Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 32 got underway on Thursday night in London, as Bromley were held to a 2-2 draw by League Two leaders Walsall.

Bristol City and Norwich City then met in the Friday night Championship game.

None of these clubs are in our Gameweek 32 Scout Picks, however, so it’s a Saturday deadline for our seven-strong selection this week.

All 72 EFL sides are in action in Gameweek 32, with Rotherham United and Wycombe Wanderers the only sides ‘doubling’.

With huge prizes up for grabs, there's never been a better time to start playing Fantasy EFL.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 32 SCOUT PICKS

Goalkeeper

James Trafford (G) has established himself as the most consistent Fantasy goalkeeper, as he very rarely disappoints. The Burnley man is both the highest selected one (18.9%) and the top scorer, with 223 total points. His 25 clean sheets in 36 appearances have broken multiple records in this historic season.

Up next is Swansea City (A), a side that has netted just once in three games and sit 16th in the division.

Defenders

Rotherham United’s Hakeem Odoffin (D) has been a versatile contributor this season, managing four goals (+28) alongside seven clean sheets (+35) and countless contributions. His activity on both ends of the pitch have earned him an average of 5.8 Fantasy points per game across 33 appearances. Yet ownership is only 1.7% ownership.

His true value comes in his Double Gameweek, with games against Exeter City (H) and Wycombe (H). Not only are these a couple of clean sheet opportunities but Odoffin looks likely to continue racking up the contributions.

Macauley Gillesphey (D) is in spectacular form, earning himself the top spot amongst players with 270 total points. Not only has he managed four clean sheets in his last five but he has scored twice during them. He boasts a total of 16 clean sheets this season and now faces a Wigan Athletic side with just 32 goals in 35 games.

Defender number three is Joe Low (D), as his combination of elite form and fixtures could result in a haul. Three clean sheets have come in five games, whilst his defensive activity consistently bolsters his points totals. This has helped the 23-year-old average 5.9 Fantasy points per game, a number that would make the Welshman a hot topic even in a regular Gameweek. With games against Wrexham (H) and Rotherham (A), Low is undeniably part of our backline.

Midfielders

Meanwhile, Albie Morgan (M) has been nothing short of exceptional this season, registering 11 goal contributions and 36 interceptions (+72) in just 26 appearances. It’s averaging seven Fantasy points per game, making the Blackpool man one of the most dangerous options.

He has just 0.6% ownership, which strengthens his value if you select him and receive returns. Leyton Orient (H) have conceded two goals in four of their last five outings and lost all of them, making this a great opportunity for Morgan to increase his goal involvements total.

Rotherham’s Joe Powell (M) has played a similar role this season, also dominating in interceptions with 36 of his own (+72). The versatile 26-year-old has also been an elite playmaker, registering the second-most key passes in the EFL with 76. Put this with seven assists (+21) and he’s reached 192 Fantasy points.

Exeter and Wycombe have both looked vulnerable at the back this season, so Powell’s creative wizardry could help the Millers to capitalise on that.

Forward

Richard Kone (F) is the obvious selection in attack, as he has the most total Fantasy points of any Double Gameweek forward. This is thanks to an impressive 17 goals (+75) in 32 appearances, becoming Wycombe’s main man at just 21 years of age.

He’s returned in each of his last four starts and now faces Wrexham and Rotherham. Both games are important and he will be looking to continue his impressive form.

Club Picks

As Rotherham and Wycombe are the only sides featuring twice, they are therefore our two selections. Wycombe head into their clash against the Red Dragons full of confidence, unbeaten at home since Gameweek 22, while their opponents lost on the road last time out.

Elsewhere, the Millers have a great opportunity to secure more points against 16th-placed Exeter. When they face off, there’s guaranteed points up for grabs, which is hard to resist.

Should both sides haul, a maximum of 29 points is up for grabs.