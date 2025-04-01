Arsenal v Fulham: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between Arsenal and Fulham.
The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 19:45 BST on Tuesday 1 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
ARSENAL
FULHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Arsenal
|29
|58
|+29
|WLDDW
|8th
|Fulham
|29
|45
|+5
|WLWLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):