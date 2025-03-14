Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 29 clash between Bournemouth and Brentford.

The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 15 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

BOURNEMOUTH

BRENTFORD

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 9th Bournemouth 28 44 +13 LWLLD 12th Brentford 28 38 +4 LWWDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



