UCL Fantasy Matchday 12: FPL Reactions’ team reveal

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday with Matchday 12 – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Ahead of the deadline, we’ve got a team reveal from Louis (FPL Reactions), our resident European football expert who co-hosts the official UCL Fantasy podcast.

GOALKEEPERS

Liverpool’s Alisson Becker (€6.0m) was well worth his price-tag last week against Paris Saint-Germain, after securing a 12-point haul. I’m not expecting a similar return this time but wouldn’t be surprised if he kept another clean sheet.

If not, I’ll likely bring Gregor Kobel (€5.0m) in from the bench. Although I’m slightly nervous about the Dortmund defence this week, it’s going to be very tough for them away at Lille.

DEFENDERS

I currently have double Inter defence via Alessandro Bastoni (€5.4m) and Denzel Dumfries (€5.5m). Not only do I think the Italian side will keep another clean sheet but they’ll very likely progress to the next round due to their 2-0 advantage.

Leverkusen have recently been out of sorts and obviously lacking luck. Whilst they’re a very strong side at home, I think it’s unlikely that they’ll overturn a 3-0 deficit. So I’m not massively hopeful of a Alejandro Grimaldo (€5.8m) return.

Meanwhile, I backed Arsenal’s Gabriel (€5.5m) to keep at least one clean sheet during the two legs against PSV Eindhoven. I still think it’s possible but can’t say the same about Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck (€5.0m), who faces a fiery Lille side that is more than capable of scoring at home.

MIDFIELDERS