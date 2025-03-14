Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 29 clash between Bournemouth and Brentford.
The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 15 March.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
BOURNEMOUTH
BRENTFORD
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|9th
|Bournemouth
|28
|44
|+13
|LWLLD
|12th
|Brentford
|28
|38
|+4
|LWWDL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):