexander Isak‘s name is on the teamsheet, the Swedish striker shrugging off concerns about his fitness to make Eddie Howe’s starting XI.

That line-up shows three changes from the side that lost to Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup fifth round.

One alteration is enforced as Anthony Gordon begins a three-match ban, so Jacob Murphy comes back in to join Isak and Harvey Barnes in attack.

Nick Pope and Bruno Guimaraes also return as Martin Dubravka and Lewis Miley drop to the bench.

The Hammers’ boss Graham Potter names the same team for the third league match running.

Lucas Paqueta is back from injury but has to make do with a place on the bench.

West Ham can complete a league double over Newcastle tonight, having won 2-0 on Tyneside in the reverse fixture.

LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Cresswell, Scarles, Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, Kudus

Subs: Fabianski, Emerson, Mavropanos, Rodríguez, Soler, Paqueta, Guilherme, Ings, Ferguson.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Livramento, Schar, Burn, Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Murphy, Barnes, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Krafth, Targett, Longstaff, Miley, Willock, Osula, Wilson, Neave.

