  1. STRNATOR
    • 3 Years
    34 mins ago

    Sels
    Gabriel – Aina – Kerkez – Mykolenko
    Palmer – Kluivert – Bowen – Mbeumo
    Wood – Wissa

    Sub.: O´Shea, Isak, Salah
    2x FT

    A) ROLL
    B) Mykolenko & Wissa TO Ait-Nouri & Evanilson

    THANK YOU!

    1. Zero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      A imo

    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

    3. Il Capitano
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

    4. Traction Engine Foot
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Saving transfers is like gold dust this week

      Open Controls
  2. Il Capitano
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    2FT 2.5m

    Pickford
    Gabriel Robinson Huijsen Greaves
    Palmer Mbeumo Kluivert Dango
    Wood Wissa

    Fab - Salah Isak TAA

    A) TAA + Dango > Gvardiol + Bruno (Wood/Bruno cap)
    B) TAA + Palmer + Isak > Gvardiol + Bruno + Haaland (-4) (Haaland cap and bench Robinson/Dango)

    1. Zero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      A imo, especially if you have a WC left

      1. Il Capitano
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yeah, should have mentioned WCing 30/31, A does seem the most logical

    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

  3. Zero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    31 mins ago

    For those fielding Gvardiol for a hit is a fair move, right? 2 points at the very least you'd think mitigates the -4.

    Thanks!

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      I would say if you don't have three playing defenders then a hit is the way to go.

  4. KneejerkJoe
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    How nailed is Cresswell for rest of season?

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Pretty nailed at the moment, but long term who knows.

  5. Lanley Staurel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    27 mins ago

    Final selection query - help/opinions required please.

    Play:
    A) Minteh (away at Man City)
    B) Cucarrela (away at Arsenal)

    1. Gommy
      • 15 Years
      11 mins ago

      A) Back the more advanced/attacking player.

    2. Il Capitano
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

    3. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

    4. Lanley Staurel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      Thanks all - thats a consensus then. Will put it through the comparison tool too.

    5. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      just now

      a

  6. lekalatch
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Have been settled on WC30, but now I’m thinking why not do it now? How big will the difference be?

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      I've been mulling over this too but don't want to regret not having it later on...

    2. Gommy
      • 15 Years
      12 mins ago

      All depends on your chip strategy.

      If you want to shape your WC towards using a BB for the Doubles, You won't know who's doubling until WC30.

      Better yet, WC31, as we should also know when those doubles are by then.

    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      WC29 means you have maximum 3 from the 4 blanking teams, all of whom have doubles and/or are good options beyond 29. You limit that too much for me with a WC29

    4. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      We don’t know the full doubles & blanks as the TV schedules have yet to be decided

    5. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      risky

    6. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/03/14/fpl-gameweek-29-wildcard-pros-cons-and-three-possible-drafts

  7. The Iceman
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    Bottomed on previous article. How's the below for a -4 chaps?

    Isak > Evanilson
    Rogers > Kluivert
    Dango > Bruno Fernandes (-4)

    Yay or nay? Any other suggestions?

    1. Rajveer
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Definitely C

      1. Odikostar
        • 10 Years
        just now

        he is doing all of em

    2. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      good

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Cheers. Tempted to WC but going to stay strong and save it.

  8. gomez123
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    Any good WC teams floating around? Asking for a friend

    1. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/03/14/fpl-gameweek-29-wildcard-pros-cons-and-three-possible-drafts

  9. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Trent to which £4.7m max defender (to fund Bruno and Haaland)

    A. Murillo
    B. Mykolenko
    C. Mazraoui

    (other defenders not beginning with M but within budget could be used....)

    1. Rajveer
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

    2. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      just now

      a

  10. Rajveer
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Pickford
    Gabriel Robinson Agbadou Harwood-Bellis
    Kluivert Palmer Bruno(C) Mbeumo
    Wood Evanilson

    Fabianski Salah Isak TAA
    0.1itb

    Did Cunha,Hall & Rogers > Evanilson,Agbadou &Bruno..

    A) GTG
    B) TAA > Gvardiol (-8)
    C) TAA > Milenkovic (-8)

    Thank you

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      I’m consider B/C only got 10, so either should get 2 points & anything else is a bonus making -4 actually -2?

      1. Rajveer
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        I have 11 playing currently counting Harwood Bellis..Is it worth bringing in gvardiol/Nott def for a -8 (since I am already on -4) and bench Harwood?

        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Southampton are equal for the lowest ever points score in PL history & you have a defender, I’d say it covers the hit

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      B and C are only -4? If you have taken a -4 then its only an extra -4.

      I don't see Harwood Bellis scoring more than 2 so I'd be tempted by B

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Thx

      2. Rajveer
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes probably will take the chance on a -8 transferring out Bellis..Thank you

  11. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Best combo for GW29 (either requires a -4):

    A)
    Semenyo, Evanilson, Haaland

    B)
    Palmer, Beto, Haaland

    1. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      a

  12. Manani
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    A. TAA + Hall > Kerkez + Gvardiol
    B. Palmer + Isak + TAA > MGW+ Haaland (Play Bednerak)

    Will WC 30/31

  13. ZeBestee
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Choose 1 for short to long term;

    1) Wissa
    2) Evanilson

  14. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Who should I get for a -4 as a replacement for TAA?

    A) Gvardiol
    B) NFO defender

  15. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    A if not on FH, but wouldn't expect a CS this week.

  16. ZeBestee
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    When is the best time to use FH? I can do max -12 this week, is it worth a free hit?

    Sels
    Gabriel Kerkez Aina
    Bruno Kluivert Mbeumo Palmer
    J. Pedro Evanilson Wood

