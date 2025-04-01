Arsenal v Fulham: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between Arsenal and Fulham.

The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 19:45 BST on Tuesday 1 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

ARSENAL

FULHAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 2nd Arsenal 29 58 +29 WLDDW 8th Fulham 29 45 +5 WLWLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



