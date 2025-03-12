Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 32: Scout Squad

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 32 gets underway with a League Two clash at Hayes Lane, as Bromley take on Walsall. We have just two clubs this week doubling: League One duo Wycombe Wanderers and Rotherham United.
To help get you started ahead of another tight turnaround, our experts have explained their Scout Squad selections.
THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD
Here, our resident EFL experts – Lewis, Louis (FPL Reactions), Scott and Danny – get the chance to nominate a 12-man and four-team longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.
Our panel of experts share their Fantasy EFL Gameweek 32 Scout Squad. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each selected:
- Three goalkeepers (GKs)
- Three defenders (DEFs)
- Three midfielders (MIDs)
- Three forwards (FWDs)
- Four winning teams
|LEWIS P
|SCOTT W
|FPL REACTIONS
|DANNY G
|GK
|James Trafford
|James Trafford
|Will Norris
|Sam Walker
|GK
|Ben Amos
|Ryan Allsop
|Dillon Phillips
|Will Mannion
|GK
|Grant Smith
|Owen Goodman
|Will Mannion
|Ryan Allsop
|DEF
|Macauley Gillesphey
|Hakeem Odoffin
|Joe Low
|Connor Hall
|DEF
|Tobjorn Heggem
|Caleb Taylor
|Hakeem Odoffin
|Hakeem Odoffin
|DEF
|Christoph Klarer
|Maxime Esteve
|Macauley Gillesphey
|Christoph Klarer
|MID
|Sam Gale
|Joe Powell
|Joe Powell
|Sam Gale
|MID
|Albie Morgan
|Sam Gale
|Albie Morgan
|Albie Morgan
|MID
|Josh Brownhill
|Albie Morgan
|Cameron Humphreys
|Finn Azaz
|FWD
|Richard Kone
|Richard Kone
|Richard Kone
|Richard Kone
|FWD
|Michael Cheek
|Jay Stansfield
|Sam Nombe
|Adam Armstrong
|FWD
|Danny Rose
|Alassana Jatta
|Ashley Fletcher
|Matt Stevens
|CLUB
|Wycombe Wanderers
|Rotherham United
|Wycombe Wanderers
|Rotherham United
|CLUB
|West Bromwich Albion
|Wycombe Wanderers
|Rotherham United
|Wycombe Wanderers
|CLUB
|Port Vale
|Huddersfield Town
|Bradford City
|Reading
|CLUB
|Charlton Athletic
|Bradford City
|AFC Wimbledon
|West Bromwich Albion
LEWIS SAID….
GOALKEEPERS
In goal, James Trafford (G), Ben Amos (G) and Grant Smith (G) stand out for me. All three have a great chance of securing a shut-out and I’m torn regarding a final decision.
DEFENDERS
At the back, Macauley Gillesphey (D) is in standout form and is the game’s highest-scorer for good reason. Tobjorn Heggem (D) has a great fixture in store, while Christoph Klarer (D) faces an inconsistent Cobblers side.
MIDFIELDERS
In Midfield, Sam Gale (M) is the king of interceptions and deserves a shout. Looking elsewhere, Albie Morgan (M) is in terrific form, as is Josh Brownhill (M) – both tend to score points via several routes.
FORWARDS
Richard Kone (F) is the standout Double Gameweek player for me, as I expect him to get on the scoresheet. Then there’s the top form of Michael Cheek (F) who, alongside Danny Rose (F), could be an excellent differential shout.
GAMEWEEK 32 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS
When it comes to club picks, I prefer Wycombe over Rotherham. Amongst the single Gameweek options, WBA, Port Vale and Charlton all have winnable home matches versus lower opposition.
SCOTT SAID….
GOALKEEPERS
James Trafford (G), Ryan Allsop (G) and Owen Goodman (G) stand out to me. Trafford is comfortably the best stopper in the game and has a nice game against Swansea this week. The other two play for solid defences that also have an attractive fixture.
DEFENDERS
In defence, I have a couple of doublers via Hakeem Odoffin (D) and Caleb Taylor (D). The former averages the highest points of any Rotherham player and the latter narrowly pips Joe Low (D) due to the clearances he offers. A clean sheet is expected for Burnley, so Maxime Esteve (D) seems nailed for points.
MIDFIELDERS
Meanwhile, I’m mulling over Joe Powell (M), Sam Gale (M) and Albie Morgan (M). Powell has been a consistent scorer all year for Rotherham and averages 5.5 points per game. He is the best midfielder of the two sides playing twice, in my opinion.
Since joining Gillingham, the brilliant Gale has been unbelievable for interceptions and he makes the cut. It’s hard to ignore Morgan’s recent form, something that convinces me that he’s an excellent option.
FORWARDS
In attack, I’m choosing Richard Kone (F), Jay Stansfield (F) and Alassana Jatta (F). Kone is an obvious pick because he has a double and just registered a goal. There’s a decent game against Northampton for Stansfield, someone who is consistently scoring. Similarly, Jatta has a nice runout against Chesterfield and could be a rewarding punt this week.
GAMEWEEK 32 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS
Teams this week seem all but set, with Rotherham and Wycombe being standouts because they are the only doubling teams. Other options include Huddersfield with their new manager bounce and good fixture against Crawley, plus Bradford, about to host Tranmere.
FPL REACTIONS [LOUIS] SAID…
GOALKEEPERS
Will Norris (G) continues to play in goal for Double Gameweek side Wycombe, therefore getting the nod. He joins Dillon Phillips (G) among my top goalkeepers simply because Rotherham also has two opportunities to gain points. As Charlton have three consecutive clean sheets, Will Mannion (G) is full of Fantasy potential.
DEFENDERS
Joe Low (D) is Wycombe’s standout defensive pick, based on points earned so far. The same could be said for Rotherham centre-back Hakeem Odoffin (D), leading the way among his colleagues.
Macaulay Gillesphey (D) has recently become one of the most consistent defenders. This has been helped by clean sheets, additional points via defensive actions but also goals, netting three times in his previous seven.
MIDFIELDERS
Whilst not the most prolific attacker, Cameron Humphreys (M) is a positionally appealing midfielder that is reliable for game time. He has managed six goals and six assists this season. Joining him is another who may not be completely convincing – Joe Powell (M). Rotherham feature twice and Powell has racked up three 8+ pointers in his previous six matches.
Albie Morgan (M) is becoming a very consistent asset for Fantasy EFL managers. This week, the Blackpool talisman has a lovely home match against out-of-form Leyton Orient. He heads into it having collected six or more points in eight of his last 10 outings.
FORWARDS
Of course, Wycombe’s biggest goal threat is Richard Kone (F). Not only has he scored in his latest match, he’s also started the last two. This is significant because he recently returned from injury.
Rotherham’s attacker with most potential – or at least form – is Sam Nombe (F). He has three goals in his last five matches. As for Blackpool, they seem to be clicking and one player influencing this is Ashley Fletcher (F). He’s bagged four goals and one assist in six matches.
GAMEWEEK 32 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS
Wycombe and Rotherham are shoo-ins for because they play twice. Then there’s Bradford and their plum home fixture against Tranmere, which could bring a win, goals and a clean sheet. I would also say this about Wimbledon, versus bottom of League Two Carlisle.
DANNY SAID…
GOALKEEPERS
Sam Walker (G) for Bradford is having a great season and has a nice home game, making him a great option. At Charlton, Will Mannion (G) has nine clean sheets in 19 games and they look defensively strong at the moment. Ryan Allsop (G) is a solid pick – now back from injury, he’s been a great asset this season.
DEFENDERS
Connor Hall (D) is a clearance monster and will be backed in a home game against MK Dons. Hakeem Odoffin (D) has had some decent returns this season and also looks a good option. I think Christoph Klarer (D) can continue his fine form away at Northampton, as he’s been a rock.
MIDFIELDERS
Sam Gale (M) is in for his interceptions and out-of-position potential, while Albie Morgan’s (M) form has been top drawer as of late. Assisting and intercepting a lot, he’ll be a great pick. Over at Middlesbrough, Finn Azaz (M) gets to go against strugglers Luton and could go big.
FORWARDS
With two games to play, Richard Kone (F) can easily add to his fine goal scoring tally. Adam Armstrong (F) faces Hull at home, which is a decent opportunity for scoring or assisting. Matt Stevens (F) will meet a poor Carlisle side, which I think he’ll take advantage of by adding to his 16 goals.
GAMEWEEK 32 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS
Rotherham have a double, so I will be picking them, with Wycombe sat second in the table and also featuring twice. Off the back of a great win over Wrexham, Reading look like another good pick and WBA are unbeaten in four games, playing at home.