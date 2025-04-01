3
Pro Pundits - Lateriser April 1

Lateriser’s FPL Gameweek 30 thoughts + current draft

3 Comments
In his latest article, two-time Indian Fantasy Premier League (FPL) champion Lateriser talks us through his Gameweek 30 Wildcard thoughts and current draft.

Gameweek 1 reveal Salah

So, the results from the FA Cup are out and a lot of Fantasy Premier League managers (including me) are now thinking of ‘pre-poning’ their Wildcard plans by a week.

GAMEWEEK 30 V GAMEWEEK 31

 

1



3 Comments
  1. Catilo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    For GW33, would you rather have:

    A. AWB (sou)
    B. Konsa (NEW + mci*)

  2. JoeSoap
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Is Gordon injured? Article suggests he is injured. Had planned to bench this week assuming he was just suspended.

  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Folks looking to bench Gordon on WC30

    On Gordon...
    'Anthony has a really nasty bruise in and around his thigh. He's up and running and feeling quite good. He hasn't trained with the group yet, so we anticipate he'll do that within the next few days.'

    https://x.com/BenDinnery/status/1906989718795088279?t=htvioKdhCt5Tdr73wB5KZA&s=19

You need to be logged in to post a comment.