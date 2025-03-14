16
  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Will Bruno score again in the league or is he gonna do a Rogers? Stay tuned to find out.

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      So exciting!

  2. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Who do you think is the worst of this lot?
    Kerkez Milenkovic Ait-Nouri

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      48 mins ago

      Bit harsh but it's RAN.

    2. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Ran

  3. Jonesfromthere
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Any Semenyo updates? Sorry if I missed it

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Beard. Impressive. Like Mr Drummond from Severance.

  4. simong1
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Pick one to replace with Bruno? Would be very short term as I plan to WC in GW30/31

    A) Palmer (ars)
    B) Bowen (eve)
    C) Mbuemo (bou)

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

  5. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    For the next 2 gws -

    A. Gvardiol
    B. Milenkovic

  6. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    53 mins ago

    Capt haaland or bruno?

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Leaning towards Haaland

  7. Manani
    • 13 Years
    42 mins ago

    A. TAA > Gvardiol
    B. Play Bednarek

    1. Manani
      • 13 Years
      just now

      A is -4

  8. Johan Queef
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    Any thoughts appreciated!

    A) TAA & Dango -> Neco & Bruno
    B) TAA, Palmer & Isak -> Neco, Bruno & Haaland (-4)

    Thanks!

  9. Ibralicious
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Best move here?

    A) Dango + TAA —> Bruno + RAN
    B) Palmer + Pedro —> Bruno + Wood
    C) Nwaneri + TAA —> MGW + Gvardiol

    Assume whoever isn’t shipped starts.

    Cheers!

