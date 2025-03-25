Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 33: Scout Notes

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 33 saw 24 goals scored in 15 games across the country. However, we saw the schedule reduced this week due to the international break – the Championship returns in 34.

Tuesday night sees four League Two teams clash, with results set to significantly impact both promotion and relegation battles.

Here are the Double Gameweek 33 Scout Notes, and please be aware, we’ll learn plenty more following the four matches on Tuesday.

Check out our updated fixture ticker [free Members access] to stay up to date with the latest schedule and changes.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33 SCOUT NOTES: LEAGUE TWO

Carlisle masterclass

Arguably the biggest shock of the weekend, the Cumbrians returned seven points for 3.8% with a 2-1 victory over Bromley (H) – credit to those that selected them as it was just their third win in 19 home games.

Stephen Wearne (M) played a crucial role, scoring the game’s opener (+6) and providing the winning assist (+3), alongside three key passes (+1), to bank 12 points. It was his first double-digit haul of the season, with no goal contributions before. Callum Whelan (M) scored the winner to nail eight points. Unfortunately for the 0.1% that selected Kadeem Harris (M), the number 40 missed a penalty in the second-half (-3) and returned just one point. Popular pick Sam Lavelle (D) returned five points, making 11 clearances (+5), while Gabriel Breeze (G) returned two, having had his shut-out wiped.

Mark Hughes’ side welcome MK Dons to Brunton Park on Tuesday, and are seven points off safety. Could a great League Two escape be on?

Port Vale get over the line

The most-popular doubling club pick, backed by 10.3%, returned seven points for their 1-0 win over Morecambe (H), winning their 10th home game in 18.

Defensively, three players shone: Jesse Debrah (D), Kyle John (D) and Tom Sang (D), all making defensive returns and helping with the clean sheet (+5). They returned 10 points for their efforts. Elsewhere, Connor Hall (D), backed by 7.2%, would’ve returned eight points had he not been booked (-1). Although, as things stand, managers would’ve benefitted from backing a differential listed. Ben Amos (G) kept back-to-back shut-outs, nailing seven points. Meanwhile, popular picks Lorent Tolaj (F) and Jayden Stockley (F) returned three points each for key passes (+1) but didn’t live up to the hype. In the end, Ronan Curtis (F) scored the winner (+5) to make it two goal contributions in two.

Up next, Darren Moore’s side take on Barrow (H), and a home win could see them leapfrog into third.

MK Dons win away

Against the odds, 5.5% of managers predicted a Cheltenham Town defeat to the visiting Dons. Their faith was vindicated as Ben Gladwin’s side clinched a 0-1 away win, earning a crucial nine points.

Jack Sanders (D) proved to be the surprising hero, hauling 20 points for 0% of managers. The number 32 was sensational, scoring the only goal (+7) of the game, making 14 clearances (+4), two blocks (+1) and three tackles (+1), alongside the clean sheet (+5). The centre-back hadn’t featured since Gameweek 27. Elsewhere, Harry Maguire’s brother, Laurence Maguire (D) scored 10 points for the defensive efforts, while Joe White (M) provided the assist (+3), made two interceptions (+4) and key passes (+1) to score 10. Alex Gilbey (M) didn’t thrill, but certainly didn’t disappoint the 5.3% of managers with five points, making an interception and key passes. However, Daniel Crowley (M) blanked for 4.1%.

The Dons have now won two in three and will be hoping to make it three in four at Brunton Park on Tuesday.

Barrow’s snatch and grab

The Bluebirds looked down and out at The Cherry Red Records Stadium until the 88th-minute, when two late goals saw them secure a 2-2 draw against AFC Wimbledon, banking five points for 2.9%. Returns all round for the doublers, then.

Dean Campbell (M) scored the first to return seven, while substitute Connor Mahoney (F) scored the equaliser in the 96th-minute to bank six. The Fantasy standout, however, was Elliot Newby (M), who returned 10 for 0.1%. He provided the assist for the first goal, made two interceptions and three key passes, keeping up his top form. Out-of-position Sam Foley (M) only made one interception to bank four. There were blanks across the pitch, including Ben Whitfield (M), Kian Spence (M), Ben Jackson (D) and Robbie Gotts (M). Keeper Paul Farman (G) returned three for four saves (+2), despite conceding two goals (-1).

Andrew Whing’s side could make it five unbeaten when they visit high-flying Port Vale, who they beat 4-0 in August.

GAMEWEEK 33 SCOUT NOTES: LEAGUE ONE

Peterborough remain unbeaten

The Posh secured an emphatic 3-0 win over promotion hopefuls Charlton Athletic, bringing their six-game unbeaten run to an end, and disappointment for 4.6% of managers.

Sam Hughes (D) was the Fantasy star, returning 18 points for very few. He’s been excellent since joining on loan in January and has blanked just once. He scored the opener (+7) and made defensive contributions (+9) to continue his top form. Elsewhere, Oscar Wallin (D) and James Dornelly (D) both secured 11 and 10 points respectively for their efforts. Jed Steer (G) made multiple saves to score 11 points, continuing his impressive form. From an attacking standpoint, Malik Mothersille (F) was influential, providing a goal and assist, alongside other attacking returns, to score 11 points for 0.6%. He would’ve scored 12 had he not picked up a yellow card and has four goal contributions in five. Most notably, 4.3% of managers backed Kwame Poku (M), who made his second start since returning from injury, and provided an assist to nail five points in 54 minutes.

As for the Addicks, although Macauley Gillesphey (D) only picked up three points for multiple efforts, he’s still without a blank since Gameweek 8, backed by 6.5%.

The Posh take on Reading (A) and Crawley Town (A) in 34, while Charlton face Huddersfield (H) and Mansfield (A).

Blackpool win away

After a disappointing GW32, the Seasiders bounced back in style, defeating Northampton Town 0-2 away from home.

Oliver Casey (D) continued his spectacular form, and made 18 clearances and other defensive returns to bag 14 points for 1.5%. The centre-back has made 308 clearances in 35 – the second-most in League One. Elkan Baggott (D) returned to the starting XI in style, nailing 12 points, and made 15 clearances on the way. Ashley Fletcher (F) scored the opener and has four goal contributions in five. Elsewhere, Albie Morgan (M) made three interceptions to secure eight points, without a blank since 28.

Steve Bruce’s side face Bolton Wanderers and Reading at Bloomfield Road in Double Gameweek 34, while the Cobblers face Cambridge (A) and Rotherham United (H).

Defensive masterclass at LNER Stadium

The Imps were held to a 0-0 draw against Exeter City (H), despite taking 18 shots. Paudie O’Connor (D) made it back-to-back double-digit hauls, securing 12 points through 15 clearances. The centre-back has now made 316, while Thomas Hamer (D) returned 11 through defensive scores. As for the visitors, Alex Hartridge (D) has now scored banked 10+ points in four consecutive matches, while Ed Turns (D), as recommended in our differential VII, scored another 10-pointer, to average 10.6 points in five matches.

Lincoln face Wycombe (A) and Huddersfield (H) in 34, while the Grecians take on Wrexham (H) and Barnsley (A).

Wrexham go second

The Red Dragons have leapt over Wycombe into second with a 1-0 win over Stockport County at SToK Cae Ras.

Jay Rodriguez (F) scored his first goal for his side from a penalty rebound (+5), though he lost 3 points for the initial saved shot. Defensively, Lewis Brunt (D) earned 12 points, while Eoghan O’Connell (D), owned by 1.3%, achieved his second consecutive double-digit return with 11 points, placing him just one point behind top-scoring defender Max Cleworth (D) at 245 total points. Arthur Okonkwo (G), selected by 5.9%, secured 6 points, reduced from 7 due to a yellow card.

Phil Parkinson’s side now have 80 points in 37 games, equating to 218 on Fantasy, and face Exeter (A) and Cambridge (A) in 34 – their penultimate Double Gameweek.

Boss Bradford City

The Bantams set a new club record, backed by over 23,000 inside the University of Bradford Stadium on Saturday for the first time in the fourth tier, and boy, didn’t they smash it. They defeated fellow promotion chasers Colchester United 4-1.

George Lapslie (M) returned 16 points for very few managers, scoring a brace and providing further attacking returns, making it four goals in four. Equally, Calum Kavanagh (F) scored a brace and returned 13 points for 0.1% – credit to those that selected him. Brad Halliday (D) provided an assist to the opener and banked nine for 0.8%. The U’s unbeaten streak ended, but Jack Payne (M) and Harry Anderson (M) delivered Fantasy points with an assist and goal, respectively. Payne now has 21 goal contributions in 38, totalling 222 points.

Bradford face Accrington (A) and Port Vale (A) in 34, while Danny Cowley’s side take on Grimsby (H) and Gillingham (A).

Grimsby eye Play-Off glory

A decisive 1-0 win against Newport County at home propelled Grimsby Town back into the League Two Play-Off places. Midfielder George McEachran (M) scored the winning goal with a deceptive free kick, contributing to his total of 18 points in the last two matches. Defender Harvey Rodgers (D), who assisted the goal and performed strongly defensively, earned 11 points. They have two tricky away games in store in 34 against Colchester and Crewe.

Mickey Demetriou returns to action

A standout player from Fantasy EFL’s first season, Crewe Alexandra’s captain, returned in their 0-0 draw at Notts County, earning 10 points with solid defensive play. His season total is now 231, and he’s gone 17 games without a blank. Upcoming fixtures include home games against Port Vale and Grimsby in 34.

Every other game finished 0-0!