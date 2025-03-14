244
  1. zolapower
    • 15 Years
    43 mins ago

    Who scores more this week only?

    Kluivert Vs Dango AND Gvardiol??

    1. yanky
      • 15 Years
      just now

      prob kluivert tbh unless gvardiol gets an attacking return

  2. yanky
    • 15 Years
    41 mins ago

    a) FOR -4PT HIT
    Pickford
    Castagne Colwill Gvardiol
    Kluivert Bruno Mbuemo Dango*
    JPedro Haaland* Wood

    b) FOR FREE
    Pickford
    Castagne Colwill Greaves* Gvardiol
    Kluivert Bruno Mbeumo Palmer*
    JPedro Wood

    1. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      A

    2. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

  3. Count Olaf
      37 mins ago

      (Repost from last page)

      For the next 2 weeks

      A) Palmer + Kluivert + Wood

      or

      B) Bowen + Dango + Haaland

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 11 Years
        17 mins ago

        B

      2. Bleh
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        B

      3. Count Olaf
          10 mins ago

          Interesting, thanks

        • Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          Do Kluivert over Bowen regardless imo B

          1. Count Olaf
              just now

              Thanks. Unfortunately I can't get Kluivert unless I sell Dango as I'm on 3x Bournemouth. That's the reason I'm leaning slightly towards A, it's practically 1 extra player considering Dango's minutes.

        • Pep's Money Laundry
          • 9 Years
          37 mins ago

          A. Dango to Bruno (play with 10 men)
          B. Hall to RAN (Dango being the 11th man, should get at least a point)

          1. GC123
            • 3 Years
            16 mins ago

            B. You won’t want Bruno from 30. Can get rid of Dango next week although he might start v Ipswich

            1. Pep's Money Laundry
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Thanks

        • Bleh
          • 8 Years
          35 mins ago

          Bottomed. Best move here? 1 FT, 2.4 ITB. Will probably WC 30/31.

          A. Hall > Aina (bench Faes)
          B. Any mid > Bruno (play Faes vs MUN)

          Pickford
          Gabriel, Gvardiol, Robinson, Faes
          Palmer, Mbeumo, Bowen, Kluivert
          Wood, Wissa

          (Fabianski, Salah, Isak, Hall*)

          1. MikeS
            • 10 Years
            13 mins ago

            Palmer to Bruno and isak to haaland -4

            1. Bleh
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Thanks, not sure I want to lose Isak as I bought him for about a mill cheaper than his current price. May get Haaland on WC though.

          2. Count Olaf
              10 mins ago

              A

              1. Bleh
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Cheers, think this makes the most sense - just a tad boring!

            • Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              4 mins ago

              I live Bruno upside if you are WC 30and do Hall next week or WC

              1. Bleh
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Thanks, trouble is I haven’t decided if I’m WC’ing in 30 or 31 yet!

          3. putana
            • 6 Years
            27 mins ago

            which do you prefer?

            a) dango + elanga

            b) bruno + evanilson (-4). bench dango

            1. OptimusBlack
              • 11 Years
              just now

              B

          4. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            26 mins ago

            Help.
            1ft
            Raya Fabs
            Munoz Hall Trent Huijsen Myko
            Salah Sarr Kluivert Palmer Mbeumo
            Mateta Darwin Isak

            Punts for Sarr and Darwin have paid off.

            But was going to FH to you know a template FH team

            Sels Raya
            Kerkez Milkolevoic (so) Timber Robinson Gabriel
            Bruno Kluivert Bowen Son Mitoma
            Haaland Wood Evanilson

            But with Trent and Hall out kind of ruins that idea as with Darwin it a -4 for the next three GWs

            Maybe WC?
            Have AM chip left WC and FH BB

            Sels Areola
            Gabriel Gvardiol Williams Ago (wolves) *Munoz
            Kluivert Bowen Bruno Minteh (Salah)
            Haaland Evanilson* Mateta

            Could do Mateta to Wood and or get in a Williams to Livermento?

            Sorry for the long post and the pun, as I haven't had Wood all season and could take him on ?

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              19 mins ago

              I don't know its very long winded and its late. You could get through the week with a -4, or fh. I wouldn't recommend wc.

              1. Crunchie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                17 mins ago

                Hi mate. I only have 6 players this week basically. SBut Trent Darwin and Darwin are a -8 next week and using a FH basically

                Both side are pretty similar

                1. McGurn
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Genuinely want to help but your post was too long. Can you summarise?

                  1. Crunchie
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Yes I have 6 players blanking but I have Trent Hall injury, was going to FH last week

                    I may have to WC now and use FH 33 or 34, if fixtures go my way I could AM31 FH34 BB later but if not BB 32 FH 33

                    Thanks ever so much

                    1. Crunchie
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Basically the team I have at the moment would you WC now or later?

                    2. jonnybhoy
                      • 12 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      -8 and get 9 out is what i would do. Either that or FH. Gonna be the same situ bgw or gw 29 in terms of not having a full XI. Just depends what week you think will be worse. If you think its this week FH this week

                      1. Crunchie
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Cheers.

                        Thanks for looking it a long post

                    3. McGurn
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 15 Years
                      1 min ago

                      It totally depends on your chip situation. Are you looking long term or short term? I assumed i was doing the FH this week until i saw my team. The players i wanted short term were also viable long term and those i was selling were ok go leave? Eg Watkins to Haaland, Trent to Gvardiol. I raised a team with a -4. Anything more is questionable, but dont be afraid to take a hit. I appreciate it is not advice as such, i never suggest players, it is more about the mentality. Good luck mate x

          5. yanky
            • 15 Years
            26 mins ago

            ) Greaves > NWilliams -4 hit
            b) Colwill > Kerkez -4 hit
            c) Colwill > Milenkovic -4 hit
            d) start Colwill Greaves for free

            1. Pep's Money Laundry
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              Avoiding hits this week will be a rank boast this week, so D

            2. Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              Who would you prefer and hold for next week? A

          6. PL Ball
            • 13 Years
            25 mins ago

            A) Gibbs-White
            B) Semenyo

            1. putana
              • 6 Years
              15 mins ago

              B because of 30

          7. Gudjohnsen
            • 8 Years
            23 mins ago

            Just finished binge watching Adolecence on Netflix.

            Absolutely devastating.

            Great acting and writing.

            1. Weasel Boy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              10 mins ago

              Will watch that

            2. jonnybhoy
              • 12 Years
              2 mins ago

              Iv just finished all 4 tonight it was superb. Ep 3 was brilliant

          8. OptimusBlack
            • 11 Years
            23 mins ago

            Which is better ??
            A- Bruno Evanilson
            B- Kluivert Marmosh
            I feel B more Differental

            1. putana
              • 6 Years
              3 mins ago

              Marmoush is risky. Hard to know if he starts in 29 or 30

              1. OptimusBlack
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Okay Cheers

            2. Bleh
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              I think A edges it. B more of a punt for sure though.

            3. Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              a bit I like both Kluivert and Bruno this week

              But Kluivert and Evanilson GW30

          9. Bleh
            • 8 Years
            21 mins ago

            Who are people captaining this week?

            I’m currently on Wood, but then again I don’t own Haaland.

            1. McGurn
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              2 mins ago

              I am also on Wood at the moment! Sorry are we still talking about about fantasy football?

              1. Bleh
                • 8 Years
                just now

                LOL thanks, glad I’m not alone!

          10. Pep's Money Laundry
            • 9 Years
            20 mins ago

            Pick two defenders for the next couple of weeks (own Gabriel)?

            A. Gvardiol
            B. RAN
            C. Aina (own Sels and also Wood)
            D. Someone else

            1. SpaceCadet
              • 11 Years
              19 mins ago

              AB

            2. Bleh
              • 8 Years
              16 mins ago

              AC

            3. jonnybhoy
              • 12 Years
              15 mins ago

              AC

          11. SpaceCadet
            • 11 Years
            20 mins ago

            Repost. Need to move before price changes. Better option here? Plan to WC gw31.

            A. Taa Sarr > milenkovic Bruno
            B. Taa palmer isak > milenkovic Bruno Haaland -4

            pickford
            gabriel myko huijsen greaves
            palmer mbeumo kluivert
            wood wissa

            valsi salah taa isak sarr

            1. Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              11 mins ago

              B Sarr is great next week

            2. Pep's Money Laundry
              • 9 Years
              just now

              A

          12. Captain Mal
              18 mins ago

              Is Milenkovic the best sub 5m defender to own for the next two?

              1. jonnybhoy
                • 12 Years
                15 mins ago

                Him or williams

                1. Captain Mal
                    2 mins ago

                    Thanks!

              2. jonnybhoy
                • 12 Years
                18 mins ago

                Repost to make transfers tonight. What to do?

                Pickford
                Gvardiol Robinson Mykolenko Mazaroui VDB*
                Palmer Bowen Mbuemo Kluivert
                Wood (C)

                Fab Mateta* Salah* Isak*

                A) VDB to Kerkez/N Williams -4pts
                B) Palmer and Isak to Semenyo and Haaland (C) -8pts
                C) Isak to Evanilson -4pts
                D) Play with 10 men likely with no VDB - no hit

                1. Captain Mal
                    13 mins ago

                    Wouldn't take a hit for a defender, so C or D for me, probably D

                    1. jonnybhoy
                      • 12 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      No def in option B. You ruling out haaland

                  • Crunchie
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    Doesn't VDB start if not A bit if you want to captain Haaland B

                    Could you have a quick look at mine sorry it's late I have to do them tonight too

                    1. jonnybhoy
                      • 12 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Replied to you there

                2. DV8R
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 13 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Dango -> Kluivert for a hit? I'll also captain Kluivert

                3. Crunchie
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  If you had y players blanking but also Had Trent Hall and Darwin to deal with would you WC and use FH 3r or 33 depending on which way it goes.

                  My post is long

                  If anyone has got the time. That would be lovely

                  1. Crunchie
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    If you had 6 players blanking but also Had Trent Hall and Darwin to deal with would you WC and use FH 3r or 33 depending on which way it goes.

                    My post is long

                    If anyone has got the time. That would be lovely

                    1. Bleh
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      With 6 blanking, I’d be tempted to WC or at least FH. That’s half a team.

                4. FCSB
                  • 9 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  Currently have AM WC FH BB left; those in a similar situation, what’s your plan?

                  Thinking something like:

                  WC30/31
                  BB33
                  FH34
                  AM36-38

                  1. Bleh
                    • 8 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Similar. I’m thinking WC31, BB32, FH34, AM36-38.

                  2. Crunchie
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    1 min ago

                    WC or FH this week I have y blankets but with Trent Hall and Darwin I may WC

                    AM31 if predictions go right.

                    FH 34 if not then BB32 FH33

                  3. Pep's Money Laundry
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    This is also my current plan too but also keeping options open to do:

                    WC30
                    AM31 -33
                    FH34
                    BB36 or 37

                    First option sows allow to delay wc until gw32 too

                5. Norco
                  • 10 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Elanga or Hudson-Odoi?

                  1. Hazz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    Prefer Elanga slightly, plus the corners.

                6. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  A) Cunha/Isak/TAA > Haaland/Isak/Willams [-4]

                  A: Wary of Willams start vs. MUN, but could do Hall > Gvardiol GW30.

                  B) Cunha/Palmer/TAA/Hall > Haaland/Bruno/Milenkovc/Willams [-8]

                  B: Leaves exact ITB for Dango > Sarr (SOU).

                  1. Hazz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    A should be Isak > Evanilson soz

                  2. Crunchie
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Hey Hazz got Isak twice on A

                  3. Crunchie
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Ah Bruno is a good one week Punt B but do you want him after or could you bench him?

                7. yanky
                  • 15 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  cant wait for a Marmoush starting leak to put a spanner into my Haaland in plans

                8. the dom 1
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Captain?

                  a. Wood

                  b. Bruno

                  Cheers

                9. Price Changes
                  rainy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Price changes 15th March

                  Rises:
                  B.Fernandes 8.5
                  Gabriel 6.4
                  Gvardiol 6.0
                  Evanilson 5.7
                  João Pedro 5.6
                  Aina 5.4
                  Kerkez 5.2
                  Milenković 4.9

                  Falls:
                  Salah 13.7
                  Isak 9.3
                  Alexander-Arnold 7.4
                  Young 4.4
                  Veltman 4.3
                  Dúbravka 4.2

