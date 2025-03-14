Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 29 clash between Everton and West Ham United.
The match at Goodison Park kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 15 March.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
EVERTON
WEST HAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|15th
|Everton
|28
|33
|-4
|DWDDD
|16th
|West Ham
|28
|33
|-16
|LLWWL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):