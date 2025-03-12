87
  1. EL tridente
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Please rate this FH team
    Sels
    Dalot, Gvardiol, Ait-Nouri,
    Palmer, Gibbs White, Mbeumo, Bruno, Kluivert,
    Haaland, Wood

    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Would pick Mazraoui over Dalot if you're going United - he can actually cross the ball and should have scored on Sunday. Wouldn't have Palmer either - go all in on City with Foden or Marmoush maybe?

    2. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Agree with Jim - even De Ligt or (if fit) Maguire carry decent goal threat.

      If FH, I think Palmer has to go as well.

  2. Westfield Irons ⭐️
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Thoughts please?
    Out: Isak Cunha TAA
    In: Haaland Evanlison Agbadou (-4)
    BGW29 team
    Pickford
    Castagne Andersen Agbadou Huijsen
    Bruno Palmer Kluivert
    Haaland Wood Evanilson
    (Salah Rogers Hall)
    Rubbish defence but not expecting many clean sheets in 29 and attack looks good in 29 and 30. GTG?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Should cover the hit so gtg.

    2. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Solid

  3. gomez123
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Any good WC teams on here….asking for a friend

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      On Friday there will be.

  4. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours ago

    Marmoush or Evanilson?

    1. Wengers Apprentice
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      100% Evanilson. Better minutes and value.

  5. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Best option here? 2 fts, 0.8m itb. WC gw31.

    A. Taa palmer isak > milenkovic bruno haaland -4?
    B. Taa Sarr > milenkovic mgw
    C. Something else?

    pickford
    gabriel myko huijsen greaves
    palmer mbeumo kluivert
    wood wissa

    valsi salah taa isak sarr

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      How badly would you like the extra Isak money on WC?

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Not sure what you mean, but plan to get Isak back on wc

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          Selling equals more on WC unless you bought him late. Means less for rest of team until you finally sell.

    2. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      A if you’re chasing and/or back Haaland or Bruno with captaincy. B otherwise

  6. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Pickford
    Gabriel Timber Greaves Dunk*
    Palmer Mbuemo Semenyo Dango
    Isak Cunha*

    (Fab TAA Salah Isak)
    2FT & 0.5m

    A) Cunha, Dango & Dunk > Evanilson, Kluivert & Milenkovic -4

    B) Cunha, Palmer & TAA > Haaland, Kluivert & Williams -4

    Thoughts?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Pretend the NFO defenders get the same, it's Palmer + Evan vs Dango + Haaland.
      Would you captain Haaland?

    2. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Can you do Cunha Dango Palmer out? Haaland Kluivert and someone (MGW?) in?

  7. Manani
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    no Haaland/Wood, next best to (C)?

    Marmoush?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Bruno maybe.

    2. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Has to be Bruno, surely? Then Kluivert

  8. dansmith1985
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Fab,TAA and Neto to Sels,Kerkez and Bruno for a hit?

    1. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      I like it

  9. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Yes, for the potential upside before wildcard

  10. FPL Scoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Don’t think Haaland is a feasible option here without FH. 3FT, £0.0m ITB - which option looks best?

    A) Diaz Mateta Palmer to Bruno(c) Marmoush Son/MGW/any £10.1m midfielder
    B) Diaz Mateta TAA to Bruno(c) Marmoush Gvardiol/any other defender - but would bench Robinson(TOT)
    C) Diaz TAA to Bruno(c) Gvardiol/any other defender - no benching headache

    Verbruggen (Valdimarsson)
    Aït-Nouri Milenkovic Huijsen Robinson (TAA)
    Kluivert Mbeumo Palmer (Salah Diaz)
    Wood (Mateta Isak)

    Thanks in advance, all!

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      A for me, FPL Fatman Scoop.

      1. FPL Scoop
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Cheers, Virg. Selling Palmer still somehow feels risky… especially with Marmoush a potential minutes risk.

        Who’d be your replacement of choice? MGW the go-to, Son only appealing if Ange gets the sack before the weekend?

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Might get City team leaks remember, so Foden and De Bruyne could be options too.

          1. FPL Scoop
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            This is a good point…

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      C looks straightforward enough.

      1. FPL Scoop
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        I’m kinda thinking so too, just something (rightly or wrongly) steering me towards getting a City attacker of some kind (not counting Gvardiol in that!)

  11. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Ignoring price difference, who would folks pick between Bruno and Kluivert over the next 2 GWs?

    Bruno:
    - 0.22 npxG/90 and 0.30xA/90
    - all set pieces
    - Leicester (A) and Forest (A)
    - potential captaincy in 29 if no Haaland

    Kluivert:
    - 0.27npxG/90 and 0.17xA/90
    - pens and corners
    - Brentford (H) and Ipswich (H)

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      2 hours ago

      I am planning Both. If only one then kluivert no doubt because of fixture gw30. Gl

    2. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Both ideally, but Kluivert if just one

    3. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Kluivert

      Forest (A) might as well be a blank gameweek for us

    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Damn this is making me think. I was on Bruno but I can't deny that Kluivert has looked good.

    5. Il Capitano
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Would prioritise Kluivert

  12. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Yes if you captain
    No otherwise

    Getting haaland for me also means losing value on isak so not so keen

  13. PGR
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Best Nottingham Forest defender to bring in?
    Can't afford Aina, so who's the best option amongst Milenkovic, Murillo and Williams?

    1. Kinder Mbueno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Milenkovic

  14. Punk as Fuchs
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    I can field 11 this GW without any transfers:

    Sels
    RAN - Gabriel - Gvardiol - Mykolenko
    Kluivert - Elanga - Palmer - Mbuemo
    Wood - JP

    (Fab - Salah* - TAA* - Isak*)

    1FT, 0.1ITB, WC, FH and BB all still available. 50+ points clear at the top of my two main mini leagues.

    G2G right? Palmer has been frustrating so could do him to Bruno, but Palmer is still 50%+ ownership, so I could just play safe and hold him.

    1. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      At the moment that is GTG.

  15. waltzingmatildas
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Which do you prefer?
    A) Bruno, Evanilson
    B) Kluivert, Marmoush

    I guess I could go Kluivert and Evanilson but seems a bit much

    1. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      think I prefer A in that scenario

  16. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Any thoughts on which option you prefer below would be hugely appreciated:

    A) TAA, Palmer, Gakpo > Gvardiol, Elanga, Haaland -8 (Isak for free next week)

    B) TAA, Mbuemo, Gakpo > Gvardiol, Dibling, Haaland -8 (either no Isak for for a -4 next week)

    C) Cucurella, Palmer, Gakpo > Ait-Nouri, Dibling, Haaland -8 (Isak for free subject to 0.1 price movements)

    D) Palmer & Gakpo > Dibling & Haaland - 4 (Isak for -4 next week)

    E) Palmer & Gakpo > Kluivert & Haaland -4 (means Isak for -4 next week, triple Bournemouth this week)

    1. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      14 mins ago

      E

    2. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      13 mins ago

      I like Kluivert and prefer to minimise hits in a BGW

      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        it was probably my least considered route, but looking at them on paper now i think it's starting to make more and more sense as really I only want to do a -8 over the next two weeks at most.

        next week i'd do TAA & Wood > Munoz & Isak for -4

        If I did A or E however it essentially becomes Gvardiol & Elanga vs Cucurella & Kluivert across this and next week

    3. waltzingmatildas
      • 14 Years
      just now

      E

  17. Merlin the Wraith
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    1FT & 0.1itb. For a Dango replacement for GW29/30. Nwaneri or CHO?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Nwaneri not guaranteed to start in 30

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Actually may not start in 29 either, need more info with UCL game tonight

    2. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      CHO of the two I think

    3. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Thanks both, I did fancy the Ips fixture so CHO it'll be. Will hold out for Gunners news ref Saka, happy to let Palmer keep that seat warm for now.

  18. HD7
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Hey mates,

    Considering WC in 29 instead of waiting a few more weeks:

    Sels
    Gvardiol RAN Kerkez Cresswell
    Bruno Kluivert MGW
    Haaland Wood Evanilson

    Sa Salah Munoz Sarr

    And then get Isak Mateta and maybe Gordon for the DGWs of the respective teams. Thoughts?
    Obviously choosing Haaland over Palmer is 50/50 but you have to take some risks. Any changes you would make to this team?

    1. Weeb Kakashi
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Good team. Look down. On a WC as well.

      I'd rather Kluivert over Bruno. And have Isak already on the bench for Evanilson. You'd 100% want Isak come GW31. So save a transfer down the line. Since for us transfers will be important as we WC early. Bruno has meh fixtures later. Very unattractive to me.

      1. HD7
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks. I saw this team yesterday here and I really dont want to waste more time with my current team. The idea is Bruno Wood to some mid priced midfielder and Isak in 31. Also Mateta in 32. Though I really dont rate away to Newcastle and City as good fixtures. Even if Palace are in form.

  19. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Quick question: if you play the Assistant manager chip can you not play any other chip for 3 game weeks?

    I have AM along with FH, WC and BB. Trying to figure out when to best play them.

    Thanks!

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      45 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/01/24/fpl-mystery-chip-revealed-what-is-it-when-can-it-be-played/

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 8 Years
        43 mins ago

        Thanks. That’s awful it locks out 3 weeks

        1. HD7
          • 8 Years
          21 mins ago

          This is why a lot of players decided to play it earlier. I decided to wait for Newcastle or Palace from 30-32. But in hindsight playing it on Slot and then Glasner in recent weeks worked out very well

          1. RAFA THE GAFFA
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Thanks. Best off WC this week then? I have 8 players. Not been in the loop much this season

  20. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Hello fellow managers,

    I'm in the mood for contributing today and making people make more informed decisions for the next couple of stressful weeks.
    I noticed that scheduling dates between next round of FA Cup and their subsequent PL games is overlooked on here, so I would like to offer a word of caution for some of the popular BGW picks and their upcoming fixtures (probably more useful to non-FH29 managers)

    Man City:
    FA Cup fixture vs Bournemouth – March 30th
    GW30 vs Leicester – April 2nd
    GW31 vs Manchester United – April 6th

    Bournemouth:
    FA Cup fixture vs Manchester City – March 30th
    GW30 vs Ipswich – April 2nd
    GW31 vs West Ham – April 5th

    Brighton:
    FA Cup fixture vs Nottingham Forest – March 29th
    GW30 vs Aston Villa – April 2nd
    GW31 vs Crystal Palace – April 5th

    Nottingham Forest:
    FA Cup fixture vs Brighton – March 29th
    GW30 vs Manchester United – April 1st
    GW31 vs Aston Villa – April 5th

    Crystal Palace:
    FA Cup fixture vs Fulham – March 29th
    GW30 vs Southampton – April 2nd
    GW31 vs Brighton – April 5th

    Players that I believe have a chance to be affected by this scheduling and therefore be benched for one of the PL games after FA cup:

    Man City: Foden, Savinho, Marmoush
    Bournemouth: Evanilson
    Brighton: Joao Pedro
    Nottingham Forest: Elanga, Gibbs White, Hudson Odoi, even Wood by some small chance that Nuno starts him in FA cup and decides to play Awoniyi in one of PL games
    Crystal Palace – Sarr

    Again, not trying to be a scaremonger, just pointing out something that should be taken into account for managers like me who are wildcarding somewhere in 31/32, but not Free hitting in 29.

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      58 mins ago

      I am a bit concerned by evanilson. Maybe Dango will get more minutes than planned? Thanks for your post

      1. Silecro
        • 7 Years
        54 mins ago

        I reckon he definitely starts one of Ipswich or West Ham, so there's that

        1. FourLokoLeipzig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          24 mins ago

          Would you prefer Beto in that case?

          1. Silecro
            • 7 Years
            10 mins ago

            Yes, as long as you dont have a problem with him playing Liverpool in GW30, or if you can bench him

    2. theplayer
      • 11 Years
      48 mins ago

      It's definitely something to consider for GW30.

      I think it's clear though that Forest are prioritising the league and qualifying for Champions League.

    3. waltzingmatildas
      • 14 Years
      38 mins ago

      Interesting, thanks

  21. Weeb Kakashi
    • 9 Years
    55 mins ago

    RMWCT

    Sa
    Gabriel Gvardiol RAN Murillo
    Palmer Bowen Kluivert Semenyo
    Haaland Wood

    Henderson. Sarr Isak Burn

    Bowen> Gordon for GW31

    Will have 3 FT's out of WC in GW30.
    Plan is to BB 30, TC 32, FH 33
    Will have 5FT's for 34.

    1. HD7
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Semenyo is the one I would change. His output isnt good. Now if you hope that this will change is another story

  22. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    55 mins ago

    Got 2FT. These moves are a no-brainer right?

    Cunha to Evanilson
    Trent to RAN/Kerkez

    1. Weeb Kakashi
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Not at all. Don't like Evanilson.
      The other one looks fine

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        Why don't you like evanilson?

        1. Weeb Kakashi
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          Minutes risk. Dango has done well. Might take a game or 2 out of Evanilson as the FA Cup game as well as 31,32 come quick.

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            just now

            I have Dango and not so sure about selling him now...

  23. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    39 mins ago

    New Community Article
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/03/12/ffs-head-to-head-leagues-gameweek-28-round-up-2

    Lord’s detailed monthly roundup on how the Head-to-Head Leagues stand after Gameweek 28.

  24. RoyaleBlue
    • 13 Years
    35 mins ago

    Cunha + Palmer + TAA -> Haaland(C) + Kluivert + Gvardiol (-4) ?

    GW 31 WC

    1. Karan14
      • 8 Years
      just now

      It’s a tempting one for sure.

  25. HD7
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Do you think there is a chance that Marmoush is the wat to go and not Haaland?
    Points-wise. A few years ago when I used the WC it was between Vardy, Neto and Iheanacho Lindgard. We know how it finished. My point is Vardy was more safe and expensive but still Iheanacho was the player to get back then

    1. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Well thats the part of luck in the fpl, simply cant know the outcome. Of course there is a chance, but i personally think its still less likely Marmoush gets more points than Haaland in next weeks.

      Also, Haaland is captain option, in one way his price forces you to captain him, whereas I doubt anyone will captain Marmoush

  26. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Better option for the next 2?

    A) Evanilson (BRE, IPS) & Palmer (ars, TOT)
    B) Haaland (BHA, LEI) & Dango (BRE)

    If A would be benching Mbuemo (new) or Wood (MUN) in GW30.
    If B Dango starts this week but can bench him in GW30.

    1. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Still A because I doubt dango starts vs BRE so you basically have just Haaland

  27. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    UCL Wednesday captaincy choice?

    A: Guirassy
    B: Adeyemi
    C: Mbappe

  28. seewhyaxe
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    folks appreciate some thoughts too:

    3 FTs. 3.1m with wildcard available.

    Henderson, Fab

    TAA, Gab, Greaves, Hall, Milenkovic

    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Kluivert, Nwaneri

    Isak, Wood, Wissa

    A) Palmer, Isak and Fab ➡️MGW, Haaland and Sa.

    B) Hall and Fab ➡️ Kerkez and Sa (roll a transfer, keep Isak, play Greaves 442)

    C) Hall, Palmer, Fab ➡️ Kerkez, Bruno/Bowen and Sa?

  29. beerhockeyrock
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    8 mins ago

    This article basically answered my question, anyone want to weigh in?
    Dead ending team WC 31 I've got 11 playing, chasing in my mini league
    Loads of money from off loading Trent and Palmer
    -4 Wissa > Haaland ??? I was on yes before article, I'm back to no

    Current
    Raya
    AWB-Aina-Robinson-Kerkez
    Juliverty-Mbueno-MGW-Nwaneri
    Wissa-Wood (C)

    Flappy-Munoz-Isak-Salah

  30. The Mighty Whites
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    A: Play two of Colwill, Bednarek & Dango
    B: Play one of Colwill / Bednarek & Dango to CHO (-4).

