Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 29 clash between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The match at St Mary’s Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 15 March.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
SOUTHAMPTON
WOLVES
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|17th
|Wolves
|28
|23
|-19
|WLWLD
|20th
|Southampton
|28
|9
|-48
|WLLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):