Champions League March 11

UCL Fantasy Matchday 12: FPL Reactions’ team reveal

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday with Matchday 12 – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Ahead of the deadline, we’ve got a team reveal from Louis (FPL Reactions), our resident European football expert who co-hosts the official UCL Fantasy podcast.

GOALKEEPERS

Liverpool’s Alisson Becker (€6.0m) was well worth his price-tag last week against Paris Saint-Germain, after securing a 12-point haul. I’m not expecting a similar return this time but wouldn’t be surprised if he kept another clean sheet.

If not, I’ll likely bring Gregor Kobel (€5.0m) in from the bench. Although I’m slightly nervous about the Dortmund defence this week, it’s going to be very tough for them away at Lille.

DEFENDERS

I currently have double Inter defence via Alessandro Bastoni (€5.4m) and Denzel Dumfries (€5.5m). Not only do I think the Italian side will keep another clean sheet but they’ll very likely progress to the next round due to their 2-0 advantage.

Leverkusen have recently been out of sorts and obviously lacking luck. Whilst they’re a very strong side at home, I think it’s unlikely that they’ll overturn a 3-0 deficit. So I’m not massively hopeful of a Alejandro Grimaldo (€5.8m) return.

Meanwhile, I backed Arsenal’s Gabriel (€5.5m) to keep at least one clean sheet during the two legs against PSV Eindhoven. I still think it’s possible but can’t say the same about Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck (€5.0m), who faces a fiery Lille side that is more than capable of scoring at home.

MIDFIELDERS

 

1



  1. TorresMagic™
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    For the new article

    Last Man Standing GW28 (183 teams)

    Safety score = 52
    Top score = Chris Bradey with 71

    38 teams eliminated, 145 teams through to GW29
    Congrats to the final 145!

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS needs Gakpo autosubs

    1. Jaws
      4 mins ago

      Hanging in there!

    2. Men in green tights
      Nice to see you are still in it to TM

  2. Prinzhorn
    Dango + Cunha -> Bruno + Evanilson for free?

    1. TorresMagic™
      If Dango is a 1 pointer, looks good.

    2. Atimis
      Eyeing something similar but can't do it for free, would say sounds good

    3. Rupert The Horse
      Yes

    4. FourLokoLeipzig
      Yep

  3. Atimis
    Cunha Dango TAA to Evanilson Bruno Kerkez/Gvardiol -4? Or are there better options, like get Haaland, sell Palmer?

    Pickford/Fab
    Gab/Neco/Greaves/(TAA/Munoz)
    Palmer/Mbeumo/Kluivert/Dango/(Salah)
    Wood/Cunha*/(Isak)

  4. YoungPretender
    Is it worth losing any of Salah, TAA, Munoz & Isak for free, in order to field XI? This will be my 10;

    Sels
    Gvardiol Kerkez Gabriel
    Palmer Dango Bowen Enzo
    Wood Wissa

    1. Atimis
      Can't you do Dango to Kluivert for free?

      1. YoungPretender
        Sadly not… unless I change my planned transfer of Hall > Gvardiol

    2. No Kane No Gain
      Probably TAA

    3. FourLokoLeipzig
      Maybe one of the defenders for RAN. If Trent, you could then upgrade Dango to Kluivert for a hit

      1. YoungPretender
        Interesting… hadnt considered losing TAA really. Food for thought

  5. FDMS All Starz
    Kinda stuck here, 5FTs but not sure how to proceed. Confirmed transfers are: Mateta & Palmer —> Haaland & Kluivert, however I don’t have a playing GK (even though don’t see any good ones for gw29). Also the Dango problem but for who? Plan is to WC31/32

    Henderson*
    Gabriel Castagne Mykolenko Milenkovic
    Palmer Dango* Bowen Mbuemo
    Mateta* Wissa

    Fabianski* Isak Salah Munoz

    1. Atimis
      Dango to Kluivert and play without a GK?

    2. No Kane No Gain
      Open Controls
      Dango to kluivert and mateta to wood

      1. Rupert The Horse
        He’s confirmed Mateta to Haaland

    4. Rupert The Horse
      With so many transfers just get a keeper.

      1. FDMS All Starz
        Who’s your best pick? I’ll have 4.4max (if I get Haaland and Kluivert)

        1. AC/DC AFC
          Areola works for a gw33 double

        2. Rupert The Horse
          I wouldn't be too choosy, you're not going to get anyone special but you may as well go Sa as he has the best fixtures.

    5. AC/DC AFC
      José Malheiro de Sá this week

  6. No Kane No Gain
    Wood captain or sell Palmer to get to Bruno captain?!

    OR 45k so not chasing too much and a full team.

    (Could sell TAA and Nwaneri for Bruno (c) instead as well)

    1. Rupert The Horse
      Probably sell Palmer

    2. lilmessipran
      Wood cap imo and save fts

      1. Dutchy FPL
        This

  7. Dutchy FPL
    13.3M to spend. Cunha and Rogers out for:

    A) Kluivert & Evanilson (also have Kerkez)
    B) Bowen & Evanilson
    C) Other.

    Was on B, but the Bournemouth fixtures over the next four to six are appealing.

    1. waltzingmatildas
      I quite like B

      1. nolard
        B.
  8. Devil's Own
    Wildcard activated. Current rank 15k.

    Please rate my team.

    Jose Sa

    Neco Timber Gvardiol RAN
    Bruno Kluivert Minteh Nwaneri

    1. Black Knights
      Needs more up top.

  9. Devil's Own
    Halland Wood

    Sels Salah Isak Munoz

    1. Black Knights
      Needs more at the back.

  10. Wengers Apprentice
    Any preference on Savinho or Semenyo for a 1-2 game punt?

    1. waltzingmatildas
      Hmm, tough. Probably Semenyo, slightly stronger mins?

      1. nolard
        Not keen on any of those

  11. waltzingmatildas
    Which do you prefer?
    A) TAA, Dango, Cunha to RAN, Bruno, Evanilson
    B) above plus Hall to Kerkez (-4)
    C) Hall, Cunha, Isak to Kerkez, Evanilson, Marmoush
    D) Hall, Dango, Cunha to Kerkez, Kluivert, Beto

    WC31

    1. nolard
      TAA to ran
      Dango to Bruno
      Cunha to Evan?

      1. waltzingmatildas
        A?

        1. nolard
          Yes

    2. decisions
      A

  12. nolard
    The lack of exciting options up front is limiting. And getting a defender is also not too exciting.
    Where do you guys land?

    With midfielders starting this GW, except Salah, nothing there either tempts.

    I feel Move mateta for a striker, or Trent to Gvardiol is my decision.

  13. Deulofail
    Hallo. Thoughts on my planned transfers?? Things not looking as good for Haaland, Nwaneri or Dango since I made the plan...

    Trent + Rogers + Cunha > 4.4* + Nwaneri + Haaland

    Pickford (Fabianski)
    Timber Kerkez Williams (Trent Keane)
    Palmer Mbuemo Dango (Salah Rogers)
    Raul (Isak Cunha**)

    3FT. 4.4 ITB

    *4.4 defender could be Mykolenko (4.4), Mazraoui (4.3), Scarles (4.0) or Cresswell (3.9). Who would you pick?

    1. decisions
      or one of the cheap wolves def

      1. Deulofail
        Good shout, thanks. Which would you recommend, Toti? I don't know whether to expect Agbadou to start

  14. decisions
    For the next 2 GW only.. cant decide..

    A: Gvardiol
    B: Ait Nouri

    Open Controls
      Both good.
      City had improved defensively

      Ran out of position.

    2. Fuddled FC
      Maybe A if you can afford him and chasing

    3. Deulofail
      If you have the money for Gvardiol, I would go for him, given that it's not a long-term commitment

  15. Fuddled FC
    Which transfers look better? WC next week

    a) Greaves & Isak > Aina & Wood
    b) Dango & Isak > Kluivert & Wood
    c) Palmer & Isak > Kluivert & Haaland
    d) TAA & Dango & Isak > Aina & Bruno & Wood (-4)

    Would play Greaves b & c. Would play Dango a & c

