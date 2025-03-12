Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 32: Scout Squad

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 32 gets underway with a League Two clash at Hayes Lane, as Bromley take on Walsall. We have just two clubs this week doubling: League One duo Wycombe Wanderers and Rotherham United.

To help get you started ahead of another tight turnaround, our experts have explained their Scout Squad selections.

Haven’t joined Fantasy EFL yet? Don’t miss out! It’s completely free to play and there are fantastic prizes up for grabs.

Our complete guide to Fantasy EFL is a good starting point. Packed with rules, points, strategy tips, transfers, and more, it’ll get you ready for action. Plus, stay tuned for fresh content that we’re creating on the official EFL site and weekly Fantasy EFL Gameweek guides.

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD

Here, our resident EFL experts – Lewis, Louis (FPL Reactions), Scott and Danny – get the chance to nominate a 12-man and four-team longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.

Our panel of experts share their Fantasy EFL Gameweek 32 Scout Squad. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each selected:

Three goalkeepers (GKs)

Three defenders (DEFs)

Three midfielders (MIDs)

Three forwards (FWDs)

Four winning teams

LEWIS P SCOTT W FPL REACTIONS DANNY G GK James Trafford James Trafford Will Norris Sam Walker GK Ben Amos Ryan Allsop Dillon Phillips Will Mannion GK Grant Smith Owen Goodman Will Mannion Ryan Allsop DEF Macauley Gillesphey Hakeem Odoffin Joe Low Connor Hall DEF Tobjorn Heggem Caleb Taylor Hakeem Odoffin Hakeem Odoffin DEF Christoph Klarer Maxime Esteve Macauley Gillesphey Christoph Klarer MID Sam Gale Joe Powell Joe Powell Sam Gale MID Albie Morgan Sam Gale Albie Morgan Albie Morgan MID Josh Brownhill Albie Morgan Cameron Humphreys Finn Azaz FWD Richard Kone Richard Kone Richard Kone Richard Kone FWD Michael Cheek Jay Stansfield Sam Nombe Adam Armstrong FWD Danny Rose Alassana Jatta Ashley Fletcher Matt Stevens CLUB Wycombe Wanderers Rotherham United Wycombe Wanderers Rotherham United CLUB West Bromwich Albion Wycombe Wanderers Rotherham United Wycombe Wanderers CLUB Port Vale Huddersfield Town Bradford City Reading CLUB Charlton Athletic Bradford City AFC Wimbledon West Bromwich Albion

LEWIS SAID….

GOALKEEPERS

In goal, James Trafford (G), Ben Amos (G) and Grant Smith (G) stand out for me. All three have a great chance of securing a shut-out and I’m torn regarding a final decision.

DEFENDERS

At the back, Macauley Gillesphey (D) is in standout form and is the game’s highest-scorer for good reason. Tobjorn Heggem (D) has a great fixture in store, while Christoph Klarer (D) faces an inconsistent Cobblers side.

MIDFIELDERS

In Midfield, Sam Gale (M) is the king of interceptions and deserves a shout. Looking elsewhere, Albie Morgan (M) is in terrific form, as is Josh Brownhill (M) – both tend to score points via several routes.

FORWARDS

Richard Kone (F) is the standout Double Gameweek player for me, as I expect him to get on the scoresheet. Then there’s the top form of Michael Cheek (F) who, alongside Danny Rose (F), could be an excellent differential shout.

GAMEWEEK 32 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

When it comes to club picks, I prefer Wycombe over Rotherham. Amongst the single Gameweek options, WBA, Port Vale and Charlton all have winnable home matches versus lower opposition.

SCOTT SAID….

GOALKEEPERS

James Trafford (G), Ryan Allsop (G) and Owen Goodman (G) stand out to me. Trafford is comfortably the best stopper in the game and has a nice game against Swansea this week. The other two play for solid defences that also have an attractive fixture.

DEFENDERS

In defence, I have a couple of doublers via Hakeem Odoffin (D) and Caleb Taylor (D). The former averages the highest points of any Rotherham player and the latter narrowly pips Joe Low (D) due to the clearances he offers. A clean sheet is expected for Burnley, so Maxime Esteve (D) seems nailed for points.

M IDFIELDERS

Meanwhile, I’m mulling over Joe Powell (M), Sam Gale (M) and Albie Morgan (M). Powell has been a consistent scorer all year for Rotherham and averages 5.5 points per game. He is the best midfielder of the two sides playing twice, in my opinion.

Since joining Gillingham, the brilliant Gale has been unbelievable for interceptions and he makes the cut. It’s hard to ignore Morgan’s recent form, something that convinces me that he’s an excellent option.

FORWARDS

In attack, I’m choosing Richard Kone (F), Jay Stansfield (F) and Alassana Jatta (F). Kone is an obvious pick because he has a double and just registered a goal. There’s a decent game against Northampton for Stansfield, someone who is consistently scoring. Similarly, Jatta has a nice runout against Chesterfield and could be a rewarding punt this week.

GAMEWEEK 32 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

Teams this week seem all but set, with Rotherham and Wycombe being standouts because they are the only doubling teams. Other options include Huddersfield with their new manager bounce and good fixture against Crawley, plus Bradford, about to host Tranmere.

FPL REACTIONS [LOUIS] SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Will Norris (G) continues to play in goal for Double Gameweek side Wycombe, therefore getting the nod. He joins Dillon Phillips (G) among my top goalkeepers simply because Rotherham also has two opportunities to gain points. As Charlton have three consecutive clean sheets, Will Mannion (G) is full of Fantasy potential.

DEFENDERS

Joe Low (D) is Wycombe’s standout defensive pick, based on points earned so far. The same could be said for Rotherham centre-back Hakeem Odoffin (D), leading the way among his colleagues.

Macaulay Gillesphey (D) has recently become one of the most consistent defenders. This has been helped by clean sheets, additional points via defensive actions but also goals, netting three times in his previous seven.

MIDFIELDERS

Whilst not the most prolific attacker, Cameron Humphreys (M) is a positionally appealing midfielder that is reliable for game time. He has managed six goals and six assists this season. Joining him is another who may not be completely convincing – Joe Powell (M). Rotherham feature twice and Powell has racked up three 8+ pointers in his previous six matches.

Albie Morgan (M) is becoming a very consistent asset for Fantasy EFL managers. This week, the Blackpool talisman has a lovely home match against out-of-form Leyton Orient. He heads into it having collected six or more points in eight of his last 10 outings.

FORWARDS

Of course, Wycombe’s biggest goal threat is Richard Kone (F). Not only has he scored in his latest match, he’s also started the last two. This is significant because he recently returned from injury.

Rotherham’s attacker with most potential – or at least form – is Sam Nombe (F). He has three goals in his last five matches. As for Blackpool, they seem to be clicking and one player influencing this is Ashley Fletcher (F). He’s bagged four goals and one assist in six matches.

GAMEWEEK 32 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

Wycombe and Rotherham are shoo-ins for because they play twice. Then there’s Bradford and their plum home fixture against Tranmere, which could bring a win, goals and a clean sheet. I would also say this about Wimbledon, versus bottom of League Two Carlisle.

DANNY SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Sam Walker (G) for Bradford is having a great season and has a nice home game, making him a great option. At Charlton, Will Mannion (G) has nine clean sheets in 19 games and they look defensively strong at the moment. Ryan Allsop (G) is a solid pick – now back from injury, he’s been a great asset this season.



DEFENDERS

Connor Hall (D) is a clearance monster and will be backed in a home game against MK Dons. Hakeem Odoffin (D) has had some decent returns this season and also looks a good option. I think Christoph Klarer (D) can continue his fine form away at Northampton, as he’s been a rock.

MIDFIELDERS

Sam Gale (M) is in for his interceptions and out-of-position potential, while Albie Morgan’s (M) form has been top drawer as of late. Assisting and intercepting a lot, he’ll be a great pick. Over at Middlesbrough, Finn Azaz (M) gets to go against strugglers Luton and could go big.

FORWARDS

With two games to play, Richard Kone (F) can easily add to his fine goal scoring tally. Adam Armstrong (F) faces Hull at home, which is a decent opportunity for scoring or assisting. Matt Stevens (F) will meet a poor Carlisle side, which I think he’ll take advantage of by adding to his 16 goals.

GAMEWEEK 32 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

Rotherham have a double, so I will be picking them, with Wycombe sat second in the table and also featuring twice. Off the back of a great win over Wrexham, Reading look like another good pick and WBA are unbeaten in four games, playing at home.