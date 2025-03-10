45
  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Salaaah!

    1. iFash@FPL
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I’m still captaining him in GW29; you never know… 🙂

  2. Heiro
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Hi all,

    Have 4FT - 15k

    Looking at the following:
    TAA, Chowdury, Henderson
    --> Sells, RAN Elanga.

    Leaves me

    Sells
    Gabriel, Mykolenko, Robinson, AIT
    Elanga, Palmer, Foden, Dango, Gibbs White,
    Wissa, Wood

    I have another free and 1.8 but want to leave AM options open.

    What do you think?

    1. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Choudhury? You're doing so well if you've been carrying him for a while!

      Henderson is a great option for the DGW as a GK in a few weeks, so if you can afford to bench him and bring in a different playing keeper instead of your sub keeper, that's probably better. For example, most sub keepers are £4.0m and Jose Sa is just £4.3m. A great option for this week with a likely clean sheet and cheap enough to sit on your bench in future.

  3. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Pickford
    Gabriel Timber Greaves Dunk*
    Palmer Mbuemo Semenyo Dango
    Isak Cunha*

    (Fab TAA Salah Isak)
    2FT & 0.5m

    Cunha, Dango & Dunk > Evanilson, Kluivert & Milenkovic for -4?

  4. CONNERS
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    I'd go with the first draft, but you just know it'll be draft 3 that does best.

  5. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    £10.6m to spend on two defenders for next week only. So far I've got Kerkez, RAN and triple Forest. Who you picking?

    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 3 Years
      55 mins ago

      Someone Everton, maybe Cucarella also.

    2. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Gvardiol + Mazraoui

  6. Gubby-Allen
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    1st one with the captinancy in Wood would be my choice but most of the top 2 teams players are owned.

    I never understood Free hits in reduced game weeks. This season again, the fixtures do not suggest many points.

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      FH in BGW make sense if there are very few fixtures and involve teams u usually wouldn't get players from. My best ever week in FPL was FHing Trossard(c) and two more Brighton players. Biggest green arrow ever

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Also depends on fixtures the blankets have either side

        FH this week could make sense for those loaded up on pool Newcastle and palace. They have great fixtures either side.

  7. Pumpkinhead
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Could someone do my a favor and let me know which teams are likely to double in 33?

    I knew I would have to WC/FH this week as I held many CPL, Pool, NEW players. I'm siding towards WC but want to make sure I'm putting in players for the long term as well.

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      Villa city most likely

      Followed by palace is they beat Fulham in the cup

      The rest nobody knows for sure. Forest/Brighton/Fulham/Bournemouth double if they win but could be 33/36

      1. Pumpkinhead
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thanks friend!

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      Man City with eve and Villa and then

      Villa with NEW and mci.

      After that ...

      Crystal Palace
      Fulham
      BHA
      WHU
      SOU
      BOU
      ARS
      Man Utd all could double in gw33

      Or later on in gw36.

  8. Wild Rover
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    The spoon feeding is reaching ridiculous levels. 🙄 If people can’t pick their own FH team for one week, they should look for a new hobby.

    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 13 Years
      46 mins ago

      Good shout WR

    2. Tomerick
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      Feed us Mummy Rover!

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      Alternatively it would also be ridiculous for an FPL site not to have an article covering it.

      People can chose and compare how they like.

    4. OverTinker
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      we can't do anything about it so lets ignore it

      1. Zalk
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        A rational thinker

    5. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      But could you please help me and tell me how I should be holding the spoon? 😀

    6. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      What do you want the content on this fantasy football website to be if not fantasy football advice?

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Autobiography of Angela White

  9. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Who’s the best captain and VC this week?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      You'd think Wood, Bruno or Haaland.

      1. STHH
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        I think those three players are a very important trio to attain this week. Even better if they can be got to without damaging buy-back potential of other key players.

      2. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thanks guys. I have Wood and Haaland. Swore I would never buy Bruno again.
        Not sure I trust Haaland so will probably go with Woody.

  10. Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    50 mins ago

    Has to be hail mary imo. Pointless picking the template.

    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      I'll FH and get rinsed by Mbeumo and Wood hauls like every other week, no doubt.

      Palmer will bang a hattrick, Gabriel will score a brace etc.

    2. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      I've been top of most of my mini-leagues for about two months but recently everything has been going against me in terms of 50/50s. I imagine I'll have the same, with my non free-hit team becoming an irritating red arrow. Luck has not been on my side.

      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        I've been on a similar slide myself. But it's not my fault tbf.

  11. SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    This is my current GW29 team with 2FT + 4.0 itb left

    Sels
    Timber, Kerkez, Robinson, Harwood
    Palmer, Mbeumo, Kluivert, Rogers*
    Wood, Beto

    (Fabianski, Salah*, TAA*, Isak*)

    A) Rogers > Bowen
    B) Rogers > B.Fernandes
    C) Harwood > Ait Nouri
    D) Robinson > Gvardiol
    E) Other ideas?

    1. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Assuming you still have WC, I would do B and C.

      Bruno is really a one-week punt and can stick around a bit but could have a tough time in the next few GWs. Rogers may have a DGW.

      Harwood-Bellis has scored 5 in the last 10 GWs so is a complete waste of space. Ait-Nouri has the potential to be in your team for the next 5-6 GWs scoring points and will be a good one for bench boost.

      1. SomeoneKnows
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Unfortunately my funds don't allow B + C... Can do A + C though

  12. OverTinker
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    So we know we have 2 BGWs and how many DGWs?

    1. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Between 1 and 3 . More likely 3

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      We may have 3 BGWs (29, 34 and 37) and up to 4 DGWs (32, 33, 35 and 36)

  13. The Tonberry
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    Need to find 2.6m to be able to facilitate Palmer and Cunha to Haaland and Kluivert.

    Not selling Salah or Isak so the only options really are Trent to a 4.7 defender or Mbeumo to a 5.2 mid.

    If I sell Mbeumo I have exactly 11 starters but with Dango starting. Selling Trent would leave me with 12 eligible players for BGW29.

    If Dango was likely to start then I'd do Mbeumo to CHO as I prefer Trent's fixtures going forward.

    Best 4.7 def for Trent?

    1. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I reluctantly ditched Trent. I think he'll drop in value by £0.1m so could help me get him back.

      I like Ait Nouri in defence but I think he's out of your price range.

      Mazraoui has been playing really aggressively forwards recently and is just £4.3m, playing against a pretty woeful attacking team in Leicester. He's not in many active squads any more.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Williams or Agbadou

  14. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Saving FH for later, currently got 10 hit for 11?

    Took out Cunha, Dango > Evanilson, Bruno -4

    Worth getting either Forest or Gvardiol for Munoz or Trent.

    Captain either Bruno, Wood or Evanilson?

    Raya,
    Nouri, #Trent, Myko, Huijsen
    Kluivert, Mbeumo, Palmer, Bruno
    Wood, Evanilson

    Fabs #Isak, #Salah, #Munoz

    2.2

  15. The Night Trunker.
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    There have been signs that Chelsea have shown signs of cohesion even with such a bloated squad this season.
    However, lately the disjointed and lacklustre nature of the beast has returned with a vengeance.
    Palmer out feels great at last.
    Why did I wait so long?

  16. Manani
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    best defender till WC31?

    thinking Kerkez?

