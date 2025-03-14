Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 29 clash between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The match at St Mary’s Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 15 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

SOUTHAMPTON

WOLVES

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 17th Wolves 28 23 -19 WLWLD 20th Southampton 28 9 -48 WLLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



