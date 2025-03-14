Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 29 clash between Everton and West Ham United.

The match at Goodison Park kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 15 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

EVERTON

WEST HAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 15th Everton 28 33 -4 DWDDD 16th West Ham 28 33 -16 LLWWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



