With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline on the way, we’re getting articles and team reveals from our panel of Hall of Famers and guest writers. Here, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman talks through his team and the three transfers he has lined up in Gameweek 29.

I’ve lined up three transfers and a rare minus-eight hit ahead of Saturday’s Gameweek 29 deadline. I’ll explain each of my moves in this piece, in the hope it might help one or two others in a similar situation.

Trent Alexander-Arnold > Josko Gvardiol

My defence has been performing pretty well lately, producing a steady stream of points, but with Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) and Lewis Hall (£4.9m) injured, now is the time to move one of them on.

Josko Gvardiol (£5.9m) is arguably the best choice of all to replace Alexander-Arnold, given that I plan to Wildcard in Gameweek 31. He is likely to be nailed on, has a great home fixture against Leicester City after the international break and could be good for an attacking return.

He’s mostly played as a left-back this season but carries an obvious offensive threat. Admittedly, his role can change and his underlying stats have dried up a bit recently (his last shot was in Gameweek 24), but if he plays behind a ‘proper’ winger like Jeremy Doku (£6.2m), which opens up space in the channel for him to exploit, Gvardiol should do well, particularly against weaker opposition like Leicester.

Abdukodir Khusanov (£5.0m) and Nico Gonzalez (£6.0m) have settled in well, too. They’ve played in each of Manchester City’s last four matches (nfo/tot/LIV/NEW), a period that has seen Pep Guardiola’s side concede just 3.25 expected goals (xG), so there is clean sheet potential.

Above: Teams sorted by expected goals conceded (xGC) – last four matches



