Pro Pundits March 30

Lateriser’s one-week punts for FPL Gameweek 30

In his latest article, two-time Indian Fantasy Premier League (FPL) champion Lateriser highlights some one-week punts for those on a Gameweek 31 Wildcard.

Gameweek 1 reveal Salah

Right then, the end game is almost here. We’re about to be presented with a lot of information that is going to chart our paths in the next couple of weeks.

Based on the results of the FA Cup quarter-finals, as well as the subsequent fixture rescheduling, we will decide a lot of our chip strategy.

It is doubtful that we’ll get this information prior to Gameweek 30, which is why a lot of FPL managers are likely to Wildcard in Gameweek 31 (if we get the required information then).

This means that there are a lot of FPL managers in the market for a one-week punt, which is what I intend on focusing on in this article.

I will cover defence, midfield and attack with this piece.

WHAT THE MARKETS PREDICT

Let us have a look at Rob T’s graphic first and see what the markets are saying about Gameweek 30.

When it comes to goalscoring, the markets are predictably optimistic on Manchester City and Bournemouth. Both sides are at home to a bottom three club. Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United are at 2+ projected goals as well. The team clocking the highest xG in the league in the last six weeks, Crystal Palace, are at 1.85 goals, despite facing the league’s most obliging team.

When it comes to clean sheets, Arsenal are at 50% despite facing a pretty good Fulham side. Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United are above 40% clean sheet odds.

These are what the markets say but now let’s dive into some feelings and thoughts that I have with regards to the match-ups and one-week punts.

It is always worth noting that it is very difficult to get one-week punts correct as the results in a single Gameweek are pretty random. I did decently with my suggested Free Hit 29 team, however, so let’s give it a go.

KEEP AN EYE ON THE FA CUP

Given that three decent teams are facing the three promoted teams, this is where I’d want to punt if I could. It has proven to be a fruitful strategy of late.

One thing to keep in mind though is that all the three teams that we are talking about are playing in the FA Cup. If any of them are playing 120 minutes in the FA Cup (we’ve already seen Palace make it past Fulham without the need of extra time), we could expect some tired legs in the midweek fixtures.

CRYSTAL PALACE

FPL Gameweek 22 round-up: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats

With Crystal Palace, the top three picks are pretty straightforward.

Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) and Daniel Munoz (£5.1m) are great options in their own right that don’t need a lot of explanation.

When it comes to the Eberechi Eze (£6.7m) vs Ismaila Sarr (£5.6m) debate, not only is Sarr cheaper but he also has more shots in the box and significantly more big chances.

pro-pundit-article-one-week-punt 1

While Eze has taken a lot more shots than Sarr, many of them are from outside the box. I still wouldn’t mind an Eze punt because the player is quality and hopefully he gets over his underperformance after two weeks off.

If you’re short of funds for Munoz, then it wouldn’t be a bad idea to go for his wing-back partner Tyrick Mitchell (£4.8m). He has created more chances than Munoz in the last six matches and has the same number of big chances as Munoz in the timeframe.

Unfortunately, I am in the market for a cheap defender (likely a Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.4m) replacement) and Chris Richards (£4.4m) from the Eagles’ backline is a pretty good shout. He has a significant set-piece threat and is good for minutes.

MANCHESTER CITY

FPL Gameweek 25 round-up: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats

When it comes to Manchester City, Erling Haaland (£14.8m) is comfortably the best captaincy candidate this week. If you don’t own him, where else do you go? I’ve been an Omar Marmoush (£7.3m) owner for a few weeks and do think there is significant upside but it comes with it risks of minutes as Phil Foden (£9.2m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£9.3m) are both threats to his game-time. But that is going to be the case for any attacker except Haaland, and I do think Marmoush presents the highest upside from all the attackers.

Manchester City have everything to play for in the league to secure a top-five place, so you would expect Pep to not rotate much.

In defence, Josko Gvardiol (£6.0m) hasn’t had much attacking threat of late due to the other full-back inverting but I do like the idea of a low-cost punt on Abdukodir Khusanov (£5.0m) if you can’t afford the Croatian.

That said, in defence I do prefer the Crystal Palace wing-backs as well as a rested Milos Kerkez (£5.2m), who is suspended for the FA Cup game against Bournemouth). They are all capable of points on both sides of the pitch.

OTHERS TO CONSIDER

FPL notes: Trippier injury, Estupinan at wing-back, GW29 fixture confirmed

A left-field shout that I do like is Kieran Trippier (£5.6m), who has put in two impressive displays in the last two games. He has even reminded us of his historic love for bonus points, accruing two in the last league match. I think he might be in the thinking of a fair few Wildcarders.

Chelsea play a Tottenham Hotspur team that is more than capable of scoring, otherwise Marc Cucurella (£5.2m) would be right towards the top of my list as. He almost looks like Chelsea’s likeliest goalscorer these days.

Speaking of Chelsea, I do fancy Cole Palmer (£10.8m) and Nicolas Jackson (£7.7m) to be in the starting line-up against a leaky Spurs team. There is some goalscoring potential in that game. The Blues have posted encouraging underlying numbers and I think a two week break will do Palmer (if fit) a world of good.

With regards to Chelsea team news, we will have to rely on local media as Enzo Maresca’s side don’t play before Thursday. It is very possible that we won’t have a Maresca press conference before the FPL deadline on Tuesday, therefore.

If we’re in the market for cheap attackers, the likes of Evanilson (£5.7m) and Justin Kluivert (£6.3m) are right up there in my opinion. They should be safe for minutes, as well, provided they don’t play 120 minutes against Manchester City.

Before I end this article, I do want to give one left-field shout: Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m). He’s my real gut-feeling pick for Gameweek 30. While West Ham United have shown more promise defensively than in attack (they are in the wrong half of the table for xG in the last six games), Graham Potter’s system got Bowen in all the right positions in their last run-out against Everton and he really caught my eye.

What also caught my eye was Wolverhampton Wanderers’ unimpressive display against Southampton. They were really lucky to come away with three points, conceding a fair few chances to the Saints. He’s the one midfield punt that is all ‘vibes’, despite four other teams facing more obliging opposition.

I hope this article helped. Good luck with the planning (and one-week flinging)!

  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Are one week punts still a thing now that FTs carry over after a WC?

    1. The Tonberry
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      I don't think one week punts are worth it anymore. I would much rather carry over the transfer

    2. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      We’ve moved on to pints.

    3. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      They aren't. Had 3 FT last GW. Could have used them on a week punt and WCed this gw but did the opposite. fTs have more value than one week punts

    4. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Depends how you think of it. If a player has an amazing fixture (let's face it: Southampton), then a terrible run. The 1-weeker is still on the table.

      It's not as strong as previously. Can still be a thing, imo.

    5. CasaBanter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      I had 5 FTs last week so got Haaland and Fernandes in for a one week punt and now wildcarding. There’s still a place for them.

    6. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Exactly.

      This article isn't really relevant anymore unless you have 5.

  2. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Thinking of doing Wood > Mateta rather than Wissa > Mateta. Reason being I also have Mykolenko and Hall on the bench so another playing option could come in really handy.

    Who would you start?
    A) Elanga
    B) Wissa

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      B

    2. The Tonberry
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      B

  3. Zladan
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    I am pretty sure this is about as good as you can get on a WC if you have AM & BB (keep Salah, Marmoush over Haaland - I’ll call it the Egyptian draft).

    Bournemouth are the key to the WC regardless of today’s result. They just determine if it’s AM31 or BB33.

    Raya
    Gabriel Gvardiol Munoz
    Salah Saka Gordon Kluivert
    Isak Marmoush Mateta

    Kepa Huijsen Burn Asensio

    £1.1m itb

    Bournemouth lose:
    GW31: Glasner AM
    GW33: Sell NEW Buy AVL
    GW34: FH
    GW35/36/38: BB

    Bournemouth win:
    GW33: BB
    GW34: FH
    GW35/6: AM

    1. Zladan
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      (Ofc Bournemouth win also means Sarr/Eze over Asensio on WC30)

    2. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Needs Robot

      1. Zladan
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        So Robot over Saka or Salam basically.

        1. boombaba
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Yes sir
          Saka not even fit and has champs league squeezed in.

    3. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Gordon and Saka down to Saar and Murphy should get you haaland. Prefer that route

      1. Zladan
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Glasner means no Palace midfielder.

  4. The Tonberry
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Not sure what to do with this lot. Likely to WC from 32 onwards and still have BB and FH left.

    Pickford
    Gabriel Kerkez Aina
    Salah Mbeumo Bowen Kluivert
    Haaland Isak Wissa

    Fab Semedo Dango Robinson (1FT, 0.1itb)

    Tempted to just roll and see when the rescheduled fixtures are arranged.

    Also feel I need to get some Palace players with their form and upcoming doubles. Have exact funds to do Dango to Sarr (and bench Wissa) or I could do a -4 and do Pickford to Henderson as well.

    Thoughts?

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      Dango to Sarr for some Palace coverage against Saints is a good move.

  5. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Is this the best plan?

    WC30, AM31, FH34, BB36

    AM Glasner punt for the whole 31-33?

    1. Glasner Ball
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      This is exactly what I am doing.

    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Depending on results today but will likely go this route. Forest winning make bb33 less appealing

      1. shorey143
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Yeah I think Forest have derailed the w30 wildcard. Should probably wait to see where the rearranged fixtures go now

    3. Zladan
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Either Glasner whole way or I think I now prefer Howe and then Arteta.

      Really like idea of the Palace assets but not convinced they win. All those without AM will have 3 Palace, we can match that while also getting good fixtures for 5 AM

  6. Ale Seizer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Same here. Although I'm thinking Howe for AM 31+32, then mulling over a manager transfer in 33.

    1. Zladan
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I like this actually.

      I was so set on Glasner for 5 fixtures. But actually like the idea of Howe for 3 and move to like Arteta for 2 more instead.

  7. Vazza
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Which one is better

    A. Livramento
    B. Burn

    1. Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Burn on 8 y/c

      1. Vazza
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Wow! Never considered that, so thank you very much.

        1. Gizzachance
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          No probs, probably going livra or pope

          1. shorey143
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            Would be unfortunate as only needs to get to w32

            1. Gizzachance
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 48 mins ago

              Yeah, have to play 32 games, y/c may/may not happen
              Chance you take I spose

              1. Vazza
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 41 mins ago

                Sorry can you please explain the 32 game concept?

                1. DARE TO BISCAN
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  The GW32 games.

  8. Vazza
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Can someone explain the excitement about Bournemouth players please. They wont double if either Man City or Villa win today.

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Up next is IPS

    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      What about if they win today?

    3. shorey143
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      They will double if they beat City and if it goes into 33, which it probably would given Utd in Europe

      1. Vazza
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Guess I will be a massive City fan today then

    4. chilli con kone
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      I’m looking at a GW32 bench boost instead so you’re getting 3 great fixtures and rest of season isn’t too bad either if you need to hold for a while

  9. dansmith1985
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Mbeumo and Wissa to Sarr and Marmoush for a hit?

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Maybe just Mbeumo > Sarr.

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Tricky as I could do the same but I see brentford scoring 1 or 2 v new

  10. Vazza
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Is mikel merino likely to keep his place in the starting XI for Arsenal?

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      I don’t see why not.

  11. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Do you you think the below is worth a hit?

    A. Beto > Marmoush
    B. Wissa > Mateta

    Thanks

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Possibly, who would you be benching?

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        I have 3 possibles.

        Palmer
        Mbuemo
        Bowen

        Thanks

        1. waltzingmatildas
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Hmm I don't think I would then. Unless Palmer is out

  12. waltzingmatildas
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Just realised I have the money for Haal, Wood to Livra, Marmoush (-4).
    Or WC? (Have AM and was planning on using it 31-33).

    Sels Fab
    Gabriel Kerkez Myko Hall Greaves
    Salah Palmer Bruno Mbeumo Bowen
    Isak Evanilson Wood

    Would make at least 8 changes on WC

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      I also have then AM 31-33 plan and went with WC to catch the juicy GW30 fixtures for the likes of City.

      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Nice. Going with Haaland?

  13. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    If Bournemouth and AVL win today. I think my team is more or less set.

    Raya Areola
    Gabriel Munoz Burn Mazraoui VdB
    Salah Bruno Sarr Murphy Kluivert
    Haaland Isak Mateta

    Triple NEW, Triple CPL for 32 and then I have VdB and Mazraoui who will likely have a DGW later. BB in 33 will likely be Areola (sou), VdB (BHA), Burn, Murphy (both likely replaced by a doubler in 33 maybe).

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Maz isnt nailed in the league. Just sold him recently

    2. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      If City win today, I doubt I'll keep Bruno on WC and will probably go with a 'big at the back' set-up (2 x Arsenal, 1 x Forest, Munoz, Gvardiol, and a Newcastle defender).

      Sarr, Elanga and Murphy seems a perfectly good MF alongside Salah and Kluivert, with Rogers coming in for Murphy in 33.

      Something like:

      Raya / Areola
      Gabriel - Gvardiol - Munoz - Milenkovic - Livramento
      Salah - Kluivert - Sarr - Murphy - Elanga
      Haaland - Mateta - Isak

      (0.8m ITB)

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Bruno seems a great pick on WC if BOU win. 90 mins, pens, good form and a double.

  14. pundit of punts
    • 12 Years
    2 hours ago

    RMWCT

    Raya - Sanchez
    VVD - Munoz - Burn - Williams - Colwill
    Salah - Eze - Mitoma - Kluivert - Murphy
    Haaland - Mateta - Isak

    BB 32
    FH 33
    Mateta + Sarr ➡ Cunha + Elanga in 34 and will field 11 players

    Thoughts?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Again?

      1. pundit of punts
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Testing different waters

    2. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      Mitoma is a poor pick. Just sold him on WC last gw

    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      You don't have Sarr.

  15. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    A) bednarek to munoz
    B) bednarek & wood to munoz & marmoush/isak -4
    C) wood to marmoush/isak (play bednarek)
    Thanks

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      B with Isak

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Cheers will b wc31

        1. waltzingmatildas
          • 14 Years
          57 mins ago

          Have you considered wc30?

          1. Stranger Mings
            • 4 Years
            53 mins ago

            Would you for my team
            Pickford
            Timber rob bednarek
            Salah cole mbeumo bruno
            Wissa wood evanlinson
            ( Dango greaves hall)

            1. waltzingmatildas
              • 14 Years
              50 mins ago

              Similar issues to my team and I'm considering it. Have you got AM?

              1. Stranger Mings
                • 4 Years
                25 mins ago

                No but FH TC BB

                1. waltzingmatildas
                  • 14 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Don't think I'd WC then this gw

                  1. Stranger Mings
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    OK cheers

  16. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    I think I'm GTG, right?

    Flekken
    Huijsen, Gab, Muñoz
    Salah, Mbeumo, Kluivert, Elanga, Sarr
    Haaland(c), Wood

    (Pickford, Milenkovic, Wissa, Trent)

    I could do Wood > Mateta (-4), if there's news he's out. Rather no hit.

    Plan to WC31
    BB & FH, depending on fixture news.

  17. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    RMWC please

    Areola
    Gvardiol Munoz VVD
    Kluivert Eze Sarr Mo
    Marmoush Haaland(c) Isak

    Bench: Raya Murphy Timber Livra
    0 ITB

    1. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      What’s your chip plan ?

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        29 mins ago

        It looks like a BB squad to me.

      2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Depends but potentially BB GW32

  18. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    a rested Milos Kerkez (£5.2m), who is suspended for the FA Cup game against Bournemouth).

    Man City?

    Or is it because the article talks about Man City defenders?

  19. boombaba
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Which is the better play ?
    1) AM Glasner for three weeks
    2) AM Hower for two then Arteta and load up on 3 palace players

    1. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      40 mins ago

      Open Controls
    2. Glasner Ball
      • 12 Years
      33 mins ago

      AM Oliver

  20. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Why do folks have brighton assets in their WC team, can Brighton have a dgw? Cheers

    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      They're probably covering the blank in 34 (having already used their FH in 29).

  21. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Fh34 right?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      It always seemed to make sense once you dealt with gw29.

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers

  22. lilmessipran
    • 12 Years
    1 hour ago

    So Palace will have back to back doubles in 32 and 33 now?

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Very likely.

  23. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    59 mins ago

    Looking at the fixtures, is Murphy a better pick than Sarr?

    Other than gw30 the Palace fixtures are tough.

    1. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Get both

    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      About the same I reckon mate. I have both though.

  24. dshv
    • 7 Years
    53 mins ago

    Plan WC30 AM31-33 FH34 BB36

    Raya Kepa
    Gabriel Gvardiol muniz huijsen 4.8
    Salah Palmer Murphy Sarr 6.3
    Isak Mateta Marmoush

    1.7 itb for Howe manager

    What can I do any suggestions ?

    1. Zimo
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Is 36 a double or is it 33? Has it been confirmed?

    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      I like it. I'm not so keen on Gvardiol but decent

  25. The Iceman
    • 2 Years
    46 mins ago

    Final decision on WC30:

    A) Elanga
    B) Rogers

    Currently leaning towards Elanga although Villa could potentially have Soton and then a DGW…

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Elanga

      You can always get Rogers in for the double

      But does Wood potentially missing out weaken Elanga?

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        Possibly mate, but he’s been picking up some seriously advanced positions in recent weeks.

        System wise I don’t see why that’ll suddenly change with Awoniyi who is quite similar to Wood albeit not as good?

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Fair

          And it might even improve Elanga and goal output etc.

          I held off that move last time out.

  26. dshv
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    At that point doesn't matter i think I can handle in both ways.. but for last 4 weeks I have dropped from 2k overall to 100k, need turn around..

  27. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    45 mins ago

    Which is a better combination?

    1. Murphy and Mateta

    2. Sarr and Evanilson

    FTs to sort out some issues.

    1. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      1

    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      1 as it takes advantage of the immediate DGW.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yeah

        That's my thinking too

        More Bournemouth players is a little ST, albeit the next two fixtures are attractive.

  28. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    Didn't we used to get FA cup data and stats in the members area?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Do they have canapés in the members area?

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        just now

        No, just members.

        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I have beer in the plebs area.

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      just now

      no

  29. Coaly
    • 12 Years
    24 mins ago

    a) Mateta and Diaz
    b) Marmoush and Eze

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I wouldn't bother with Diaz

      Too much uncertainty

      Doesn't that afford you Mateta and Sarr at least?

      Or do you have Munoz and Sarr already?

  30. jonnybhoy
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    Ideally would like to wait until 31 for wildcard but can get this team for exact cash now? Yeah or Nah?

    Pope Areola
    Gabriel Gvardiol Munoz Kerkez N Williams
    Salah Kluivert J Murphy Sarr Elanga
    Haaland Mateta Isak

